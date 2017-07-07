JOBS JOBS JOBS: 10 jobs available in Warwick right now

1. Full time Barbers apprenticeship

Are you interested in barbering??

A Warwick barber shop is seeking a strong individual with a passion for barbering to start a first year apprenticeship.

The applicant must be keen to learn all aspects of the barbering industry and must be highly motivated and a hard worker who is wanting to learn from a highly skilled team.

Please send a cover letter and resume to ajw0587@gmail.com

Applications close 28/7/2017

2. Bar attendant

Railway Hotel Allora is seeking a Casual Bar and Gaming Attendant.

Must have RSA & RSG.

Previous Hospitality experience preferred.

Please email resumes to railwayhotel@cecmiles.com.au

3. Civil construction/pipe laying

NTS Group is seeking experienced Pipe/Civil Construction workers for an up and coming project in Warwick.

Candidates require -: Current White Card, Hr Licence, Have a strong safety focus, be reliable , punctual, willing & with good communication skills.

A Cert 3 Pipe laying Certificate/Civil Construction would be an advantage.

Please send your resume To-: info@ntsgroup.com

4. Truck driver

A truck driver is required for a casual position with full time hours.

The position is based in Warwick, carting cattle to the Southern Downs area.

Livestock experience is preferred.

Phone Tom on 0427 015 519 or email kooroomacattle@bigpond.com

5. Salesperson required

Rexel Electrical Supplies are seeking a part time employee at their Warwick store.

Part time opportunity

Internal Sales role with an opportunity to kick start your sales career

This is an excellent opportunity for a motivated and ambitious Internal Sales person to join the Warwick team.

The responsibilities of the role will include but not be limited to:

Stocktake

Pick packing items

Process sales orders and arrange the dispatch and administration of products and services sold

Receive, manage or escalate customer complaints related to the company's products and services

Ensuring commitments to customers are met

Providing first class customer service

Provide administrative support for the production of sales related documents

Interested candidates will possess the following:

Excellent Customer Service skills with a "can do attitude"

Good Initiative and Problem Solving skills

High attention to detail and accuracy

Reliable and hardworking

Some customer service experience would be great but not essential

Good administrative skills

Good communication skills·

To apply head to https://www.seek.com.au/job-apply/33834441

6. Receptionist

Qld X-ray are seeking expressions of interest from enthusiastic medical receptionists - various levels of experience will be considered. This is a full time role based at our Warwick practice. Whilst some medical reception and medical typing experience would be highly regarded, we will also be considering candidates with strong customer service skills, who show enthusiasm to learn.



The right applicant will demonstrate a friendly, caring and compassionate nature -- this is essential to deliver the high level of patient care Queensland X-Ray is committed to providing. They will also demonstrate:



• A passion for delivering an exceptional patient care/customer service experience

• The ability to deliver quality work and remain calm under pressure

• Effective communication and interpersonal skills

• The attitude and ability to be a great team member

• Accuracy and sharp attention to detail

• Very professional personal presentation



In return, the right applicant will be welcomed into a dedicated, friendly, highly skilled team of professionals who are committed to, and take pride in, providing the best service to our patients and referrers in Warwick and the surrounding communities.



To apply, please submit your cover letter and CV online (preferably as one document). Applications close Friday, 14 July 2017. To apply go to Seek

7. Rivers assistant manager

Rivers is currently on the search for their next fashion loving retail professional to lead the team in Warwick. The 2IC role will support the Store Manager and have overall ownership for the success of the store.

As a 2IC, no two days will be the same. In this busy but exciting role, you will focus on:

Maximising sales growth by providing exceptional customer service

Motivating your team to achieve targets and KPI's

Leading a team by providing coaching, mentoring and training

Managing and achieve store budgets including sales, wages, margin and sales targets

Implementing and upholding visual merchandising standards

Inventory control and managing loss prevention

Managing overall safety of the store by adhering to health and safety policies and standards

With an enthusiastic, energetic and fun attitude you will be a customer service 'Champion'.

For success in this role, you will possess excellent communication, time management and leadership skills, as well as, attention to detail and flair for merchandising. Ideally, you will bring previous experience working in a fast fashion environment.

To apply head to Seek

8. Youth Support Service case worker

Part-time position (26.5 hours per week)

Maximum term position until June 2018

Based in Warwick, Queensland

The role

The Youth Support Service Case Worker will be working with young people ranging from 12-18 years of age. The Case Worker will aim to ensure that young people are referred to the most appropriate service/s for their identified needs, taking into account their individual circumstances and the service resources available. Using the Youth Wellbeing Assessment Tool the Case Worker will undertake comprehensive needs and strengths assessment with young people, developing support plans, facilitating supported referrals to access specialist services, and participating in inter-agency case review meetings.

The Youth Support Service provides an essential early intervention response to young people who present with risk factors that may impact their well-being and result in harm, homelessness and/or negative health outcomes.

A driver's license and Working with Children check or ability to hold them is a requirement for this role.

To apply for this position, head to Seek.

9. Customer Service

Warwick BP is seeking a customer service representative for a casual position.

The right applicant will assist customers and be involved in looking after a safe and well-presented store. It's a vibrant team environment where you will always be busy. Please note that this role will be Casual and the successful candidate will be required to have flexible availability to work a variety of shifts.

Working as part of BP you will be provided with high quality training and career opportunities. Share your passion for retail, and apply today. Please search and select Warwick as a store preference in the online application, to be considered for this store.

BP Australia is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in the workforce. BP Australia encourages women and people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage to apply.

If you are interested in working as a Customer Service Representative at BP, you can also express your interest here.

10. Wait staff wanted

Ruperts Bar and Grill are looking for wait staff.

Previous experience in hospitality preferred but not necessary.

Must be able to obtain an RSA within two weeks of beginning employment.

Preferable if applicant is available most nights and weekends.

Position is casual.

Head down to Coachmans Inn on Wood St to hand in your resume.