18°
News

JOBS JOBS JOBS: 10 jobs available in Warwick today

Jonno Colfs
| 5th Aug 2017 2:37 PM
Here are 10 employment opportunities up for grabs in Warwick at the moment.
Here are 10 employment opportunities up for grabs in Warwick at the moment. Barry Leddicoat

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S time to get the resume in order because there are places in Warwick screaming out for staff right now.

Check this list, get your cover letter written up and checked over and get applying.

1. Staff wanted

Warwick RSL is looking for hard working, outgoing, dedicated juniors and seniors who love the public and take pride in their profession, to join our bistro end of the club.

Experience for senior staff is essential and juniors would benefit from having prior experience.

Flexibility essential for both levels.

**Involves split shifts and weekends.

**Only committed hard working people need apply.

Message Karla Rudzitis with a short cover letter and details.

2. Bar, gaming and dining staff

The Criterion Hotel is looking for fun, hard working bar and gaming staff to join the team at the Cri!

To be eligible you must have a minimum six months experience in bar and dining duties, hold a current Responsible Serving of Alcohol certificate and RSG.

It will be an advantage to have knowledge in Keno, gaming payouts and UBet operations.

If this sounds like you then drop your resume along with two current work references into the manager Kylie asap as this position will not be open for long!

3.Truck and dog driver

Rosehill Sandstone quarry is looking for a truck and dog driver for their busy quarry.

This position will require the right applicant to cart sandstone blocks from the quarry in Yangan to place such as Toowoomba, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast etc.

Please email rosehillsandstone2012@gmail.com with your resume.

4. Rock saw excavator operator

Rosehill Sandstone quarry is looking for a rock saw excavator operator for their busy quarry.

Experience is preferred for this role, job will include 50+hrs a week and applicant must be willing to work Saturdays.

Please email rosehillsandstone2012@gmail.com with your resume.

5.Pharmacy assistant

Discount drug store Warwick is seeking an enthusiastic committed person, with attention to detail for the position of part time pharmacy assistant.

The position is for approximately 30 hours per week and pharmacy experience is preferred, along with an ability to work well in a structured team environment.

Ongoing training will be provided to the successful applicant.

Please apply in person to Kylie Boyce Retail Manager with your resume to Discount Drug Store Warwick in Grafton St.
 

6. Relief teachers

Scots PGC College Warwick is seeking suitably qualified and expereinced educators to fill short-term teaching vacancies. 

In particular, qualifications and experience in primary teaching would be highly desirable.

Please register your interest by completing the online registration from on the employment page of the College's website.

Contact the Human Resources Officer on 07 4666 9811 for further information.

7. Customer-focused casual service consultant.

Warwick's ANZ Bank is seeking someone who enjoys helping customers meet their needs.

This is an entry level position to one of Australia's top retail banks with casual hours

To be successful in this role, you will ideally bring the following-

  • Cash handling experience
  • Sales exposure
  • Experience with working towards targets and set KPI's in a team based environment
  • Understanding of Customer Service ethics and practices
  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills

To find out more about working at ANZ or to view other opportunities visit www.anz.com/careers.
 
You may apply for this role by visiting ANZ Careers and search for reference AUS071566
#GD6.3

8. Personal carers

Blue Care are after Personal Carers to join their team located at Warwick Community Care and Allora/Clifton Community Care. 

The right applicant will provide quality care that enhances and promotes the quality of life for individuals, ensuring that the care provided is current best practice.

You'll need a current First Aid Certificate and CPR certificate, QLD driver's license and a roadworthy registered vehicle.

Your caring nature, excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team make you a great candidate. A Certificate III in Aged Care, Home and Community Care or Disabilities is not essential, but will be advantageous.

We encourage our team to be creative and enjoy themselves while contributing to our success. Come join one of the most trusted community and residential care providers in Australia. On offer is a range of fantastic discounts and benefits, including flexible working hours and salary packaging options which allows you to pay for your general living expenses tax-free.

Applications close 17 August 2017.

To apply click here.

9. Farm hand

Wickham's Farms here on the Southern Downs are seeking a full time farm hand to start IMMEDIATELY!

A house located on farm is also availablefor rent to successful applicant.

$20 - $24.99 per hour

Call (07) 4664 1455

10. Dental Technician

Two positions available at Warwick Hospital.

Remuneration value up to $105 178 p.a., comprising salary between $62 719 - $92 184 p.a., employer contribution to superannuation (up to 12.75%) and annual leave loading (17.5%) (HP3) (Applications will remain current for 12 months). Job Ad Reference: DD1707249284.

As a Dental Technician - Advanced, perform complex and diverse technical tasks and engage in independent decision making and judgement on a day to day basis with minimal supervision in the provision of quality technical oral health services within Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service.

Apply here.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  positions vacant warwick jobs

REVEALED: Warwick's hoon hotspots

REVEALED: Warwick's hoon hotspots

Some residents said wherever there was bitumen there would be hoons

COLD SNAP: Warwick to shiver through freezing winter week

Winter's frosty fingers are tightening their grip on Warwick.

Sub zero starts, frosts, even thunderstorms for the next few days

BREAKING: Injuries in two vehicle crash near Warwick

Ambulance generic

Two cars have been involved in a collision east of Warwick

Mowing at wrong time could see Warwick residents fined

If you like to mow early on a Sunday, you could be in for a shock.

The council has issued a warning on their Facebook page

Local Partners

Strong Fathers leading the way

Men changing their lives around rewarded with graduation from Strong Fathers program.

Williams walking on to award

Williams manager Cindy Nicholls.

All the winners from Rose City's Retail Service Awards evening.

Players return for Rats for crucial Saturday game

BACK: Warwick Water Rats fullback Charlie Parker returns for Saturday's home game against St George.

Water Rats strengthened for home game against St George

It's crunch time for the Cowboys this Sunday

HOME GAME: Dylan Galloway, pictured leading Warwick in last year's TRL grand final, will be a key player this Sunday at Father Ranger Oval.

Cowboys to host Highfields in three grades

All Wolves games in Toowoomba this weekend

CLASS PLAYER: Goalie Alek Ebneter (with ball) for Warwick Wolves in a colts game.

Warwick Colts in top-two clash

True Story back for a second round

Real life is stranger than fiction, actor and producer discovers

Apple products worth a mint

Now that they've been discontinued, certain Apple products could fetch a pretty penny on eBay.

Do you own a discontinued iPod Nano or iPod Shuffle?

Do you believe this man's yowie story?

Tim the Yowie Man has been investigating things that go bump in the night (or any other time) since his encounter with a yowie in 1994.

A supernatural sleuth shares some of his strangest experiences

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

The graphic sex scenes are not blurred in the game.

It sold 35,000 copies in its first month

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Public art just scratching the surface

Paul Stumkat with sculptures he created for Rhoda Rushbrook Park in Mt Tamborine from his workshop in Killarney.

Southern Downs sculptor calls for more community artwork

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

Prime Position

119 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 2 1 $ 240,000

Lovingly maintained 1940's chamfer home off Locke Street close to Abbey of the Roses and private schools sited on 668 m corner lot. Enter via semi-circular stairs...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

An Opportunity To Build On

95 Glen Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $129,000

Elevated gently sloping 993sqm block taking in expansive views over Warwick to the Great Divide. In an estate with new modern homes, kerb and channel, all services...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 $264,000

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 REASONABLE OFFERS...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.