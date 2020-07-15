JOBS BOOST: $90m to kickstart employment

A program that pays businesses to employ apprentices and trainees will be expanded.

A program that pays businesses to employ apprentices and trainees will be expanded.

Queensland businesses could receive up to $20,000 to hire a new apprentice or trainee, as the state government looks to get more people back to work.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced today the government would spend $90 million to create more jobs to get more Queenslanders back to work as part of the state's coronavirus economic recovery plan.

The Back to Work program will be expanded with a $70m investment, which will mean eligible businesses will receive up to $20,000 to take on an eligible apprentice or trainee.

Since 2016, this program has supported more than 22,600 new jobs.

In addition, $10m would go toward Queensland's new Reef Assist program, creating 'shovel ready' projects for the Great Barrier Reef catchment areas. This is expected to create up to 200 jobs.

Around 500 jobs will be created by a $10m investment to extend the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

Ms Palaszczuk said the program would continue to provide job ready skills and training to get people back into the workforce.