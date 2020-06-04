JOBS JOBS JOBS: 10 jobs available in Warwick right now

APPLY NOW: Here are 10 jobs in Warwick you can apply for today. Picture: Contributed

WARWICK’S job market is on the rebound following the coronavirus pandemic, which means there’s plenty of positions up for grabs right now.

Check out the vacancies listed below to see which ones might suit you and your skills:

1. Front of house staff

The Warwick Memorial RSL Club is currently searching for “genuine, enthusiastic service professionals” to join their reopening team.

The successful applicant will be eager, well-presented, and an active team player with strong communication skills and a professional work manner.

Barista experience, a current Responsible Service of Alcohol certificate, and the flexibility to work with post-coronavirus regulations will also be highly regarded.

For more information or to apply, go to the RSL’s Seek ad.

2. Chef/cook

The Warwick Memorial RSL is also looking for a chef or cook to work in their bistro once it reopens.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum two years’ experience in a commercial cooking environment, along with the relevant qualifications and training.

They will also have uncompromisingly high standards in their cooking and presentation, excellent communication skills, the ability to work under pressure, and enthusiasm for their work.

Roster flexibility will also be a must, as the successful applicant will be required to work varied hours throughout the week and over weekends.

For more information or to apply, go to the Seek ad.

3. Sales Trainee

Countrywide Metals is looking for a Warwick-based sales trainee, who will report directly to the sales manager in their new role.

The successful applicant will be required to service existing customers and generate new business, as well as uphold the company’s culture and attend field events as required.

Necessary skills and experience include a Year 12 Certificate or equivalent, friendly customer service and interpersonal skills, strong attention to detail, a positive attitude, and interest or at least a willingness to learn about farming and livestock handling.

To apply, submit your resume and cover letter to hrm@cwmpl.com.au by Friday, June 26.

4. Sales and customer person

Countrywide Metals is also searching for a sales and customer representative to join their team.

Duties will include servicing existing and new customers, meeting company targets and KPIs, invoicing and providing quotes, as well as attending and contributing to field days and events as instructed by a supervisor.

Reporting directly to the store manager, the successful applicant will have at least five years’ experience in a sales role, an excellent knowledge and understanding of steel and related products, computer literacy, and well-developed communication and negotiation skills.

To apply, send your resume and cover letter to hrm@cwmpl.com.au by Friday, June 26.

5. Disability support worker

Warwick’s Vinnies branch is currently looking for a disability support worker to join their team of staff and volunteers.

The role would include assisting people with a disability to live in their home or another supported independent living situation. This could include meal preparation, personal care, domestic assistance, social activities, or behaviour and therapeutic support.

The successful applicant with have a thorough understanding of disability services and the NDIS, excellent interpersonal and organisational skills, flexibility in travel and working hours, and a commitment to working within the philosophy of the St Vincent de Paul Society.

Qualifications such as a Blue Card, Yellow Card, completion of pre-employment police and criminal history checks, current First Aid and CPR certificates, and experience working in the disability, aged care, or community sectors will be highly regarded.

For more information or to apply, go to the Seek ad.

6. Assistant Principal

Assumption College in Warwick is searching for an assistant principal with proven experience and a strong link to Catholic culture.

The position will be full time at 30 hours per week, on a fixed contract from 13 July 2020 to December 2025.

All applications should include a response to the role’s selection criteria, your resume, two references, a Suitability Declaration and Application for Teacher Appointment, and a statement by a current supervisor.

For more information or to further discuss the role, contact the school’s principal Simon Fleming on (07) 4660 4000 or via simon.fleming@twb.catholic.edu.au

To apply, submit all required documents via the Seek ad by Friday, June 19.

7. Car sales

Cassels Automotive in Warwick is currently looking for a sales professional to join their team.

The successful applicant must be enthusiastic, eager to achieve results, provide outstanding customer service, and be a great team player.

However, prior experience is not essential, as training will be provided on the job.

If this sounds like the job for you, send your cover letter and resume to david.cassels@casselsauto.com.au

Only those short-listed for the position will be contacted.

8. Sales assistant

Westbuilt Homes is searching for a sales assistant to join their Warwick team.

The successful applicant will be required to work with the sales and marketing team to cover general admin duties such as phone calls, appointments, website and social media management, and other support duties.

Experience in sales support roles, a willingness to learn, and excellent writing and communication skills will all be highly regarded.

For more information or to apply, go to the Seek ad.

9. Trainee train driver

Watco WA Rail is searching for highly motivated trainee locomotive drivers to join their Warwick team.

The successful applicant will have a dedicated commitment to safety, a current manual driver’s licence, flexible working hours, and the ability to pass medical, alcohol and drug tests.

A Senior First Aid qualification, fatigue management skills, and experience in shunting and examining will also be highly regarded.

For more information, contact Greg Dowling on 0484 080 992 or greg.dowling@watcocompanies.com

Applications close Friday, June 5.

10. Casual and full time train drivers

Watco WA Rail is also looking for Warwick-based locomotive drivers in need of casual or full-time work.

Both positions require current locomotive drivers qualifications (at least Certificate IV), a current manual driver’s licence, the ability to pass pre-employment medical, alcohol, and drug tests, and a focus on customers.

Other desirable qualities include a Senior First Aid certificate, fatigue management skills, a local knowledge of routes across regional Queensland, and shunting experience on the state’s grain rail network.

For more information, contact Willem Fouche on 0484 016 394 or Greg Dowling on 0484 080 992.

To apply, submit your resume and cover letter via the Seek ad by Friday, June 5.