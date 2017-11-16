JOBS JOBS JOBS: 18 jobs up for grabs in Warwick today

JOBS JOBS JOBS: Here are just a few of the employment opportunities going for Warwick at the moment.

JOBS JOBS JOBS: Here are just a few of the employment opportunities going for Warwick at the moment. Barry Leddicoat

LOOKING for work can be a daunting prospect, but there's plenty of options available around the area.

Have a look through this list, see what might be a good fit for you and get applying.

1: Hairdresser

Hair Kreations are looking for a qualified hairdresser.

Drop into their store on Fitzroy St and see Belinda or look them up on Facebook.

2. House cleaner

A house cleaner is needed in Warwick.

General duties including sweeping, ironing, steam cleaning floor etc.

The right applicant must have a police check, reference and must not smoke on the property.

Please inbox Emma Thompson with price and other details.

3: Staff wanted

Caltex in Warwick are looking for staff for immediate start.

Call the store on 4661 7170 for more details.

4: Breakfast cook

A part-time position is available for a passionate breakfast cook to join the award winning Peak Resturant at Spicers Peak near Maryvale.

The resort is a dream destintation with an opportunity to learn from the best.

Contact olivia.sambell@spicersretreats.com.au for further information or click here to apply:

5: Optus Shop staff

The Optus Shop in Warwick is looking for a casual retail sales person.

The role requires an individual who is fast-thinking, positive, eager to learn and resilient.\

Retail or sales experience is ideal however, not necessary.

It is necessary to have an attitude that is ready to take on a big challenge!

To be considered for the role, the right applicant must include a personalised cover letter.

Explain why you want to work for Optus Warwick and why you will thrive as a retail sales person.

IMPORTANT: Applicants must answer this question: What does great retail service mean to you?

Applications close Thursday 23rd November or earlier if the right candidate is found.

Please drop into store or email yoswarwick@network.com.au

6: Beauty therapist

Hair Together in Rose City Shoppingworld is seeking a qualified beauty therapist.

Please send current resume to hairtogether@internode.on.net or apply with resume to Hair Together, Shop 23, Rose City Shoppingworld.

7: Workshop and farm maintenance position

Poole's Produce is seeking to fill a permanent workshop and farm maintenance position.

Mechanical and steel fabrication skills necessary.

Please email a resume to poolprod@halenet.com.au

8: Experienced Cleaner Wanted - Stanthorpe

A well established Queensland-owned facility services company requires an experienced and reliable cleaner for six hours per fortnight to provide high quality cleaning service at two client sites in Stanthorpe.

Safety induction, branded uniform, equipment etc. all provided. Award rates - casual basis.

To apply please sent resume to spilton@cmbm.com.au

9: Truck drivers

Permanent full time

Toll Intermodal and Specialised is a division of the wider Toll Australia Group and is a leading supplier of logistics and transport related services, operating throughout Australia. We are looking for experienced, hands on and professional Truck Drivers and general delivery Drivers with local knowledge and passion for the industry.

The successful candidates will work primarily from the Toll Warwick Branch and will possess the following:

Have sound geographical knowledge of the Warwick and surrounding areas

Currently hold a valid Driver's Licence, HC / HR Licence and Forklift Licence

Be reliable and have a strong work ethic

Have evidence of an extensive and responsible driving history

A positive attitude with a willingness to work in a "safety first environment”

To apply for this Job Opportunity: Email your resume to glen.williamson@tollgroup.com

Alternatively, for a confidential discussion and more options on how to apply please contact Glen Williamson on 0417 040 179

All positions are subject to medical examination, functional capacity checks and random drug & alcohol tests.

10: Mechanic apprenticeship

Cassels have a great opportunity for a 1st year and school-based apprentice mechanic to join our team.

This is a great opportunity to start a career as a mechanic with one of the Southern Downs best known and respected dealerships.

The right applicant must be:

Keen to learn with great communication skills,

Willing to be a part of a fast paced energetic team,

Able to follow direction,

Reliable and punctual with a positive attitude,

Hold a current drivers licence or in the process of getting one.

If you have a genuine interest in motor mechanics and are ready to take on a career opportunity, forward your resume to David Cassels in writing or by email to: david.cassels@casselsauto.com.au or PO Box 1067, Warwick, Qld, 4370.

11: Accessory fitter/technician

An exciting opportunity now exists for someone to join the Southern Downs Auto workshop team.

As the local dealer for Holden, Mazda, and Volkswagen, they service a diverse range of vehicles for customers in the Warwick and the Southern Downs Region.

The successful applicant should possess:-

At least two years' experience as an automotive mechanic / technician;

A proven work history in vehicle electrical systems and fault diagnostic

A proven ability with mechanical diagnostics and repairs

A current drivers' licence;

Familiarity with accessory fitment and excellent standards of quality control.

