JOBS GALORE: 30+ openings in Warwick right now

APPLY NOW: Here, you’ll find more than 30 jobs up for grabs in Warwick right now. Picture: contributed

APPLY NOW: Here, you’ll find more than 30 jobs up for grabs in Warwick right now. Picture: contributed

THERE’S jobs aplenty in Warwick this week, with plenty of vacancies up for grabs right now.

Check out the list below, and see if any of the positions seem like a good fit for you.

You never know where one application could take you.

1. Delivery driver/meat lumper

McMahon Brothers is looking to hire a delivery driver and meat lumper to service the Warwick region.

The ideal candidate will be a “competent” delivery driver who holds a current HR licence and is physically fit enough for manual labour.

Industry experience will be advantageous but is not essential, as training will be provided.

If this sounds like the job for you, submit your resume and cover letter online.

2. Industrial electrician

John Dee Pty Ltd is looking for an industrial electrician to join the team at their Warwick processing plant and maintenance workshop.

Key responsibilities will include routine electrical maintenance, working with automation and pneumatic systems, and troubleshooting or fault finding in computerised maintenance systems.

Applicants must possess a current Australian electrical trade qualification and licence, and should also bring excellent communication and teamwork skills.

For more information or to apply for the role, head to the online job ad.

3. Personal carer/support worker

BlueCare is currently searching for a personal carer and support worker to work with clients throughout the Warwick community.

The role’s key duties include providing in-home personal care, daily living assistance, and support in community-based recreational or social activities to every client.

The ideal applicant will have a Certificate III in Aged Care, Home and Community Care or Disability Support, Blue and Yellow Cards, a current Australian driver’s licence, and good computer literacy.

If this sounds like the position for you, head online to apply.

4. School finance officer

Assumption College in Warwick is looking to hire a school-based finance officer on a fixed-term contract.

The position will be part-time from October 6 to December 4, and then full-time from January 18, 2021 to June 25, 2021.

The role’s primary responsibilities include assisting with financial operations, overseeing the debtor and creditor process, and reconciling ledgers regularly within the allotted deadlines.

The successful candidate will have relevant tertiary qualifications at an Associate Diploma or Diploma level, a current Blue Card, high levels of computer literacy, and advanced communication skills.

If this sounds like the job for you, submit your resume, cover letter, and other selection criteria as detailed in the job ad via Seek.

Applications close Friday, September 4.

5. Secretary/receptionist

Hede Byrne and Hall Lawyers is currently searching for a secretary and receptionist to join their Warwick office.

The role’s key duties include answering phone calls, taking messages, greeting clients, supporting senior lawyers through filing and dictation, and other general office duties.

The ideal applicant will have excellent communication skills, high levels of organisation and attention to detail, and computer literacy.

To apply, submit your resume and cover letter through the online job ad.

Get in quick, because applications close Friday, August 7.

6. Warehouse and dispatch

Budget Steel Warwick is looking to hire a full-time warehouse team member.

Key responsibilities include liaising with couriers, truck drivers, and customers, processing steel and products to customer requirements, and other general administration or sales duties.

Applicants must have proven organisational skills and stock-handling experience, current driver’s and forklift licences, and the ability to work under pressure.

If this sounds like the job for you, submit your resume and cover letter online.

Applications close Friday, August 21.

7. Local laws officer

The Southern Downs Regional Council is looking to hire a local laws officer to join their team in either Warwick or Stanthorpe.

The position will be full-time across a nine-day fortnight, and require the education, implementation, and enforcement of local laws, policies, and plans relating to invasive pest management.

The ideal candidate will be self-motivated with excellent communication skills, a strong customer focus, and sound compliant handling skills.

Extensive knowledge of and experience with invasive pest management will be essential.

For more information or to apply, head to the online job ad.

Applications close 9am Monday, August 17.

8. Environmental policy officer

The Southern Downs Regional Council is also searching for an environmental policy officer to work from either Warwick or Stanthorpe.

Working full-time across a nine-day fortnight, the successful applicant will be responsible for the development and implementation of the SDRC’s “Environmental Sustainability Strategy”.

The ideal candidate will have experience in environmental sustainability management, along with knowledge of the relevant legislation and a proven ability to manage large projects.

To apply, submit your resume, cover letter, and relevant selection criteria online.

Applications close 9am Monday, August 10.

