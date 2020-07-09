JOBS GALORE: 20 jobs available in Warwick today

JOBS JOBS JOBS: There’s dozens of vacancies up for grabs in Warwick at the moment. Picture: contributed

WARWICK’S job market is on the road to recovery, with dozens of jobs with local businesses up for grabs right now.

Check out the list below, and see if any of the positions seem like a good fit for you.

You never know where one application could take you.

1. Educator – inclusion support

Goodstart Early Learning Warwick (Wood St) is currently searching for an childhood educator to work as inclusion support with the rest of the team.

The role is on a fixed contract ending in December 2020, and will be part-time with 25 working hours per week.

The ideal candidate will have a Certificate III or Diploma in Early Childhood, as well as a strong knowledge of the Early Years Learning Framework and national Quality Standard.

They will be passionate, willing to learn, and have excellent communication skills.

For more information or to apply, head to the online job ad.

2. Workshop assembly fitter

Vorstrum Vacuum Equipment is looking to hire an experienced workshop assembly fitter.

The role’s key duties involve the assembly of parts and components required to build a truck, trailer, or skid-mounted system from scratch.

The successful applicant will be someone with experience in hydraulic and auto electrical systems in a workshop environment, has an eye for detail, and can follow company OHS policies.

They will also have their driver’s and forklift licences.

If this sounds like the job for you, apply online or send a resume and cover letter to recruitment@konnecting.com

3. Cleaner and housekeeper

The Churches of Christ aged care facility in Warwick is searching for an environmental services worker, specialising in cleaning and housekeeping, to join the team.

The position’s primary duties include assisting with the preparation and serving of meals, maintaining cleanliness in all areas of the facility, and laundry duties.

The ideal candidate will have experience in kitchens within the aged care industry and with cleaning equipment, and a willingness to work a variety of shifts across the week.

A Certificate II in Cleaning Operations and/or Kitchen Operations will also be highly regarded.

To apply, head to the online job ad, and contact Bobbie-Jo Woods on (07) 4660 1110 for more information.

Applications close Wednesday, July 22.

4. Indigenous sheet metal apprenticeship

A community-based, non-profit organisation in Warwick is currently hiring an indigenous sheet metal apprentice.

The position will require working with thin metal sheets and a variety of technical equipment to produce, manufacture, and repair metalwork.

All applicants must identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander, have interest in the field, and commit to completing the apprenticeship while following Workplace Health and Safety guidelines.

For more information or to apply, submit your resume and cover letter online.

5. General practitioner

Carbal Medical Services Warwick is searching for a GP to join their team.

Candidates must have fellowship of the RACGP or ACRRM, minimum general registration with AHPRA, and have an interest in working in an Aboriginal Medical Service.

The position will be full-time with no after hours or weekend work, and offers a company car and accommodation to the successful applicant.

For more information or to apply, head to the online job ad.

6. School-based traineeship

A position for a school-based meat processing trainee with a local butcher in Allora is up for grabs.

The successful candidate will get on-the-job training, and leave with a nationally recognised Certificate II in Meat Processing (Food Services).

Applicants must have basic maths skills and good communication skills, along with a “genuine interest” in the industry and a positive attitude.

For more information or to apply, go to the online job ad.

7. Recycling attendant

Endeavour Foundation is currently advertising eight casual positions for recycling attendants at their Warwick branch.

Excellent communication skills, confidence in dealing with the public, and a forklift or MR licence will be highly regarded by the employer.

The successful applicant will have or be willing to obtain a Blue Card, Yellow Card, and undergo a National Criminal History check.

For more information or to apply, submit your resume and cover letter online.

8. Teacher

Goodstart Early Learning Warwick (Wood St) is also advertising for an Early Childhood Teacher to join their team on a full-time basis.

The role’s primary duties include working closely with an assistant to plan engaging child-focused curriculums that incorporate indoor and outdoor environments, along with some excursions.

Applicants must have an Early Childhood or equivalent ACECQA-approved qualification, Blue Card, and a First Aid certificate.

For more information or to apply, go to the online job ad.

9. Store Manager

The Sanity store in Warwick is currently searching for a store manager.

Ideal characteristics include a passion for excellent customer service, previous leadership experience in retail or hospitality, a proven track record of sales and KPI achievement, and excellent communication skills.

Key duties will include team coaching and development, customer engagement, sales, visual merchandising, and inventory management.

For more information, go to the online job ad, and all applications should be submitted via the Sanity website.

