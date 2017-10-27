JOBS JOBS JOBS: 20 jobs available in Warwick right now

WARWICK jobseekers are in luck, with a large amount of jobs available around the region right now.

Get your resume spruced up and start applying.

1. Labourer

A labourer is require for immediate start in Warwick.

The applicant must be motivated, have current drivers licence, preferably a truck/heavy vehicle licence.

Duties will involve workshop, concreting and farming.

If interested contact Michelle O'Shea here for further details.

2. Brickie's labourer

Wayne Pollard is seeking a labourer to start ASAP.

No experience is necessary but the right applicant must be willing to travel.

A car licence is not required but would be handy.

The advertiser is looking for someone reliable and hardworking.

Contact Jess here for more details.

3. Trades assistant

Wilson and Rigby Smash Repairs in Allora is seeking a trades assistant to perform the following duties;

Detailing, windscreen replacements and parts.

This would be a great position for anyone wanting to explore opportunities in the automotive industry.

Please call 0419866331 for more information.

Send resumes direct to wilsonandrigby@gmail.com

4. Disability support team member

Quality Lifestyle Support Disability Support Service is seeking team members in Warwick.

To apply contact Gil Totman here.

5. Farm and livestock position

Eggcetera Pty Ltd are seeking a long term team member for their Southern Downs business.

Eggcettera is an animal & egg production farm supplying high quality niche products into Brisbane on a weekly basis.

Ideal career for someone with a genuine interest in sustainable agriculture and ethical free range animal production.

Job involves

⁃ Free range chicken Husbandry

⁃ Free range pig husbandry

⁃ Free range lamb/goat husbandry

⁃ Machinery maintenance

⁃ Tractor driving

⁃ Fencing

⁃ Animal feeding

⁃ Welding

⁃ General farm work & maintenance.

⁃ Basic record keeping.

Experience not a necessity but a willingness to learn and be able to teach others a must.

Applicants with an agricultural education and or farming & animal experience would be preferred.

Must be neat and tidy with attention to detail.

Above award wage applies depending on skills and experience.

Accomodation not supplied.

The townships of Allora & Clifton are within 10 minutes drive away. Warwick is 30 minutes drive.

We are an equal opportunity employer.

Three previous employment references please to tim@eggcettera.com

Please contact Tim Somes

0417728864 for a chat if you are interested.

6. Retail/clerical position

Downs Heating, Cooling & Outdoors are seeking a team member for a full team retail/clerical position.

Contact them on 46614788 for more details.

7. Hairdresser

Ooh La La Beaute are currently looking for another senior hairdresser to join their fun and friendly salon team.

- Casual Position

- Start Mid November

- Saturday Morning Work

- Thursday Night Work

- Must have salon experience

- Qualified Senior Stylist

- Reliable & Honest

Please email your resume to oohlalabeaute_emma @hotmail.com or pop into the salon at 102A Grafton St.

8. Service station attendant

Woolworths Service Station in Warwick is seeking staff to join their team.

Positions are available now - to apply go to www.wowcareers.com.au - Job number 218569

BowsersPhoto: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

9. Cook

The Coffee Club in Warwick is seeking a casual cook for 15hrs a week.

To apply head down to the Albion St store with your resume.

10. Boners/Slicers/Knife Hands/Packers/Process Line Workers

John Dee Warwick is actively seeking individuals to join their production teams based in Warwick.

Immediate start following successful recruitment process.

. Full-time permanent employment

. Stable, ongoing work - Monday to Friday

. Australian family owned company

. Above award rates $$$

. Able to do early morning starts (AM Shift) or late night finishes (PM Shift)

If you are a hard-working, flexible and reliable individual who would like to work for a successful and reputable company, please e-mail your application, available on the John Dee website to employment@johndee.com.au

11. Electricians

5 STAR Recruitment is seeking 3 highly experienced commercial electricians ideally with strong large format retail new build experience.

This is a great project to jump onto running right up to the end of the year.

To be considered for these positions we are seeking candidates who have

- Current QLD electrical licence, LVR, CPR and ideally an open cablers tickets

- Proven commercial electrical experience - fitout environment and large format retail new build

- Solid understandings/experience with data and comm's

- Hhard working can do attitude, flexible and adaptable

- Reliable transport and a valid driver's licence - you're not due to lose your licence in the near future

Tthe right applicant is seeking an immediate start and able to commit to 2 - 3 months based in Warwick (away/travel allowances will be provided for those who don't live locally)

To be considered for this opportunity please apply now!

Hana Smith

Recruitment Manager

hana.smith@5starrecruitment.com.au

Phone on 38490611

12. Team leader

The Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service is seeking a team leader (mental health).

Remuneration value up to $140 372 p.a., comprising salary between $117 908 - $123 029 p.a., employer contribution to superannuation (up to 12.75%) and annual leave loading (17.5%) (HP5) (Applications will remain current for 12 months). .

To apply click here.

13. Machine operator

This casual position is available in Warwick with shifts across Monday to Sunday, days, afternoons and nights.

The company is currently recruiting an additional Process/machine operator for day, afternoon and night shifts. This is a casual position in a fast-paced environment, Monday to Sunday shifts.

Machine Operator duties:

Machine operation and trouble shoot problems

Some general warehouse duties

Quality checking

Loading conveyors with product/material

What is on offer?

Day shifts available Monday to Friday 05am starts

Nights shifts 2200 starts must be able to do training on day shift

Immediate start

Excellent team environment

Work with a team committed to your safety

Apply here.

