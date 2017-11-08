JOBS JOBS JOBS: 20 positions available in Warwick today

HERE'S another huge list of jobs available right now in Warwick.

Have a look throught this list - there's something for everyone and all skill levels.

1: Wait/front counter staff

Delights of India in Fitzroy St, are looking for wait staff/front counter service staff.

The right applicant must be reliable and available for three evening shifts a week.

Drop off a resume instore or call on 07 46432377.

2: Hospitality position

The Abbey of the Roses is looking at putting on another casual for an all-round hospitality position in Warwick.

The work will include mainly weekends, both day and night shifts as well as some mid-week days and nights as well - no set hours.

Duties could include making and cleaning accommodation rooms, waitressing, cleaning and all-round general duties, so the right applicant needs to be energetic and have attention to detail.

Experience isn't essential.

If interested, please message Sonia Hunt on Facebook with resume or details covering previous experience, when you are not available, hours you would prefer, with any other relevant details.

3: Carpenter/Handyman

McEvoy Mowing and Maintenance are look for someone to join their team completing all kinds of property repairs in and around the Warwick area

Duties will vary on a daily basis but will be centred around all facets of repairing property back into good order.

The right applicant must be able to think independently to solve issues and repair problems efficiently.

Applicants must be able to work unsupervised, have their own transport, have a car licence and have their own tools.

The successful applicant will need to have or be willing to obtain their own ABN and all ages and both male and female applilcants should apply.

Preference will be given to those available for immediate start

Applicants can forward their resume outlining their recent work history to mcevoymowingandmaintenance@gmail.com

Applications close November 17 2017

4: Beauty therapist

A fully qualified beauty therapist is required at Hair Together in Rose City Shoppingworld.

Send resume to hairtogether@internode.on.net or drop it in to Shop 23, Rose City Shoppingworld.

5: Warranty clerk

Armstrong Auto Group is seeking a warranty clerk to fill a full-time position.

This a great opportunity in growing business, which is family owned & operated

The right applicants will begin given a competitive remuneration package, a great environment and the further career opportunities.

The employer also provides ongoing training and support to ensure skills are always at a high level.

Apply here.

6: General labourer

Warwick Funerals in Rosenthal Heights is seeking a casual general labourer for up to to 45 hours per week.

To be considered for this role the right applicant should be available at both days on weekends and have Australian work rights.

Apply here.

7: Processing supervisor

Jack's Creek is a family owned and run, vertically integrated agri-business specialising in the production and export of premium Black Angus and Wagyu beef.

An exciting opportunity has become available to join the Jack's Creek production team as a part time processing supervisor, overseeing twice weekly productions of Jack's Creek cattle at a Warwick based abattoir.

To apply, please send your cover letter and resume to hr@jackscreek.com.au

8: Truck driver

Hardy's Haulage is seeking professional HC and MC tipper operators for regular runs operating from their Warwick depot.

All applicants must be prepared to be away from home with some weekend work on a rotational basis.

Apply here.

9: Cabinet making/joinery apprenticeship

Golden West Apprenticeships currently have a position available for a hardworking and reliable individual looking to complete a cabinet making / joinery apprenticeship in Warwick.

Cabinet Making/Joinery apprentices focus on the specialist areas of using furniture sector hand and power tools; assemble furniture components; select and apply hardware; join solid timber; hand make timber joints; setup, operate and maintain basic static machines; fabricate custom furniture; install furnishing products; produce manual and computer aided production drawings; prepare cutting lists from plans and job specifications; prepare surfaces for finishing; read and interpret work documents; estimate and cost job; and handle dangerous goods/hazardous substances.

This is an immediate start role with great potential.

Apply for the role now at http://www.goldenwest.org.au/job-vacancies

10: Sheet metal apprenticeship

Golden West Apprenticeships currently have a position available for a hardworking and reliable individual looking to complete a sheet metal apprenticeship in Warwick.

