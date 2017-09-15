JOBS JOBS JOBS: 18 jobs up for grabs in Warwick right now

LOOKING for work?

Here's a large list of positions available in Warwick at the moment.

Get your resume sorted out and start applying.

1. Truck driver

A position is available driving a semi trailer locally and to Brisbane.

If interested please send Steve Lamb a message on Facebook.

2. Diesel/petrol mechanic

A position is available for a qualified diesel/petrol mechanic for workshop in Warwick

This is a permanent position, if interested send a Facebook message to Magda Van Jaarsveld

3. Qualified Early Childhood Teacher

Little Tackers Warwick are seeking a passionate and motivated, Qualified Early Childhood Teacher to commence Term 4 2017 to continue through 2018.

Apply also if 2018 start suits.

This is a full or part-time position negotiable with above award teacher pay.

Core duty is to plan and run an approved, fun-filled and inspiring kindergarten program.

Minimum qualifications are a Bachelor of Education, early childhood or primary with childcare diploma.

Blue card essential, current first aid including CPR and asthma/anaphylaxis management.

Please apply with a cover letter to: warwick@littletackerschildcare.com.au

Phone 07 46617016

4. Casual bar and gaming staff

The Criterion Hotel are looking for fun hard working bar and gaming staff to join our team.

The position is for immediate start and duties include; dining, bar, gaming, keno and Ubet.

To be eligible, all you need is a current RSA and RSG. It will be an advantage to have experience, but it's not needed.

Just drop your resume at the Criterion Hotel to the manager Kylie asap as this position will not be open for long.

5. Servery and cleaning staff

Akooramak Care of Older Persons is seeking applications for servery and cleaning staff.

Must be available to work different shifts between the hours of 5am and 7pm - all days.

Must be reliable and able to provide a police certificate upon appointment.

Applicants with previous Aged Care experience would be an advantage however training is provided.

To apply phone 46614100 between 7.30 & 4pm or visit the Akooramak administration office to apply.

6. Qualifed diesel mechanic

Hopes Body Repair require a qualifed diesel mechanic for a busy warwick workshop.

Phone 46612010 to apply.

7. Flexible casuals wanted

Applicants are required who are;

1. Friendly, reliable and organised

2. Ready to learn, show initiative and can work well within a competitive team environment

3. Ready to kick start an exciting career within a well know Australian Retailer

If this sounds like you or you have any questions, please send a Facebook message to Rowe-May Rixon

8. Venue staff

The Horse and Jocky Motel is seeking staff to work in the following areas; bar, restaurant, bottleshop and kitchen.

If you have a current RSA/RSG or have experience in any of these these areas they would love to hear from you.

They are seeking hard working, reliable and energetic people to become part of our team.

Please contact the Manager on 0409526979 to arrange a meeting or drop your resume into the Horse and Jockey Hotel asap.

9. Delivery staff

Catalogue delivery rounds available for immediate start in selected areas on an independent contracting basis.

Having a car is an advantage.

Contact www.deliver4dollars.com.au or phone 1800 178 119

Enter ref No 160 when applying SALMAT

Visit - www.salmat.com.au

10. MC drivers

Beaumont Transport, a Qube Bulk Company are seeking an experienced MC Drivers for the Warwick Depot driving either yippers or pneumatic tankers.

Local & Intrastate driving with attractive remuneration.

The position is full time with overtime available, there are no harsh deadlines and uniforms are provided.

The successful applicant must be able to follow Chain of Responsibility and OHS obligations, comply with all customer site induction requirements and follow company policy and procedures.

A multi combination licence is essential. A company medical including drug and alcohol testing is required.

To apply Email tony.ryan@qube.com.au

Phone 07 46618430 or 0421389989

All suitable applicants will be contacted.

11. Installation & Service Technician

Environdata Weather Stations, established for over 35 years is a leader in their field both in Australia and overseas.

They design, manufacture, sell, install and service weather recording equipment and once again have a need for an Installation & Service Technician to join their rapidly expanding service unit.

This role will include: liaising directly with customers, installation and service of professional weather recording systems at customer sites, provision of technical support to customers both onsite and remotely, in-house weather station production and testing.

