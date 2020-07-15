JOBS JOBS JOBS: 20+ vacancies in Warwick right now

JOBS GALORE: There are more than 20 vacancies advertised in Warwick right now. Picture: contributed

THERE’S jobs galore in Warwick this week, with dozens of vacancies with local businesses up for grabs right now.

Check out the list below, and see if any of the positions seem like a good fit for you.

You never know where one application could take you.

1. Warehouse team member

Warwick’s Big W Distribution Centre is currently hiring a new team member for their warehouse division.

The on-call casual role demands availability for a variety of shifts between 4am and 11pm, Monday to Friday, with the potential for some weekend work as required.

Primary duties include picking orders accurately and efficiently, assembling and packing stock for dispatch, operating industrial equipment in accordance with OH&S requirements, and general housekeeping.

The successful applicant will bring a passion for providing excellent customer service, the ability to word under pressure and in a physically demanding role, along with proficient communication skills and flexible availability.

For more information or to apply, head to the online job ad.

2. Retail assistants

Aldi in Warwick is searching for two “motivated” retail assistants to join their team.

The role’s key responsibilities include maintaining and replenishing stock, operating manual pallet moving equipment, visual merchandising, and providing excellent customer service while handling cash proficiently.

The ideal candidates will be available to work any five out of seven days between the hours of 6am and 10pm, and prior experience in a fast-paced retail environment will be highly regarded.

If this sounds like the job for you, go online to apply.

3. Hospitality trainee

MRAEL are currently seeking a part-time hospitality trainee for a position within the Warwick Coffee Club.

The position will focus on kitchen and back-of-house operations, and the successful applicant will obtain a Certificate III in Hospitality at the end of their training.

Candidates should have a positive attitude and be keen to learn, as well as have a genuine interest in the hospitality industry and excellent communication skills.

Applicants will need to complete a literacy and numeracy aptitude test to be considered.

For more information or to apply, check out the online job ad.

4. Validation assistant

Integria Healthcare in Warwick is currently hiring a full-time validation assistant for their manufacturing team.

The role’s key duties include performing validation activities in accordance with workplace standards, developing and reviewing the company’s validation documentation, collating and analysing the validation data, and co-ordinating experiments and tasks.

The ideal candidate will have tertiary qualifications in science, engineering, or a relevant discipline, along with industry experience and highly developed communication skills.

If this sounds like the position for you, submit your resume and cover letter via the online job ad or Integria’s HR team at careers@integria.com

Applications close 5pm on Friday, July 21.

5. Pharmacist

A private advertiser in Warwick is currently looking to hire a pharmacist on a flexible part-time or full-time basis.

The ideal candidate will be available to work three to five days a week, and be passionate about providing caring and professional service to the Warwick community.

Both experienced and newly registered pharmacists are encouraged to apply.

If this sounds like the job for you, head to the online job ad to apply.

6. Logistics support officer

Wickham Freight Lines is looking for a logistics support officer to join their Warwick team.

The ideal candidate will have a Diploma or Bachelor of Logistics and/or relevant industry experience, along with a thorough knowledge of the road network throughout southeast Queensland and northern NSW.

They will also bring professional customer service, excellent communication skills, the ability to work in a team and delegate tasks as needed.

To apply, forward your resume and cover letter to hr@wickhams.net

7. Head chef

Rupert’s Bar and Grill at the Coachman’s Inn in Warwick is currently seeking a head chef.

The successful applicant will have proven experience in managing a commercial kitchen, along with a passion for food and dining and the ability to manage stock and kitchen costs.

Thorough knowledge of food safety, OH&S procedures, and current COVID restrictions will be essential.

If this sounds like your next dream job, submit your cover letter and resume via the Seek ad.

8. Waste truck driver

Enwaste is looking to hire a waste truck driver to join their Warwick-based team.

The role will involve collecting liquid waste along routes through southeast Queensland, so will require flexible hours including early starts and overnight shifts.

Applicants should have at least an MR licence, while HC and confined space licences will be highly regarded.

