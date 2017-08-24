JOBS JOBS JOBS: 17 jobs up for grabs in Warwick today

IF YOU'RE looking for work, get cracking - here is a huge list of jobs available in Warwick now.

Brush up your resume and get applying.

1. Trainees wanted

Lifeline Darling Downs & South West QLD Ltd are currently seeking trainees to work within their business division.

The positions are for 38hrs a week for 6 months and successful applicants must be willing to complete a Certificate I in Business.

This program is proudly funded and supported by the Queensland Government through its "Skilling Queenslanders for Work” initiative.

For more information please contact Angela on 46991607.

2. Carpentry labourer

A young energetic labourer is requiredin Warwick to assist carpenters, plumbers and tilers etc to carry out all aspects of building works.

The applicant must be reliable and have their own transport. A great hourly rate is offered with a minimum 3-5 days a week. Must be ready for immediate start.

Call 0438748971 for more information.

3. Barber/hairdresser

A casual position is available in a Warwick barber shop. The position is for 15-20+ hrs per week with some Saturday work required.

Please send resume to ajw0587@gmail

4. Farm hands/labourers

A position is available for energetic and physically fit workers with a 'can do' attitude located halfway between Inglewood and Warwick in Gore.

The offer is for full time work at $775 per week (Monday to Saturday), on site accommodation in a cottage with all meals included.

The job involves - clipping wire fences (battery operated clipper -carrying a weed sprayer on your back walking paddocks poisoning weeds- pulling down old wire fences and general farm duties

The applicant must be physically fit and hold a manual drivers licence. however a vehicle is not neccesary. The position is for an immediate start

Please email enquiries to griffithsons@gmail.com

5. Process workers - food industry

Staff Australia are seeking food process workers required for casual on-call & ongoing roles based in Warwick across all shifts - day, afternoon & night shifts.

They are seeking individuals with proven food processing machine operating and factory work experience.

Within these roles you will be require to, but not limited to:

Operating of various machines

Troubleshooting of machine breakdowns

General checks and maintenance of machines

Manual repetitive lifting up to 20kg

Other general labouring duties as required

General housekeeping duties as required

To apply click here.

6. Machine operators - food industry

Staff Australia are currently seeking food processing machine operators for casual on-call & ongoing roles based in Warwick across all shifts - day, afternoon & night shifts.

We are seeking individuals with proven food processing machine operating and factory work experience.

Within these roles you will be require to, but not limited to:

Operating of various machines

Troubleshooting of machine breakdowns

General checks and maintenance of machines

Manual repetitive lifting up to 20kg

Other general labouring duties as required

General housekeeping duties as required

To apply click here.

7. Support workers

HealthCall Group, a division of Wellways Australia are seeking community support workers in Warwick.

The right applicant will help make a difference by providing the clients assistance with personal care, community access, meal preparation, transports, bowel care, hoisting amongst other duties.

This is an ongoing program 1 day per month. The shift currently available is : Saturday - 4hours

The successful applicant will be someone with the flexibility to work short and long shifts and have flexibility. If desirable, the staff can also be considered for further shifts within the Crows Nest area and surrounding districts.

To apply click here.

8. Truck driver

Programmed Skilled Workforce require and experienced Heavy Rigid Truck Driver to start immediately in Warwick QLD.

Must be flexible with working Monday - Saturday, working various shifts- Day / Early morning & Night shift when required. Driver training will take place with operating the Concrete Truck.

Essential requirements and experience for this role are as follows;

-Heavy Vehicle Truck Licence & Experience

-Construction Site Safety Induction card (blue / white card)

-Clean Driving record (police check will be taking place for suitable applicant)

-Positive attitude towards safety

The successful candidate will also be undertaking a Full Pre-Employment medical, Drug & Alcohol Testing.

Please email Programmed Skilled Workforce resume and experience to be considered for this role toowoomba@programmed.com.au

9. Pathology Collector

Applications are invited for a well organised, motivated and confident person to join the collection team.

Time management, excellent communication skills and a commitment to providing excellent customer service is essential.

Experience in venepuncture will be highly regarded but is not a requirement. This is a part time position of 24hours per fortnight. The successful applicant must be available to relieve holidays and sick leave.

Training is provided and applicants must be able to travel to undertake part of the training.

Applications close Monday 28 August 2017 and should be forwarded to

Ruth Evans, Area Manager @ Ruth_Evans@snp.com.au

10. Head chef

Advanced Hospitality Services are seeking a a committed, enthusiastic and dedicated head chef. The successful applicant must be a self-motivated, hands-on person who will be directly responsible for the management of the kitchen. The successful applicant must have proven, effective kitchen and management experience.

The right candidate will assure guests of an ever improving dining experience in a family friendly country town with a low cost of living.

For more info click here.

Salary package will be determined by level of experience.

If you believe you are the right person for this role please send your resume to brett@certahospitality.com.au

11. Civil labourer

RPR Trades are starting a new project that requires the need of an experienced civil labourer in Warwick area.

The right applilcant must show prior knowledge of working on civil works and can work safely around heavy plant machinery and completing civil duties from pipe laying, drainage, footpath builds, etc.

There will be a need to operate work vehicles and travel to other locations, so a valid Drivers Licence and own transport is required.

The jobs is based in Warwick for a start in late August and will be full-time casual work (approx 12 week project).

To apply click here.

12. Boilermaker

Wickhams Farms are seeking a qualified boilermaker for their Killarney workshop.

The position assists with the day to day maintenance of farming and production equipment. You will also enjoy a wide range of projects within a small and concise team.

You will be working within a team to deadlines. You will be responsible for the proper care and operation of plant, tools and machinery and required to adhere to occupational health and safety procedures.

To be successful you will need the following:

- Trade Certificate (Fabrication Cert III in Engineering & Fabrication or Boiler Maker Cert)

- Previous experience in repairs and maintenance of farm equipment.

- Valid Australian Drivers License - HR preferred

- Must provide contactable Referees

If you would like to work with one of Queensland's most experienced and successful potato producers please forward your resume and application to employment@wickhams.net

13. Secretary

The Warwick Show and Rodeo Society are seeking a secretary for their fast-paced office.

The hours of this job will vary and can range from 18 hours to over 38 hours during our busier periods. The successful applicant would need to be available to do some night meetings and work possible early starts and late nights during events.

This role is mainly doing secretarial work with some clerical duties in HR, Occupation Health and Safety and Bio Security. Previous experience in any of these areas would be an advantage but are not necessary.

Please email through a resume and cover letter to admin@warwickrodeo.com.au. Applications close 5pm Friday 1st September. For any more details on the position then please contact the office on 46619060.

14. Truck driver

Qube has positions vacant for MC truck drivers. The work involves hauling materials in the Warwick region.

Pneumatic tanker experience is highly regarded. Applicants should be resident in Warwick or the nearby area or prepared to relocate.

There are also additional positions available working away - side tipper experience preferred.

To apply call here.

15. Support workers

My Supports is now hiring in Warwick!

They are seeking an energetic people person who has two hours free on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 6:30-8:30.

This shift would ideally suit a Tafe student or someone who is enthusiastic about a career in caring.

People with lived experience with disabilities or has their own disability are encouraged to apply. Further shifts would be available to the right applicant.

Sendyour application through to http://mysupports.com.au/work-for-us/

16. Delivery driver

Dominos Warwick are after three or four delivery drivers.

Take a resume into the Warwick store and fill out an application.

17. Support services workers

Quality Lifestyle Support are opening an office in Warwick and are looking for staff.

To find out more message them here or call them on 46595476.

