JOBS JOBS JOBS: 10 opportunities in Warwick right now

IT'S time to make sure your resume is in order and your references are ready to go.

We've compiled a list of the latest jobs available around town.

There's something here for everyone, from the highly qualified to the entry level jobseeker.

Get yourself into a new career today.

1. Reception/chiropractic assistant

Warwick Chiropractic Practice is seeking an enthusiastic energetic person to join their team.

Among other things the successful applicant must be friendly, caring and welcoming with a focus on outstanding customer service.

They must have a current drivers licence, be proficient in Microsoft Office, Word, Outlook and Excel and be availble for at least 15-20 hours a week across a range of shifts.

The applicant will be responsible for answering phones, taking bookings, patient billing, filing/record keeping and maintaining an immaculate office environment.

Applications close at midday on Friday, May 19.

Please email resumes to warwick@backtohealthchiro.com.au or deliver to Shop 3/38 Palmerin St Warwick.

2. Secretary

Scots PGC College are seeking a secretary in a part time position (30 hours per week) for their middle school.

They are seeking to fill the position as soon as possible.

Please visit the employment section of the Scots PGC website to apply or call 4666 9811.

3. Catering Assistant

Scots PGC College are seeking a catering assistant in a part time position (25 hours per week).

They are seeking to fill the position as soon as possible.

Please visit the employment section of the Scots PGC website to apply or call 4666 9811.

4. Experienced Chef

A qualified chef is being sought by the Club Hotel in Clifton.

The applicant will be responsible for the running of the only chef managed restaurant in Clifton.

To apply email md@theclubclifton.com.au or call 0419 778 369.

5. Hotel Manager

An experienced hotel manager is required at the Club Hotel in Clifton.

The applicant must have a RMLV licence and a gaming nominee licence is also preferred.

To apply email md@theclubclifton.com.au or call 0419 778 369.

6. Admin assistant

Clifton Community Health Services are seeking a person to join their administration team.

The position will be a permanent part time position and the successful applicant will have had experience with general office operating procedures, be competent in Microsoft Word and Excel and have experience with payroll procedures.

To email your resume or for more information contact admin@cliftonhospital.org

7. Environmental Services staff

The position will require kitchen duties and general cleaning of the complex.

The position will involve shift work including weekends. Previous experience in an aged care facility would be an advantage however this is not a requirement.

To email your resume or for more information contact admin@cliftonhospital.org

8. Clinical worker

Drug Arm Australasia are seeking a clinical worker for their Warwick and Stanthorpe offices.

The successful applicant will be responsible for delivering intensive clinical support services for individuals seeking support to address substance misuse and associated issues.

The objective of the program is to provide a drug and alcohol counselling , group support and case management service for the people of Warwick and Stanthorpe.

For more information or detail on how to apply please call Katie Farmer on 07 3620 8801 or email katief@drugarm.com.au

9. Rabbit Compliance Co-ordinator

The Darling Downs-Moreton Rabbit Board is seeking expressions of interest from suitably qualified and experienced applicants for the position.

The position will require the successful applicant to monitor and map local rabbit populations with GPS and computer mapping equipment. Other duties include supervising and co-ordinating rabbit eradication and compliance activities, as well as carrying out property inspections, developing rabbit eradication programs, advising landholders and monitoring for compliance.

For further info or to obtain a position description phone 07 4661 4076 or email enquiries@ddmrb.org.au

Written applications should be sent to CEO, Darling Downs-Moreton Rabbit Board, PO Box 332 Warwick Qld 4370.

10. Cook wanted

The Coffee Club in Warwick is looking for a experienced cook for 10-15 casual hours a week.

These hours would be made up of night and weekend work in their busy kitchen.

Applicants are requested to take resumes in person or email to tccwarwickoffice@gmail.com