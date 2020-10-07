JOBS GALORE: Funding boosts employment for Killarney

FUTURE PROOF: In Texas, Dougal, John and Greg Finlay have used the help to diversify and expand their production.

FUTURE PROOF: In Texas, Dougal, John and Greg Finlay have used the help to diversify and expand their production.

JOBS are on the rise and producer innovation is at an all time high at one Killarney farm, after a hefty $25,000 government boost.

Wickham Farms was one of four Southern Downs businesses that will reap the rewards of the Queensland’s government latest round of Rural Economic Development funding.

For the family-owned business, it will mean they can invest in new infrastructure to supply the first potatoes of their kind in Australia — and create up to 24 new jobs while they’re at it.

The Pasteurised Potato Line project will develop new spuds that have easy preparation, longer shelf life, and are more suitable for interstate and international export.

Director Kerri Lamb said the new product was about meeting changing market demands for the 60-year-old brand.

“The end user will value the products versatility, reduced preparation time and waste,” Ms Lamb said.

“The new product also aligns with domestic and international demand and trend for value-added convenience products, which reduce labour costs and waste, ultimately saving the end user.”

Ms Lamb also welcomed the helping hand the grant had provided in boosting the local agricultural industry.

“Increasing opportunities for skilled labour in rural communities is rare, and this opportunity will create several new skilled roles,” she said.

Texas farming family, The Finlays, will use their grant to boost jobs and diversify in difficult times.

When a local workforce accommodation shortage and drought hit the Emu Plains farms, the family decided to move diversify their heavily irrigated hay, peanut and cotton crops into butternut, pumpkins and broccoli.

Now they hope to expand their packing shed and build on-site accommodation to support jobs.

Up to five new jobs will be created, as well as three during construction and another two indirect roles — in a project CEO Bruce Finlay said was dependant on workers.

“There is a large increase in inputs and turnover in these high-value crops. The inputs are acquired locally, and the project is only made possible by the additional staff,” he said.

“There is almost no accommodation available locally, so living on a farm is important to have the reliable staff available. These employees then become a part of the local community and spend locally for their needs and activities on an ongoing basis.”

More than 600 jobs in total will be created throught the round of grants, worth $3.14 million.

For more information about the RED Grant scheme visit www.qrida.qld.gov.au/redgrants