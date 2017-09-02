JOBS JOBS JOBS: 13 jobs available in Warwick right now

IF YOU'RE looking for work, look no further.

Here's a list of jobs available in Warwick right now.

1. Room attendant

Centre Point Mid-City Motor Inn in Warwick is currently looking for a room attendant to work on a casual/on call basis mainly during the week.

It may involve the occasional weekend (rare). This would suit a person with school aged children looking to earn a few extra dollars.

Call Eddy on 4661 8792 for more details.

2. Venue staff

The Horse and Jockey is seeking staff to work in the following areas:

*Bar

*Restaurant

*Bottleshop

*Kitchen

The right applicant will have a current RSA/RSG or if possessing experience in any of these areas they would love to hear from you.

They are seeking hard working, reliable and energetic people to become part of our team.

If this sounds like you, please contact the manager on 0409 526 979 to arrange a meeting or drop your resume into the Horse and Jockey Hotel asap.

3. Team member

LawDogs Australia and the Truffle Discovery Centre Stanthorpe have an exciting part time opportunity for a new team member to join the existing team assisting both businesses from September 2017.

Award rates of pay for a 16-21 year old applicant apply for this role and Back to Work (Youth Boost) eligible applicants need only apply.

The role requires seven day availability to assist with general duties for the running of their tourist attraction, customer service, dog and puppy handling and other light duties.

Availability on Wednesday and Saturday is a must however other days are also required as they open for coach and group tours 7 days.

Transport to The Summit is required to be considered for this position.

Duties include but are not limited to:

• Preparing the attraction ready for customers and packing down at close

• Customer service with visitors to our tourist attraction

• Cleaning and maintenance of customer contact areas

• Assisting with movements of young puppies and cleaning nursery areas

• Assisting with general kennel duties

The main requirements we are looking for include:

• Professional and well-presented

• Outgoing personality with good communication skills

• The ability to follow instructions and work safely and independently

• Well-presented and able to represent the tourism industry with pride

• Passion for culinary tourism as well as working dogs generally.

We are a licensed business with relevant Workcover and public liability insurances. Staff are provided with on the job training, uniforms and an awesome working environment.

Pay is under the animal care and vet award as an animal attendant. An above award uniform allowance is paid to all employees.

Interested persons should send a cover letter and resume expressing interest to lawdogsaustralia@hotmail.com or for further information call 0467 255 337.

A casual hospitality position is available in Warwick for immediate start.

Duties include serving customers, general tidying, restocking items. Please contact Anna Payne for details on how to apply.

4. Cafe staff

The Cherrytree Coffee and Dining is seeking staff for its busy Warwick café.

To apply drop in to the store on the corner of Fitzroy and Palmerin St or phone on 4667 1746.

5. Customer service staff

YMCA WIRAC is seeking someone to work in customer service at their Warwick facility.

The position is casual for 20-25 hours a week.

The right applicant will be available early morning, evenings and weekends.

The job requires experience with customer service, cash handling, invoice and accounts, a great phone manner as well as first aid, CPR and Blue Card.

To apply email jobs@ymcabrisbane.org or phone 4661 7955.

6. Catalogue deliverers

Catalogue deliverers are needed in Warwick.

The right applicant will be available for an immediate start in selected areas on an individual contracting basis. Having a vehicle is an advantage.

Phone 1800 178 119 or go to www.deliver4dollars.com.au

Enter reference # 160 when applying.

7. Backhoe operator

The Southern Downs Regional Council is seeking a backhoe operator to provide high level backhoe services within the water and wastewater department.

The right applicant will have extensive experience in backhoe operation as well as strong abilities in pipe-laying and working around services.

This is a permanent full-time position.

Closing date for applications is 5pm Monday, September 11.

Apply at http://www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/council/jobs-at-council/0566-plant-operator-backhoe

8. Local laws officer

The Southern Downs Regional Council is seeking a local laws officer (animal control) to be responsible for enforcement and compliance with council laws relating to animals and regulated parking, including impounding stray animals and stock, patrolling designated town areas, identifying infringements and issuing fines and controlling overgrown and unsightly allotments.

The right applicant will be a responsible person with excellent communication skills and complaint-handing skills.

This is a temporary full-time position.

Closing date for applications is 5pm Monday, September 11.

For a full position description and to apply go to http://www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/council/jobs-at-council/0601-local-laws-officer-animal-control

9. Management accountant

The Southern Downs Regional Council is seeking a management accountant who will contribute to the effective management of the council's assets by ensuring the integrity of the council's asset management data.

This is a permanent full-time position.

Closing date for applications is 5pm Monday, September 11.

For a full position description and to apply go to http://www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/council/jobs-at-council/0600-management-accountant-assets

10. Journalist

Due to recent growth, the Rural Weekly is seeking a full-time journalist to write and curate content for south-west Queensland and northern New South Wales.

The candidate must have a passion for agriculture and excellent writing and communication skills. The candidate must have strong understanding of digital journalism and reverse publishing from online into print products.

The journalist needs to be experienced in producing video and have a sound understanding of social media networks. The position will be based out of a suitable News Corp Australia office in either south-west Queensland or northern New South Wales.

The Rural Weekly's head office is based in Warwick, Queensland. Remuneration will be based on experience.

Responsibilities * Provide premium coverage of rural news in south-west Queensland and northern New South Wales. * Write and curate fit-for-purpose content for the Rural Weekly's website and print products. * Reach monthly digital key performance indicators The talent * Must have a passion for the rural industry * Have sound knowledge of livestock * Can produce video content * Able to curate content for online to drive website page views * Must have excellent writing skills * Be willing to take on new challenges

Please forward resumes and examples of work to: Group Editor Candyce Braithwaite candyce.braithwaite@ruralweekly.com.au. Applications close on Friday, September 29, 2017. The candidate will be required to commence work in October, 2017.

11. Technical officer

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries are seeking a technical officer (mungbeen breeding) to work at a Warwick location.

Key duties will include the undertaking of field trials and glass house experiments, conduct mungbean cross pollination and curation of seed stocks.

Knowledge of plant breeding, electronic data collection and curation, crop management as well as the supporting disciplines of pathology and agronomy.

Phone Col Douglas on 4542 6713 or to apply go to www.smartjobs.qld.gov.au

Closing date Friday, September 15.

12. Service staff

Wrap N Roll in the Rose City Shoppingworld food court are seeking service staff.

To apply go along and see the store management.

13. Team leaders

Pets Domain is seeking self-motivated, enthusiastic team leaders to head up our new store in Warwick.

These positions are perfect for someone who is confident, dynamic, enjoys a challenge and is willing to lead the team to achieve exceptional sales results.

The primary skills required:

Possess the ability to make a positive contribution of the day to day operation of the store

Must have a proven track record of solid leadership

Talented with a flair for merchandising

Strong supervisory, management & organisational skills

A common-sense approach with a "Can Do"-" Will Do" attitude

Previous experience & knowledge of pet products and accessories would be beneficial, but not essential. It is important for the successful applicant to possess retail management skills with proven experience, and the desire to develop their knowledge whilst working within a friendly team environment. Must be willing to work alternate weekends and evenings on a roster basis.

Please email your resume and application, including the position you are applying for and outlining your achievements to: The human resource manager at jobs@petsdomain.com.au