The successful person will generally be involved in the production, manufacture and repair of a wide range of light metal products using thin, flat sheets of metal. The metal sheets are mainly of zinc-covered steel, stainless steel, vinyl covered steel, copper and aluminium and usually are not more than 3mm thick.

Apprentices involved in this type of work would work in an enclosed & well equipped workshop, use specialist measuring equipment and a range of hand tools. They would also work from detailed drawings and be expected to use the following equipment - welding equipment (mig & tig), guillotines, rollers, pan brakes, materials cut machinery, electric and/or hand shears, soldering & brazing equipment, presses, and sanding/polishing machinery.

Apply for the role now at http://www.goldenwest.org.au/job-vacancies

11: Caravan park managers

As a manager couple, the right applicants will live on site rent free while performing the duties in running a park.

The right applicants will need to be self-motivated, friendly, reliable with an eye for detail.

The package includes free rent, electricity, water and internet.

Job tasks and responsibilities:

- Front office management - all aspects

- General finance, including day to day processing, petty cash and balancing

- Management of guests accounts, forward bookings and reservations

- Park operations, organisation and participation, including out of hours responsibilities

- Groundkeeping and maintenance

- Direct cleaning staff

Salary is $1,160 per week per couple and previous caravan park experience and knowledge is a definite advantage.

Managers are also on bonuses separate to their salary.

Please email your resume to marketing@massland.com.au

A phone interview will be conducted as well as a face to face or Skype interview for successful applicants.

The position will begin at the end of November.

12: Truck drivers

Qube has positions vacant for multi-combination truck drivers experienced in operating large prime movers with multiple trailers.

The work involves hauling various products in the southern Qld region. Experience in pneumatic tankers and/or tippers is highly regarded.

Flexibility in hours and ability to work some weekends is needed as is road ranger experience.

Apply here.

13: Teaching/admin roles

Assumption College has a large number of roles available right now.

For more information about Toowoomba Catholic Schools and the positionss visit their website.

Applications close November 13, 2017 and further details can also be obtained from the Assumption College by phone 07 46604000 or by email: acwarwick@twb.catholic.edu.au

13: Casual Production Assistant

Integria are looking for a casual production assistant.

The production assistant - percolations is responsible for carrying out the duties requested by the percolations supervisor in the Warwick manufacturing facility.

Key responsibilities include:

- Monitoring aqueous ethanol/herb capacity absorbency factors

- Maintaining aqueous ethanol glycerol levels

- Informing Supervisor/delegate if set plans cannot be met

- Maintaining records, including stock cards and Batch Record Forms (BRF's) in an accurate manner

The ideal candidate will have

- The ability to work as a team member in a manufacturing environment

- Sound communication and customer service skills

- Sound numeracy and literacy skills

- Ability to manage time and competing priorities effectively

- Ability to apply quality assurance procedures to all duties

- Working knowledge of, or ability to acquire knowledge of, Pronto or a similar manufacturing support program

- Ability to produce work of a consistent and high level of quality

- Knowledge of, or ability to acquire knowledge of, Integria Healthcare's manufacturing processes

Apply now or contact the human resources team via careers@integria.com or more information. Applications close 10th November 2017.

14: Journalist

The Warwick Daily News, part of News Corp, is looking for a journalistic all-rounder to join the team and become part of the Southern Downs community. The successful applicant will be someone who is passionate and enthusiastic about working in the news industry. You will have skills to write compelling copy across a wide variety of topics, and also have the ability to take eye-catching photos and videos.

You will also be an enthusiastic and competent user of both online and social media. The position would be suited to someone who is studying for, or has completed a journalism degree.

