JOBS: Exciting new store opening up in Warwick

New store coming to Warwick

A BRAND new store is coming to Warwick in July and here's your opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Bed Bath and Table have recently put out a call for staff for a shop opening in the Rose City.

The company tout themselves as Asia Pacific's leading specialty homewares retailer.

Bed Bath N' Table shop front. Contributed

They are Australian owned, 157 stores wide and growing.

The company says they offer a uniquely designed range of homewares and manchester, creating stylish home statements with quality and flair.

If it's a job you're after, they are currently seeking a store manager and an assistant store manager for the new Warwick store.

Head to your jobseeker website for more details.

Get prepared, get applying and get involved.