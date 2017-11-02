JOBS, JOBS, JOBS: 11 jobs available in Warwick right now

GET APPLYING: There are 11 new job opportunities available in Warwick right now.

LOOKING for a new position or fancy a career change?

Now is the time to be getting into the workforce in Warwick with plenty of opportunities up for grabs for those willing to jump on them.

Get the resume ready and start applying.

1. Head chef

Rupert's Bar & Grill is seeking a natural leader in the kitchen who can produce a five-star dining and inspire the team.

Key skills:

- Proven experience as a head chef

- Experience running a small kitchen brigade

- Clearly passionate about the food and dining scene, with a clear knowledge of current food flavours and styling

- Strong supervision and rostering skills

- Keen attention to detail

- Natural leader, eager to instil a strong team culture

Be self-motivated and professional at all times

- Stock control and ordering including monthly stocktake

- Control costs whilst delivering a quality product. This includes menu design, planning, daily specials and creating inspiring function and wedding menus

- Food safety and OHS knowledge

The position is available now, apply via seek.com.au.

2. Caravan park manager couple

Live rent free while living as a couple running the park. They will need to be self-motivated, friendly, reliable and have an eye for detail.

Skills needed include:

- Computer literacy in particular the MS Office suite

- Great people and relationships building skills

- Previous proven experience in grounds, pool and general building maintenance

- A flexible attitude to work from 8am - 12pm and 3pm - 7pm 6 days a week

- Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of WH&S and responsibilities

- Have experience with RMS9 (reservation system)

- Salary is $1,160 per week per couple

The position starts at the end of November.

Email your resume to marketing@massland.com.au.

3. Truck driver

There are positions vacant at Qube for multi-combination truck drivers experienced in operating large prime movers with multiple trailers.

Key responsibilities:

- Efficient and safe operation of prime movers and other heavy equipment

- Complete all necessary associated documentation (such as the preparation and signing of cartage dockets and service requests)

- Take good care of vehicles/plant and customer products under your care

- Ensure compliance with all safety, fatigue, operating guidelines, loading requirements, axle weights and any other relevant legislation, policies and procedures

For more information and to apply visit seek.com.au.

4. English and drama teacher

Assumption College in Warwick is seeking a secondary school teacher for religion, drama, English and humanities.

Applications must address a selection criteria and include a resume, names of three references, suitability declaration, employment collection notice and application for teacher employment.

For more information visit www.twb.catholic.edu.au.

Further details can be obtained by contacting Assumption College by phoning 46604000 or emailing acwarwick@twb.catholic.edu.au.

5. Maths and science teacher

Assumption College in Warwick is seeking a secondary school teacher for senior and junior mathematics and science.

Applications must address a selection criteria and include a resume, names of three references, suitability declaration, employment collection notice and application for teacher employment.

For more information visit www.twb.catholic.edu.au.

Further details can be obtained by contacting Assumption College by phoning 46604000 or emailing acwarwick@twb.catholic.edu.au.

6. Industrial arts teacher

Assumption College in Warwick is seeking a secondary school teacher for industrial arts.

Applications must address a selection criteria and include a resume, names of three references, suitability declaration, employment collection notice and application for teacher employment.

For more information visit www.twb.catholic.edu.au.

Further details can be obtained by contacting Assumption College by phoning 46604000 or emailing acwarwick@twb.catholic.edu.au.

7. School program leader

Assumption College in Warwick is seeking a program leader for senior schooling.

Applications must address a selection criteria and include a resume, names of three references, suitability declaration, employment collection notice and application for teacher employment.

For more information visit www.twb.catholic.edu.au.

Further details can be obtained by contacting Assumption College by phoning 46604000 or emailing acwarwick@twb.catholic.edu.au.

8. Pastoral middle school leaders

Assumption College in Warwick is seeking middle school pastoral leaders.

Applications must address a selection criteria and include a resume, names of three references, suitability declaration, employment collection notice and application for teacher employment.

For more information visit www.twb.catholic.edu.au.

Further details can be obtained by contacting Assumption College by phoning 46604000 or emailing acwarwick@twb.catholic.edu.au.

9. Arts curriculum leader

Assumption College in Warwick is seeking an arts curriculum leader.

Applications must address a selection criteria and include a resume, names of three references, suitability declaration, employment collection notice and application for teacher employment.

For more information visit www.twb.catholic.edu.au.

Further details can be obtained by contacting Assumption College by phoning 46604000 or emailing acwarwick@twb.catholic.edu.au.

10. Accounting and business teacher

Assumption College in Warwick is seeking a secondary teacher for senior accounting, junior business and digital technologies.

Applications must address a selection criteria and include a resume, names of three references, suitability declaration, employment collection notice and application for teacher employment.

For more information visit www.twb.catholic.edu.au.

Further details can be obtained by contacting Assumption College by phoning 46604000 or emailing acwarwick@twb.catholic.edu.au.

11. TOP NOTCH JOURNALIST

The Warwick Daily News is seeking a journalistic all-rounder who can join the team and become part of the Southern Downs community.

Key skills required include:

- Writing experience for a print medium

- Knowledge of digital photography

- Good interviewing skills

- Strong English skills

- A current driver's licence

- Energy, self-motivation and maturity

- A willingness to roll up your sleeves and get the job done under the pressure of deadlines

- Neat appearance and professional attitude

Applications close November 13, send your resume to Kerri Moore by emailing editor@warwickdailynews.com.au.