Heavy machinery company K-Tec Earthmovers Inc's scapers at work on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing project. Andrew Backhouse

14. Speech and Language Pathologist

BUSHkids is looking for a Speech and Language Pathologist who is passionate about working with families with children experiencing communication difficulties.

Mandatory Requirements for this role:

- Tertiary Qualifications in Speech Pathology

- Current practicing membership with Speech Pathology Australia

- Working with Children Blue Card - positive notice

Other requirements:

- Current C Class Queensland Drivers Licence

- Proof of Hepatitis B Vaccination status

Please email your application to recruitment@bushkids.org.au

Closing date for applications is close of business Tuesday 7th November 2017.

Enquiries can be directed to the BUSHKids Services Manager - Children's Allied Health Services by phone 38707288 or email recruitment@bushkids.org.au

For more information about the BUSHkids organisation please visit the website http://www.bushkids.org.au

15. Employment consultant

APM Employment Services currently have an opportunity for an experienced employment consultant to join the team in Warwick. This role would ideally suit someone who has had exposure to either the DES or JA contract and can demonstrate their ability to create employment opportunities for jobseekers.

Core duties of this role include:

- Case management of DES job seekers

- Ownership of the entire ES process from initial appointment through to post placement support

- Business development and networking activities to strengthen relationships with local business

-Create employment opportunities for jobseekers

- Working to placement targets and KPI's

Skills and Experience:

- Reverse marketing and cold calling experience

- Case management experience

- Proven ability working to targets and KPI's

- Excellent communication skills

- Strong administration and compliance capabilities

Apply here.

16. Experienced traffic controller staff

- Immediate start

Must have Queensland Traffic Control licences level RIIWHS205D and RIIWHS302D

Applicants must be able to work flexible work hours including nights and weekends

Successful applicants will be able to work well with others, have a positive attitude, ensure a safe working environment is maintained at all times.

Be compliant to MUTCD and company policy and procedures

Have a manual drivers licence and reliable transport.

Must have a smart phone for confirmation of jobs and timesheets

Apply here.

17. Marketing officer

The Warwick Credit Union is seeking a marketing officer.

The role is accountable for a diverse marketing function across the organisation through customer acquisition and retention consistent with Credit Union's commitment to its members and communities. An outline is:

Manage multi channel marketing activities including (but not limited to) email, direct mail, above the line, outbound calls, digital and social media as well as print and radio to achieve strategic goals

Develop the marketing plan annually

Manage and champion the brand as our service promise

Control sponsorship, merchandising and promotional material/stocks

Co-ordinate and be present as appropriate, at Credit Union events

Be a strong collaborative team player so as to ensure a customer focused organisation

About you:

previous experience in a marketing / communication role including digital and social media

ability to work independently and under pressure

exceptional organisation skills with the ability to prioritise and manage time efficiently

high attention to detail

proactive and self-motivated with well developed communication skills

Apply here.

18. Coordinator Home Care (Warwick)

The Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service is seeking a co-ordinator home care

Remuneration value up to $92 852 p.a., comprising salary between $77 193 - $81 380 p.a., employer contribution to superannuation (up to 12.75%) and annual leave loading (17.5%) (OO6) (Applications will remain current for 12 months). Job Ad Reference: DD1710257439.

Purpose of Role

Working within a community based multi-disciplinary team, the purpose of this position is to: Coordinate and monitor a range of Community based services provided to the eligible frail aged, younger persons with disabilities and their carers; and through efficient human and physical resource planning, ensure that client focused services are planned, implemented, coordinated and delivered in an efficient, effective and timely manner.

Apply here.

19. Early childhood teacher

Little Tackers is seeking a passionate and motivated, qualified early childhood teacher . Immediate start possbile to continue through 2018.

Full or Part-time position negotiable.

Join a Professional and Supportive Team. Well Resourced Environment. Diploma Qualified Assistant and Qualified ECT Director.

Core duty is to plan and run an Approved, Fun-Filled and Inspiring Kindergarten Program.

Minimum Qualifications Bachelor of Education, Early Childhood or Primary with Childcare Diploma or close to completed course.

Blue card essential, current first aid including CPR

Asthma/Anaphylaxis Management.

The ideal applicant will have

Working knowledge of QKLG, EYLF and NQS.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

A commitment to ongoing professional learning.

And have an ability to provide and promote the ongoing viability of the Kindy, ensuring it can evolve and grow, meeting the future needs of our Centre and Families.

Apply with cover letter and resume to Debby Cain warwick@littletackerschildcare.com.au or phone 46617017.

A teacher draws on a whiteboard Photo John Parker / APN Online John Parker

20. Mechanic

Black Toyota is seeking a highly driven and ambitious qualified automotive mechanics to join the service teams at Warwick, Oakey, Chinchilla, Miles, and Roma.

Applicants are required to have an impressive attitude, a desire to achieve results and the ambition to succeed. Must hold a current driver's license. Previous dealership experience will be highly regarded.

With excellent customer service and communication skills, as well as a thorough automotive technical understanding will see the successful applicant join our friendly staff for an immediate start. Roadworthy Inspection Certificate is highly desirable, but not necessary.

Black Toyota offer employment security, ongoing training, attractive remuneration and generous superannuation. If you are energetic, professional, committed to delivering excellent service and looking for a fantastic opportunity to work with one of Queensland's leading motor vehicle dealerships, apply today.

Apply here.