10. Community Services Co-ordinator

The Southern Downs Regional Council is advertising for a community services co-ordinator.

Key responsibilities include managing staff activities, researching funding applications and agreements for community development, and implementing a range of community and social initiatives.

The successful applicant must have a Queensland open driver’s licence and relevant qualifications of a certificate level or higher.

To apply, complete the selection criteria and submit with your resume and cover letter online.

11. Tourism Recovery Officer

The Southern Downs Regional Council is also seeking a tourism recovery officer.

The role’s primary duties include working as a liaison for Southern Downs and Granite Belt tourism across all three levels of government, as well as co-ordinating with local businesses and initiatives.

Applicants must have a driver’s licence, and a relevant tertiary qualification would also be highly regarded by the employer.

To apply, complete the selection criteria and submit with your resume and cover letter via the online job ad.

12. Bar and gaming attendant

The Criterion Hotel in Warwick is looking for a bar and gaming attendant to join their busy team.

The successful candidate will have at least six months’ experience in bar and dining duties, be capable handling Keno, gaming machine, and TAB operation and payouts.

Current RSA and RSG certifications will be essential, and an RMLV certificate would also be an advantage.

The role will require night and weekend work, and applicants should have a fun and hard working attitude.

If this sounds like the job for you, submit your resume and at least two current work references via the online job ad.

13. Economic development officer

The SDRC is also searching for an economic development officer.

The position will support the delivery of business, economic, and tourism projects to work toward the region’s economic sustainability.

Applicants should have a highly developed knowledge of the region’s commercial sector and its key factors to success, along with the ability to implement programs that sustain the industry.

To apply, complete the selection criteria and submit with your resume and cover letter via the online job ad.

14. All-rounder

The Coffee Club Warwick is looking for a well-rounded service attendant to join its team.

Key duties include waiting tables, preparing drinks, and keeping tables and the wider restaurant clean.

The ideal applicant will have at least six months’ experience in a cafe, thrive in a busy environment, and be committed to delivering great coffee and excellent customer service.

For more information or to apply, submit your resume and cover letter online.

15. Electrical salesperson

Harvey Norman Warwick is currently searching for a full-time electrical salesperson.

Applicants should have a passion for retail, be highly motivated and results-driven, and enjoy working in a team environment.

Industry experience, a high level of electrical product knowledge, and consistently excellent customer service will all be highly regarded by the employer.

For more information or to apply, head online.

16. Secondary teacher

Assumption College in Warwick is advertising for a high school teacher specialising in English and Drama subject areas.

The role will be on a fixed contract until December 4, 2020 and will be full-time at 30 hours per week.

Applications should include a resume, cover letter, two references, and the Role Description, Suitability Declaration, and Application for Teacher Employment found in the Seek ad.

Both experienced and graduate teachers are encouraged to apply.

Applications close Friday, July 17.

17. College chaplain

Assumption College is also on the lookout for a college chaplain to join their team.

The position will be over two split fixed contracts, working 26 hours a week from an immediate start until December 2020, and then nine hours per week from 2021-2022.

Applications should include a resume, cover letter, two references, and the Role Description, Suitability Declaration, and Employment Collection Notice found in the Seek ad.

Applications close Wednesday, July 22.

18. Factory hand

A Warwick-based manufacturing company is searching for a factory hand with welding experience to start immediately.

The role will be full-time, and its key duties include basic welding, delivery driving, picking and packing, and some heavy lifting.

The ideal candidate will have their MR licence, a White Card, evidence of previous stable employment, and a good team attitude.

For more information or to apply, head to the Seek ad.

19. Registered nurse

Rose City Medical Centre in Warwick is searching for a registered nurse to join their small team.

Key duties include assisting medical practitioners in a number of areas, daily co-ordination of the treatment room, management of chronic patient care, and assisting with reception duties when necessary.

A current RN registration, excellent communication skills, and time management will be essential, and general practice or best practice experience will be highly regarded.

If this sounds like the job for you, submit your application via Seek.

20. School cleaner

Scots PGC College in Warwick is looking to hire a part-time school cleaner, ideally for an immediate start.

The ideal applicant will be capable of extensive manual tasks such as vacuuming, mopping, and general cleaning of large classroom spaces while working autonomously.

They must also have or be willing to obtain a Blue Card, and previous experience in a school cleaning role will be an advantage.

Applications should include a resume and cover letter, statement addressing the selection criteria, and at least two professional references as outlined in the online job ad.

Applications close Monday, July 13.