9. Nurses/personal carers

Killarney Memorial Aged Care is currently seeking dedicated enrolled nurses and personal carers to join their team on a casual basis.

Applicants must have experience in the aged care sector, as well as either a Diploma of Nursing or Certificate III in Aged Care.

The ideal candidate will be motivated, reliable, and compassionate, and available to work a variety of shifts across a 24/7 roster.

To apply, email your cover letter and resume to ceo@kmac.net.au or call KMAC’s clinical manager on 07 4664 1488 for more information.

1 0. Mechanic

M and K Rural Projects are looking to hire a mechanic on a casual basis.

The role will be based in Warwick, require at least 30 hours’ work a week, and focus on heavy vehicles and trailers.

Experience in metal fabrication is preferred.

For more information or to apply, head online.

11. Design draftsman/engineer

CSM Service Bodies is looking for a design draftsman and engineer to join their Warwick team.

Key duties include product design, involvement in the design and testing of prototypes, preparation of drawings and specifications for manufacturing, and some 3D-modelling and rendering.

The successful applicant will bring a minimum three years’ experience using computer programs SolidWorks or OnShape, along with a generally high level of computer literacy and communication.

Industry experience with sheet metal design and fabrication will also be highly regarded.

For more information or to apply, head online.

12. Childcare educator

Busy Bees Early Learning is currently searching for an early childhood educator to join their Warwick team.

Working on a casual basis, the successful candidate will be required to design, implement, and evaluate programs for children that encourage them to learn and explore.

The ideal applicant will possess a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and be working towards their Diploma, have a number of First Aid qualifications, a current Blue Card, and industry experience.

If this sounds like the role for you, submit your resume and cover letter online.

13. Production assistant

Integria in Warwick is currently searching for two production assistants to join their team in the tabletting department.

Both roles will be full-time, working on a rotating shift pattern from Monday to Friday.

Key responsibilities include maintaining accurate records, liaising effectively with all levels of management and staff, demonstrating a personal commitment to health and safety standards.

The ideal candidate will have a strong mechanical aptitude with previous industry experience, excellent communication and literacy skills, and good time management.

If this sounds like the job for you, submit your resume and cover letter online.

Applications close 5pm Friday, August 28.

14. Casual merchandiser

Masterbrokers Sales and Merchandising is on the hunt for a hardworking and flexible merchandiser to work in grocery stores across the Warwick area.

Key duties include executing planograms and other general merchandising, ticketing and stock management, installation of displays, and building strong relationships with key stakeholders.

The ideal candidate will have previous retail experience, merchandising experience, the ability to work autonomously, and excellent communication skills.

A current driver’s licence, reliable vehicle, and vehicle insurance are also essential.

To apply, submit your cover letter and resume online.

15. Cabinetmaking apprenticeship

GoldenWest Apprenticeships are currently searching for a cabinetmaking apprentice to work in the Warwick area.

The successful applicant will develop the skills and knowledge required to build furniture and a number of other products using a variety of methods, tools, and resources.

The ideal candidate will have a willingness to listen and learn, and prioritise responsibility, punctuality, and safety in the workplace.

If this sounds like the job for you, head online to apply.

16. Mechanical diesel fitter apprenticeship

Programmed Training Services is currently looking for a recent school leaver or Year 12 student to take on a mechanical diesel fitter apprenticeship in the Warwick area.

The role’s key responsibilities include inspecting, servicing, and repairing a range of systems, using and maintaining a variety of power tools and equipment, and assisting in light fabrication work.

Applicants must demonstrate a passion for the industry, be motivated and willing to learn, and have a positive attitude.

A Year 10 certificate, driver’s licence, and the willingness to obtain a White Card and TAFE qualification will be essential.

If you’re interested in applying, submit your resume and cover letter via Seek.

Applications close Monday, September 1.

17. NDIS facilitator

The Physiotherapy Centre in Warwick is looking to hire an NDIS facilitator/administration officer on a part- or full-time basis.

The role’s primary duties will include the provision of administration support services to the centre’s team of allied health professional, with an emphasis on patient care and satisfaction.

An ideal candidate will be proactive, organised, and reliable, with excellent interpersonal and communication skills and confidence in learning the NDIS system and framework.

Previous experience or knowledge of administrative requirements for NDIS/NDIA is not required, but will be highly regarded.