The successful applicant should also possess:

. Writing experience for a print medium

. Knowledge of digital photography

. Good interviewing skills

. Strong English skills

. A current driver's licence

. Energy, self-motivation and maturity

. A willingness to roll up your sleeves and get

the job done under the pressure of deadlines

. Neat appearance and professional attitude

Please forward your resume to: Kerri Moore PO Box 358, Warwick, Qld 4370

or email editor@warwickdailynews.com.au

Applications close: Monday November 13, 2017 at 5pm

15: Bottle shop attendant

Criterion Hotel has an excellent opportunity for an experienced bottle shop attendant to join their team.

The successful applicant must be enthusiastic and have the motivation to ensure that all their members receive the highest possible standard of customer service.

As the bottle shop attendant you will assist with the daily operations of the store including restocking and servicing our customers.

To to be considered for this role you will need to have a current RSA, previous experience in the liquor industry and sound product knowledge.

The right applicant must be physically fit and capable of lifting and carrying boxes, with the availability to work nights and weekends.

To apply please email your resume and include 2 current work references here.

15: Job coach

BEST Employment Limited in Warwick have a full-time position for a job coach.

They will be looking for applications that include the following items :

Cover letter - please give a brief overview of previous relevant experience and include how your skills are relevant to this role.

Selection Criteria Responses - The selection criteria for this position are outlined above.

Your responses to the selection criteria should be attached at the end of your cover letter. Please respond to each criteria individually (with headings) and provide relevant examples .

Current resume - please include at least two contactable work related referees.

Apply here.

16: Casual educator

Goodstart Warwick is seeking a casual educator.

Working as the casual educator, ythe right applicamt will assist with running the children's daily routines.

They will enjoy flexible hours and variety all while being supported by an experienced group of educators.

Our services are open from 6am to 6pm Monday to Friday.

The right applicant will be required to be available for multiple shifts each week and have flexibility to work at short notice.

Centre's include: Warwick - Wood Street and Warwick - Percy Street.

The right applicant will have a Certificate III in Children's Services / Diploma in Children's Services / Bachelor of Early Childhood and previous experience in early childhood or childcare environments.

Apply here.

17: Concreting trainee

Brownlie Concretors Pty Ltd is seeking to fill a traineeship (Cert III in concreting) position.

The right applicant will be keen to learn a great trade, have good communication skills and a willingness to learn and take direction.

They must be fit and unable to undertake manual tasks with a drivers licence and vehicle, which is not essential but preferred.

Email ben@brownlieconcretors.com.au or contact them on Facebook by Monday, November 13.

18: Experienced Traffic Controller Staff Required

This position is for immediate start and applicants must have Queensland Traffic Control licences level RIIWHS205D and RIIWHS302D.

Applicants must be able to work flexible work hours including nights and weekends.

Successful applicants will be able to work well with others, have a positive attitude, ensure a safe working environment is maintained at all times.

Be compliant to MUTCD and company policy and procedures

Have a manual drivers licence and reliable transport.

Must have a smart phone for confirmation of jobs and timesheets

For more info phone Brian on 0401159895.

19: Full-time vacuum truck driver

A full-time vacuum truck operator/driver is needed to join an enthusiastic, hardworking team in Warwick QLD.

The applicant must have a HR license or above and be an experienced truck driver. Full training will be provided for the operation of a vacuum truck.

It is essential that the successful candidate is honest, hard working, flexible,has good customer service and communication skills, is able to work independently or as part of a team and has an excellent driving record.

Role responsibilities include:

- Operation of a vacuum truck

- Mustbe reliable and punctual

- Keeping records and filling out jobsheets

- Must be willing to assist in all aspects of the job

- Quality control

- Ability to adhere to OH & S guidelines

- The ability to drive a road ranger is an advantage but not essential

If you think you are a suitable applicant and fit the above criteria, please send your resume to ros@vorstrom.com.au

20: Farm hand house-keeper

A person is required to help on farm with duties including feeding animals and collecting and packing free range accrediated eggs.

Room and food provided and all training.

This position is for an immediate start and applicants must be able to live in the house.

To apply call 0402071374.