JOBS JOBS JOBS: 10 jobs available in Warwick today

Here are 10 employment opportunities up for grabs in Warwick at the moment.

IT'S time to get the resume in order because there are places in Warwick screaming out for staff right now.

Check this list, get your cover letter written up and checked over and get applying.

1. Staff wanted

Warwick RSL is looking for hard working, outgoing, dedicated juniors and seniors who love the public and take pride in their profession, to join our bistro end of the club.

Experience for senior staff is essential and juniors would benefit from having prior experience.

Flexibility essential for both levels.

**Involves split shifts and weekends.

**Only committed hard working people need apply.

Message Karla Rudzitis with a short cover letter and details.

2. Bar, gaming and dining staff

The Criterion Hotel is looking for fun, hard working bar and gaming staff to join the team at the Cri!

To be eligible you must have a minimum six months experience in bar and dining duties, hold a current Responsible Serving of Alcohol certificate and RSG.

It will be an advantage to have knowledge in Keno, gaming payouts and UBet operations.

If this sounds like you then drop your resume along with two current work references into the manager Kylie asap as this position will not be open for long!

3.Truck and dog driver

Rosehill Sandstone quarry is looking for a truck and dog driver for their busy quarry.

This position will require the right applicant to cart sandstone blocks from the quarry in Yangan to place such as Toowoomba, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast etc.

Please email rosehillsandstone2012@gmail.com with your resume.

4. Rock saw excavator operator

Rosehill Sandstone quarry is looking for a rock saw excavator operator for their busy quarry.

Experience is preferred for this role, job will include 50+hrs a week and applicant must be willing to work Saturdays.

Please email rosehillsandstone2012@gmail.com with your resume.

5.Pharmacy assistant

Discount drug store Warwick is seeking an enthusiastic committed person, with attention to detail for the position of part time pharmacy assistant.

The position is for approximately 30 hours per week and pharmacy experience is preferred, along with an ability to work well in a structured team environment.

Ongoing training will be provided to the successful applicant.

Please apply in person to Kylie Boyce Retail Manager with your resume to Discount Drug Store Warwick in Grafton St.



6. Relief teachers

Scots PGC College Warwick is seeking suitably qualified and expereinced educators to fill short-term teaching vacancies.

In particular, qualifications and experience in primary teaching would be highly desirable.

Please register your interest by completing the online registration from on the employment page of the College's website.

Contact the Human Resources Officer on 07 4666 9811 for further information.

7. Customer-focused casual service consultant.

Warwick's ANZ Bank is seeking someone who enjoys helping customers meet their needs.

This is an entry level position to one of Australia's top retail banks with casual hours

To be successful in this role, you will ideally bring the following-

Cash handling experience

Sales exposure

Experience with working towards targets and set KPI's in a team based environment

Understanding of Customer Service ethics and practices

Strong interpersonal skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills

To find out more about working at ANZ or to view other opportunities visit www.anz.com/careers.



You may apply for this role by visiting ANZ Careers and search for reference AUS071566

#GD6.3

8. Personal carers

Blue Care are after Personal Carers to join their team located at Warwick Community Care and Allora/Clifton Community Care.

The right applicant will provide quality care that enhances and promotes the quality of life for individuals, ensuring that the care provided is current best practice.

You'll need a current First Aid Certificate and CPR certificate, QLD driver's license and a roadworthy registered vehicle.

Your caring nature, excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team make you a great candidate. A Certificate III in Aged Care, Home and Community Care or Disabilities is not essential, but will be advantageous.

We encourage our team to be creative and enjoy themselves while contributing to our success. Come join one of the most trusted community and residential care providers in Australia. On offer is a range of fantastic discounts and benefits, including flexible working hours and salary packaging options which allows you to pay for your general living expenses tax-free.

Applications close 17 August 2017.

To apply click here.

9. Farm hand

Wickham's Farms here on the Southern Downs are seeking a full time farm hand to start IMMEDIATELY!

A house located on farm is also availablefor rent to successful applicant.

$20 - $24.99 per hour

Call (07) 4664 1455

10. Dental Technician

Two positions available at Warwick Hospital.

Remuneration value up to $105 178 p.a., comprising salary between $62 719 - $92 184 p.a., employer contribution to superannuation (up to 12.75%) and annual leave loading (17.5%) (HP3) (Applications will remain current for 12 months). Job Ad Reference: DD1707249284.

As a Dental Technician - Advanced, perform complex and diverse technical tasks and engage in independent decision making and judgement on a day to day basis with minimal supervision in the provision of quality technical oral health services within Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service.

Apply here.