If this sounds like the position for you, send your resume and cover letter to recruitment@thephysiocentre.com.au

18. Plumber, drainer, gasfitter

Condamine Plumbing and Drainage is looking to hire a trade-qualified plumber to join their team.

Maintenance plumbing experience will be essential, along with strong problem-solving skills, high level of computer literacy, and excellent presentation.

The successful applicant will also be able to work independently, make decisions on the job, and build relationships at all levels of a business.

For more information or to apply for the role, head to the online job ad.

19. Family daycare educator

Enhance Family Day Care is currently searching for a motivated and passionate early childhood educator to join or start a Warwick team.

The ideal candidate will have or be working towards a Certificate III, Diploma, or ECT qualification, previous industry experience, a current First Aid and CPR certificate, and current Blue Card.

They should also be a “dynamic and talented” educator who is passionate about making a difference and possesses “outstanding” communication and interpersonal skills.

If this sounds like the position for you, apply via the online job ad or contact Shanna Huges on 0447 127 137 for more information.

2 0.HR truck driver

JJ’s Waste and Recycling in Warwick is searching for a heavy vehicle truck driver to work between their Warwick and Toowoomba depots.

The role will require about 34 hours of work per week, including early starts and some weekend work.

The successful candidate will be an experienced vehicle operator with a current HR licence, experience with machine operation and tight manoeuvring experience, and a good knowledge of Warwick and Stanthorpe areas.

If this sounds like the job for you, submit your application via the online job ad.

21. Team leader

Candice Care in Warwick is searching for a team leader to join their not-for-profit organisation in Warwick.

Primary duties will include providing person-centred, quality outcomes for clients, ensuring safe working environments, and leading, delegating, and providing rosters for a number of teams.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum five years’ working in care support services, relevant tertiary qualifications, excellent communication and writing skills, and strong administrative skills.

If this sounds like the position for you, submit your resume and cover letter via the online job ad.

22. Kitchenhand

Scots PGC College in Warwick is looking to hire a kitchenhand for an immediate start on a permanent part-time basis.

The role’s key responsibilities will include supporting the school’s catering team in producing high-quality meals for all students through preparing ingredients, cleaning dining areas, and washing up.

The successful applicant will have a practical knowledge of food safety within a commercial kitchen, the ability to perform manual tasks, and eagerness to work independently and as part of a team.

An open Queensland driver’s licence and a current Blue Card will also be essential.

For more information or to apply, head to the online job ad.

23. Logistics support officer

Wickham Freight Lines is looking for a logistics support officer to join their Warwick team.

The ideal candidate will have a Diploma or Bachelor of Logistics and/or relevant industry experience, along with a thorough knowledge of the road network throughout southeast Queensland and northern NSW.

They will also bring professional customer service, excellent communication skills, the ability to work in a team and delegate tasks as needed.

To apply, forward your resume and cover letter to hr@wickhams.net

24. Retail assistants

Aldi in Warwick is searching for two “motivated” retail assistants to join their team.

The role’s key responsibilities include maintaining and replenishing stock storewide, operating manual pallet moving equipment, visual merchandising, and providing excellent customer service while handling cash proficiently.

The ideal candidates will be available to work any five out of seven days between the hours of 6am and 10pm, and prior experience in a fast-paced retail environment will be highly regarded.

If this sounds like the job for you, go online to apply.

25. Relief merchandiser

John Sands is currently seeking a relief merchandiser to work across the Warwick area.

The role’s key duties will include using planograms to complete visual merchandising, liaising with store owners and management regarding displays, ensuring shelves remain fully stocked and tidy to maximise sales, and identifying additional sales opportunities. .

The successful applicant will be creative, innovative, and positive, with a strong attention to detail and the ability to work autonomously and efficiently.

Previous industry experience will be advantageous, but is not essential.

If this sounds like the job for you, submit your resume and cover letter via the ad on Seek.

26. Registered nurse

Rose City Medical Centre in Warwick is searching for a registered nurse to join their small team.

Key duties include assisting medical practitioners in a number of areas, daily co-ordination of the treatment room, management of chronic patient care, and assisting with reception duties when necessary.

A current RN registration, excellent communication skills, and time management will be essential, and general practice or best practice experience will be highly regarded.

If this sounds like the job for you, submit your application via Seek.