JOBS BONANZA: 10+ opportunities in Warwick right now

ON THE LOOKOUT: Check out this list of job opportunities up for grabs in Warwick right now! Photo: file

WARWICK’S job market is well and truly on the road to recovery, with dozens of new jobs advertised each week.

From apprenticeships to qualified roles in health or education, there’s a huge range of vacancies up for grabs in Warwick right now.

Check out the list below and get cracking – you never know where one application could lead you!

1. Final trim grader driver

West Talgai Feedlot is currently looking for a skilled final trim grade driver to join their team.

Applicants should bring relevant plant operator tickets or experience, a manual car licence, teamwork skills, and commitment to workplace safety to the role.

To apply, send your resume and cover letter to rachel@sadida.com.au or online.

2. Library aide

St Mary’s School in Warwick is looking to hire a library aide, with the part-time position to commence next year.

The ideal candidate will possess effective oral and written communication skills, the ability to work collaboratively, and ability to maintain high level of confidentiality.

For more information or to apply, head to the online job ad.

3. School administration officer

St Mary’s School in Warwick is also searching for a school administration officer to join their team for the 2021 school year.

Applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, and completed selection criteria.

If this sounds like the job for you, check out the Seek ad to apply.

4. Apprentice butcher

R and P Bell Butchers are seeking a self-motivated first-year apprentice butcher to join their team for an immediate start.

The ideal candidate will have a strong work ethic, excellent presentation, and the ability to work in a team.

To apply, send your resume and cover letter to Ross Bell at rpbell3@bigpond.com or phone 0407 611 737 for further information.

5. Secondary teacher

Assumption College in Warwick is also looking to hire a teacher focused in maths and science teacher, with both experienced and graduate teachers encouraged to apply.

To discuss the role further, contact school principal Simon Fleming at simon.fleming@twb.catholic.edu.au

For more information or to apply, click here.

6. Phlebotomist

Two phlebotomist positions have opened up at the Warwick Hospital, with key duties involving well-developed skills in specimen collection from a wide range of patients and sites.

Relevant qualifications such as a Certificate III in Phlebotomy would be highly regarded, but not mandatory.

For more information or to apply, click here.

7. Personal carer

BlueCare is seeking applications for multiple personal carer roles within Warwick Community Care.

Applicants should have a Certificate III in Aged Care, Home and Community Care, or Disability Support, Blue Card and Yellow Card, and a current driver’s licence.

For more information or to apply, click here.

8. Baristas and juniors

Zarraffa’s Coffee in Warwick has several positions available for baristas and juniors looking to get their start in the industry.

Key duties include customer service, cashing orders, and making coffees, and the ideal candidate will bring confidence and a strong work ethic to the role.

If this sounds like the job for you, click here for more information or to apply.

9. Truck hydraulic fitter

Vorstrum Vacuum Equipment in Warwick is looking to hire a truck hydraulic fitter to join their team, who ideally will bring industry experience and qualifications to the role.

A driver’s licence and forklift licence will also be required.

For more information or to apply, click here.

10. Early childhood educators

Whispering Gully Childcare in Warwick is searching for experienced educators and an early childhood teacher to join their team.

Applicants must hold or be working towards relevant tertiary qualifications, with a current Blue Card and First Aid certifications.

If this sounds like the role for you, click here to apply.