Please forward all resumes and cover letters to dp@sdauto.com.au (PDF or Docx format only)

12: Family Day Care practice mentor (co-ordinator)

Enhance Family Day Care is after a practice mentor.

This position is available for 14 hours a week

The focus of the practice mentor role is facilitating quality education and care practice within a home based ECEC setting.

The practice mentor will mentor, coach, build and support safe and secure relationships with educators and families.

Applicants must possess:

Experience working in childrens education and care service profession.

Minimum Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care.

C class drivers licence and registered roadworthy vehicle.

Current Suitability for Child Related Employment card or eligibility to obtain one.

To apply click here.

13: School bursar

The School of Total Education is seeking a school bursar.

They are seeking a skilled person with high level MYOB and Excel competence for data entry and financial reporting including accounts receivable and payable, payroll, budgets, management and government reporting.

To find out more call the school on 4661 2666.

14: Processing supervisor

Jacks Creek is a family owned and run vertically integrated agri-buinsess specialising in production and exporting of high quality, premium Black Angus and Wagyu beef.

An exciting opportunity has become available to join the Jacks Creek production team as a part time Processing Supervisor, overseeing the productions of Jacks Creek cattle at an abattoir twice a week.

Experience of boning and grading cattle is essential, grading accreditation is preferred.

Please send your cover letter and resume to hr@jackscreek.com.au

15: Development and environment engineer

Southern Downs Regional Council are seeking a Development and environment engineer.

The right applicant will provide engineering support and technical advice in development assessment and environmental engineering initiatives and projects.

To be successful in this role you will need to have experience in reviewing civil engineering design and proposals and dealing with civil engineering matters during the pre-construction, construction and on maintenance periods.

You will also need to have understanding of the development process and environmental engineering together with the ability to apply legislation and complete projects within timeframes.

Directorate: Planning, Environment and Corporate Services

Department: Planning and Development

Status: Temporary full-time (2 years)

Pay level: $82,339 - $89,749 per annum (Level 7 - 8), rate dependent on relevant skills and experience. In accordance with Council's Enterprise Agreement and the relevant Award.

Hours of work: 72.5 hours per fortnight; 9 day fortnight or as negotiated

Employment base: Warwick

How to apply:

Access the Information packages at:

www.sdrc.qld.gov.au or call 1300 MY SDRC (1300 697 372)

You must supply all the information requested on the Vacancy Coversheet in your application.

Closing Date: 5pm Friday 1 December 2017

16: Environmental health officer

Southern Downs Regional Council are seeking an environmental health officer.

The right applicant will be responsible for community awareness and compliance with statutory requirements in respect of environmental health matters.

The environmental health officer will undertake inspections and licencing of establishments and services, investigation of food, public health and environmental nuisance complaints and undertake programs which promote a greater understanding of environmental health requirements.

To be successful in this role you will need to have experience in applying legislation and statutory regulations relevant to environmental health and a working knowledge of administrative procedures and contemporary practices.

You will need to have a commitment to excellent customer service and proven ability to work in a team environment.

Directorate: Planning, Environment and Corporate Services

Department: Environmental Services

Status: Permanent full-time

Pay level: $59,342 - $70,295 per annum (Level 3 - 5), rate dependent on relevant skills and experience. In accordance with Council's Enterprise Agreement and the relevant Award.

Hours of work: 72.5 hours per fortnight; 9 day fortnight or as negotiated

Employment base: Warwick

How to apply:

Access the Information package at: www.sdrc.qld.gov.au or call 1300 MY SDRC (1300 697 372).

You must supply all the information requested on the Vacancy Coversheet in your application.

Closing date: 5pm Friday 1 December 2017

17: HR truck driver

JJ Richards and Sons are seeking a HR truck driver in Warwick.

The right applicant must have a current HR licence, be dedicated to achieving high standards of safety compliance and customer service and be subject to pre-employment medical, drug and alcohol testing.

Click here to apply.

18: Agitator driver (concrete truck driver) Warwick

Programmed Skilled Workforce require and experienced heavy rigid truck driver to start immediately in Warwick.

The suitable candidate must be flexible with working Monday - Saturday, working various shifts- Day / early morning and night shift when required.

Driver training will take place with operating the concrete truck.

Essential requirements and experience for this role are as follows;

Heavy Vehicle Truck Licence & Experience

Construction Site Safety Induction card (blue / white card)

Clean Driving record (police check will be taking place for suitable applicant)

Positive attitude towards safety

The successful candidate will also be undertaking a full pre-employment medical, drug and alcohol testing.

Please email Programmed Skilled Workforce resume and experience to be considered for this role toowoomba@programmed.com.au

Please also call 4614 6600 for more information.