The right applicant will have mechanical installation skills, experience in remote work, are able to work short periods away from home, are self-organised and motivated and able to work independently, are medically and physically fit and able to pass a coal board medical & national Police check.

The applicant should also be familiar with Windows PC environments and application software, have experience working with either Instrumentation, Automation, PLCs, Electronics or Electrical systems, and have a current manual car license

The Environdata team is supportive and open, encouraging personal and professional development. We are proud of our ethical business philosophy and providing a high level of customer service.

A bonus scheme based on quarterly results and a supportive work environment fosters a true team spirit and attitude.

Environdata is located in Warwick, QLD at the heart of the Southern Darling Downs. This location offers the best of city and country living, with strong economic growth, excellent education and shopping facilities. Warwick has a relaxed friendly atmosphere, away from the hustle and bustle of city life, all while only two hours from Brisbane or the Gold Coast. Regain that work-life balance and enjoy our excellent lifestyle environment.

To apply to go to https://www.seek.com.au/job-apply/34398491

12. Owner driver

An owner driver with ute & MR licence required for consistent work.

ANC are a growing national transport provider who partners with widely recognised national brands to provide exceptional customer focussed and professional transport solutions.

They are seeking an owner driver with a newer model one tonne ute to complete deliveries from their national client.

The successful applicant will also need a MR licence to operate the on site crane truck for part of the busy day.

What ANC offers you:

Consistent, long term work available

Weekly payments

Customer Service support from our Office

Uniforms, Equipment & Training are all provided to ensure your success.

Safety focussed culture

To apply go to https://www.seek.com.au/job-apply/34382551

13. Qualified automotive mechanics

Black Toyota operates motor vehicle dealerships throughout Regional Queensland, South West Queensland, the Darling Downs and Central Queensland. We are part of the AP Eagers group of dealers, which is now the largest Automotive group in Australia.

All staff are not only encouraged, but rewarded for being the best in the game. Toyota Automotive Techs have amazing opportunities that can see them earning great bonuses, winning overseas trips and receiving the best training in the business with nationally recognized qualifications.

They are seeking a highly driven and ambitious qualified automotive mechanics to join the service teams at Warwick.

Applicants are required to have an impressive attitude, a desire to achieve results and the ambition to succeed. Must hold a current driver's license. Previous dealership experience will be highly regarded.

With excellent customer service and communication skills, as well as a thorough automotive technical understanding will see the successful applicant join their friendly staff for an immediate start.

Roadworthy Inspection Certificate is highly desirable, but not necessary.

Black Toyota offer employment security, ongoing training, attractive remuneration and generous superannuation. If you are energetic, professional, committed to delivering excellent service and looking for a fantastic opportunity to work with one of Queensland's leading motor vehicle dealerships, apply today at https://www.seek.com.au/job-apply/34279446

14. Enrolments and marketing officer

Scots PGC College are seeking to appoint an experienced and highly motivated person to drive their enrolment and marketing activities.

The successful applicant will have excellent interpersonal and relationship building skills and be familiar with contemporary marketing, sales and promotional methods and strategies.

You will need to possess a high level of competence in the use of desktop publishing and website management tools.

This is a full-time position to commence as soon as possible.

Applications should include: A letter of application addressed to the principal, a statement addressing the key selection criteria, current resume outlining your career and key attributes, contact details of at least two professional referees including your current employer.

Applicants should not provide original documents within their application.

The successful applicant will be subject to employment screening which can include;

Reference checking and verification of employment history

Criminal history check

Psychometric assessments depending on the role.

All applicants must be eligible to hold a Positive Notice (Blue Card) for child-related employment in Queensland. The College is committed to providing a safe environment for all students and staff. Applicants must be committed to the values of our child-safe environment.

To apply go to https://www.seek.com.au/job-apply/34358286

15. Journalist

Due to recent growth, the Rural Weekly is seeking a full-time journalist to write and curate content for south-west Queensland and northern New South Wales.

The candidate must have a passion for agriculture and excellent writing and communication skills.

The candidate must have strong understanding of digital journalism and reverse publishing from online into print products.

The journalist needs to be experienced in producing video and have a sound understanding of social media networks.

The position will be based out of a suitable News Corp Australia office in either south-west Queensland or northern New South Wales.

The Rural Weekly's head office is based in Warwick, Queensland.

