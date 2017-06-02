20°
JOBS JOBS JOBS: 12 opportunities in Warwick right now

Jonno Colfs
2nd Jun 2017 8:14 AM
12 jobs available in the Warwick area right now.
12 jobs available in the Warwick area right now.

Looking for work? Check this list out and get applying.

 

1. Worker needed

The successful applicant will be required for three to four months work.

Must have some mig welding experience and be prepared to participate in other shed work.

Immediate start.

Phone Lou on 4661 9835.

2.Person wanted

The successful applicant must be fit, healthy and energetic, not afraid of early morning starts or overtime.

An LR licence would be preferable as would computer knowledge.

The successful applicant will also need to pass a full medical as the role demands physical work.

Contact Buddah Fogarty on Facebook to apply.

3. Painters labourer wanted

The successful applicant must have car and license as well as a mobile phone.
Must have a white card (safety induction).
If you are fit, healthy, keen and ready to work contact David Booth on Facebook or see the original ad on Warwick Jobs Facebook page.

Job is casual to start with view to permanent. Award wages apply

4. Sales and promotion

Grow Strong MMA is looking for: two junior sales/promotion people to work/train for one shift a week on a Friday afternoon from 3.45 - 6.45.

Role involves promotional activities for local Mixed Martial Arts gym from door knocking to market and shopping centre promotional activities.

Applicants must be:
-Ready to work hard
-Able to work autonomously
-Willing to learn a martial art
-Willing to exercise
-Outgoing
-Comfortable meeting new people
-Willing to get out of your comfort zone

Grow Strong MMA offers:
-All required sales and martial arts training
-Hourly rate + bonus'
-Free staff training on Fridays
-Free regular staff training
-Opportunity for more hours for the right people.

To apply
e-mail resume to Ben Pepper
nogimartialarts@gmail.com

Every application will receive a reply within 48 hours once received.

5. Reception/Admin

Ensbey Electrical is seeking a motivated, enthusiastic team member with a high level of administration experience and excellent communication skills.
This is a receptionist/administration role and will involve communicating with customers by phone and email, creating and scheduling of jobs, liaising with electricians and customers, as well as general administration duties, i.e. monitoring and dealing with incoming emails, mail, banking etc.
To be successful in this role you must have:

  •  Previous experience in office administration
  •  Ability to multi-task with attention to detail
  •  Excellent phone and customer service skills
  •  Intermediate computer skills with experience in Outlook, Excel and Word
  •  Be adaptable to change and eager to learn

Skills desired but not essential:
 Knowledge and experience using database programmes, in particular Simpro Enterprise
 Knowledge of electrical industry would be an advantage
Conditions of employment would be in accordance with the Clerks  Private Sector Award 2010.


Please email Resumé and cover letter here.
Applications will close at 5pm, Friday 2nd June 2017.

6. Retail Manager & Assistant Manager - Lifeline

LOCATION: Stanthorpe Qld

STATUS 2 x Part time roles = 1 x 28hrs/week & 1x 12 hrs/week

RATE OF PAY LCCQ UCA 2008

Application packages must be obtained to apply for these roles and are available by contacting Angela Klein on 46 991607 during business hours or email aklein@lifelinedarlingdowns.org.au .

7. HR Driver

Walls Concrete is looking for a driver, must have HR licence.

Casual position - local work Please call Ray 0418 199 339

8. Plumber

Globe Group is seeking experienced and licenced plumbers
- White or Blue Construction card
- Own PPE
- Recent on site experience
- Reliable transport and licence

On Offer:
- Immediate Start
- Competitive Rates


For more info call 3625 9999

9. Facilities officer

Warwick TAFE is looking for a facilities officer: The successful applicant will -

  • Act as primary point of contact for all contractors and visitors on behalf of the Operations unit and undertake documentation and data/information control on behalf of the unit.
  • Attend all response to alarms (including on call), medical emergencies, fires and other similar matters, evacuating premises and contacting appropriate emergency services, if required.
  • Perform a range of security duties including: responding to calls for assistance, engaging with clients, providing first aid services, patrolling grounds to identify security or safety risks and intervening, if appropriate or escalating matters to management or appropriate authorities, assuming responsibility for removing unauthorised people as circumstances warrant, keeping information regarding unusual occurrences in a security day book and assisting the emergency response team during evacuations and drills.
  • Undertake range of cleaning tasks including cleaning floors (vacuuming, shampooing, sweeping, mopping and buffing vinyl and linoleum floors), wiping all furniture, fixtures, fittings and equipment, emptying and cleaning all waste paper baskets, cleaning septic or sewerage pedestals, urinals and washroom facilities and restocking consumables, cleaning kitchen facilities and securing and storing all cleaning materials and equipment.
  • Plan and coordinate maintenance and enhancement cycle for all grounds maintenance and gardening across campus locations ensuring upkeep of all trees, shrubs, bushes, plants and flowers.
  • Develop new areas and landscape gardens in accordance with the overall grounds plan for the campuses and maintain an area for propagation, plant re-growth and potting to resupply campus plants.
  • Maintain grounds machinery and equipment, undertake basic repairs and assist other team members with maintenance, repairs and cleaning to campus facilities, buildings and equipment.
  • Obtain quotes from suppliers, coordinate associated purchase orders and maintain supplies in line with the maintenance and enhancement schedule.
  • Ensure all processes, systems and workplace practices are performed in accordance with relevant workplace health and safety legislation and proactively contribute to safety initiatives through participation on safety committees.
  • Support the Operations Manager in evaluating and implementing policies and procedures and undertaking safety, security and environmental inspections and undertake tasks to support delivery teams i.e. material preparation and ordering from standing orders.

For more information about this unique opportunity please contact Tony Kruger on 0400 355 584.

10. Meter reader

Service Stream Essential Network Services are seeking an individual to read electricity meters in the Warwick area. This is a casual position and the approximate hours required will be 30 - 35 hours per week between Monday and Friday.

You will receive on the job training and support from our team who take great pride in delivering quality work and great customer service.

If you love working outdoors, managing your own work load, are flexible, reliable and enjoy interacting with people then this job could be for you.

Duties

Read all allocated meter routes provided accurately and in a timely and efficient manner

Understand and meet relevant KPI's

Ensure all dealings with the public are professional and polite

Perform duties efficiently whilst adhering to all safe work instructions as provided during training

Skills and Experience

A current valid driver's license

Good level of fitness and able to walk long distances for extended periods of time

Follow directives and carry out assigned tasks autonomously

Strong communication and customer service skills

Excellent time management skills

Good with transcribing numbers

 

To apply click here

11. Miller wanter

Warwick's Defiance Maize Mill is looking for a shift miller to complement their existing team who is also up to the challenge of being 2 - IC to the production manager.

Duties include:

  • Reporting to the Production Manager
  • Ensuring consistent mill production
  • Carry out routine maintenance

 Skills:

  • Completed the advanced course in Flour Milling e.g. Nabim Advanced Certificate or equivalent with a minimum of 3 - 5 years post qualification experience
  • Production planning skills
  • Current forklift ticket
  • Proficient in computer literacy skills
  • Effective communication and relationship skills
  • Demonstrate an understanding of BRC, HACCP and WHS 

Above award salary to be discussed.

Click here to apply.

12. Help wanted

Looking for a fit reliable worker for a casual position (work is weather dependent).
Must be able to work as part of a team or independently. Willing to work 5 days weather permitting.
Will be wanting references and a trial.

Message Caitlyn Richter on Facebook or find the original post on Warwick Buy, Swap and Sell Facebook page.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  employment positions vacant warwick jobs