Remuneration will be based on experience.

Responsibilities

Provide premium coverage of rural news in south-west Queensland and northern New South Wales.

Write and curate fit-for-purpose content for the Rural Weekly's website and print products.

Reach monthly digital key performance indicators

The talent

Must have a passion for the rural industry

Have sound knowledge of livestock

Can produce video content

Able to curate content for online to drive website page views

Must have excellent writing skills

Be willing to take on new challenges

About us

Rural Weekly is part of the News Corp Rural unit. Our sister papers include The Weekly Times and Tas Country.

Rural Weekly is the number one most-read rural newspaper in Queensland, the Northern Territory and northern New South Wales.

Rural Weekly is a critical source of rural news and product information for Queensland, New South Wales and Northern Territory farmers.

Rural Weekly is the only publication that directly targets niche audiences across Queensland, northern New Sales Wales and the Northern Territory's major farming areas.

This special publication features comprehensive editorial tailored to the needs of agricultural workers across these markets, and is relied upon for information on rural products and services.

Please forward resumes and examples of work to Group Editor Candyce Braithwaite at candyce.braithwaite@ruralweekly.com.au.

Applications close on Friday, September 29, 2017. The candidate will be required to commence work in October, 2017.

16. Retail Sales Consultant

RACQ Warwick have a fantastic opportunity to join the friendly team at their Warwick Store!

They are looking for a team member that will build relationships with our members (face to face and via our phone channel).

The right applicant must have strong interpersonal skills and the desire to deliver outstanding customer service abnd must be able to work within a fast-paced, goal-oriented team and assist RACQ members in a role where RACQ members needs comes first!

The job will be located at the Warwick Store, located in Rose City Shopping World

Part time role (25 hours per week), availability required between the store hours of Monday to Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm

Commencement rate is $25.96p/h + super, increasing to $28.21p/h + super once competent

Opportunity to earn monthly + 6 monthly sales bonuses as a result of sales outputs

Full time training for up to 8 weeks (not necessarily consecutive)

You must be available to attend 3 weeks of training in Brisbane (accommodation and travel expenses will be compensated).

To apply go to https://www.seek.com.au/JobApply/LinkoutApply?id=34355784

17. Retail team leader & assistant team leader

Pets Domain is seeking self-motivated, enthusiastic Team Leaders to head up their new store in Warwick.

These positions are perfect for someone who is confident, dynamic, enjoys a challenge and is willing to lead the team to achieve exceptional sales results.

The primary skills required:

Possess the ability to make a positive contribution of the day to day operation of the store

Must have a proven track record of solid leadership

Talented with a flair for merchandising

Strong supervisory, management & organisational skills

A common-sense approach with a "Can Do"-" Will Do" attitude

Previous experience & knowledge of pet products and accessories would be beneficial, but not essential.

It is important for the successful applicant to possess retail management skills with proven experience, and the desire to develop their knowledge whilst working within a friendly team environment. Must be willing to work alternate weekends and evenings on a roster basis.

Please email your resume and application, including the position you are applying for and outlining your achievements to: The Human Resource Manager at jobs@petsdomain.com.au

Quote Reference Number WARTL01 on your application.

18. Principal - Warwick Christian College

The Board of CCM seeks to engage a dynamic educational leader with sound administration and leadership skills and a ministry focus to satisfy the role of College Principal, commencing in the 2018 school year, or earlier if available. The successful applicant will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the school's operations with the intent to further enhance the school's programs, ministry and growth in the context of Christian education and service.

Reporting directly to the Chief Operations Officer of CCM and working closely with a leadership team, the principal will be required to:manage and coordinate the educational, administrative and financial affairs of the school, implement policy within Board guidelines, interact with other schools in the CCM group, build positive supportive relationships with parents and the wider community, monitor school performance and student and staff need and respond as appropriate to maintaining a quality education organisation

Applications close Friday, September 29th, 2017. Only applications submitted using the CCM Application for Employment form will be considered. To obtain an application form, please email: ccmoffice@ccmschools.edu.au

Applications may be submitted by post to:

The Chief Executive Officer

Christian Community Ministries

PO Box 147

Kingston QLD 4114

Or email: ccmoffice@ccmschools.edu.au