For more information or to apply for the role, head to the online job ad.

9. Relief merchandiser

John Sands is currently seeking a relief merchandiser to work across the Warwick area.

The role’s key duties will include using planograms to complete visual merchandising, liaising with store owners and management regarding displays, ensuring shelves remain fully stocked and tidy to maximise sales, and identifying additional sales opportunities.

The successful applicant will be creative, innovative, and positive, with a strong attention to detail and the ability to work autonomously and efficiently.

Previous industry experience will be advantageous, but is not essential.

If this sounds like the job for you, submit your resume and cover letter via the ad on Seek.

10. Sales and design consultant

Andersens Warwick is looking for a full-time sales and design consultant to join their team.

The role’s primary responsibilities include reading and developing floor plans, establishing relationships at all levels of the business, maintaining a high level of customer service, and the ability to maximise sales.

The ideal candidate will have at least a year’s experience in sales within the building industry, good computer literacy, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and a willingness to try new sales methods.

To apply for the role, submit your resume and cover letter via the online job ad or email msmith@andersens.com.au

11. Department manager

Bunnings Warwick is currently seeking a department manager on a full-time basis.

The role’s key responsibilities include managing day-to-day operations within an area of the Warwick warehouse, including managing a team and completing visual merchandising.

Applicants should have proven experience leading 30 or more people in a large retail environment, excellent teamwork and communication skills, and a willingness to work flexible hours in a hands-on role.

For more information or to apply, head to the online job ad.

12. Truck driver

Naminco Transport is currently looking to hire a truck driver to complete routes from Warwick to Brisbane, with some interstate and western routes included.

The role’s main tasks include transport of general freight across Queensland, general maintenance on trucks and trailers, maintaining driver records and delivery paperwork, and loading trailers using forklifts.

The ideal applicant will have a current MC licence with a clean driving record and sober habits, prior industry experience, good customer service skills, and a hardworking and positive attitude.

If this sounds like the position for you, head to the Seek ad to apply.

13. Cleaner and Housekeeper

The Churches of Christ aged care facility in Warwick is searching for an environmental services worker, specialising in cleaning and housekeeping, to join their team.

The position’s primary duties include assisting with the preparation and serving of meals, maintaining cleanliness in all areas of the facility, and laundry duties.

The ideal candidate will have experience in kitchens within the aged care industry and with cleaning equipment, and a willingness to work a variety of shifts across the week.

A Certificate II in Cleaning Operations and/or Kitchen Operations will also be highly regarded.

To apply, head to the online job ad, and contact Bobbie-Jo Woods on (07) 4660 1110 for more information.

Applications close Wednesday, July 22.

14. Recycling attendant

Endeavour Foundation is currently advertising eight casual positions for recycling attendants at their Warwick branch.

Excellent communication skills, confidence in dealing with the public, and a forklift or MR licence will be highly regarded by the employer.

The successful applicant will have or be willing to obtain a Blue Card, Yellow Card, and undergo a National Criminal History check.

For more information or to apply, head to the online job ad.

15. Workshop assembly fitter

A Warwick-based company is looking to hire an experienced workshop assembly fitter for their vacuum truck business.

The role’s key duties involve the assembly of parts and components required to build a truck, trailer, or skid-mounted system from scratch.

The successful applicant will be someone with experience in hydraulic and auto electrical systems in a workshop environment, has an eye for detail, and can follow company OHS policies.

They will also have their driver’s and forklift licence.

If this sounds like the job for you, apply via the online job ad or send a resume and cover letter to recruitment@konnecting.com

16. School-based traineeship

A position for a school-based meat processing trainee with a local butcher in Allora is up for grabs.

The successful candidate will get on the job training, and leave with a nationally recognised Certificate II in Meat Processing (Food Services).

Applicants must have basic maths skills and good communication skills, along with a “genuine interest” in the industry and a positive attitude.

For more information or to apply, go to the online job ad.

17. Teacher

Goodstart Early Learning Warwick (Wood St) is also advertising for an Early Childhood Teacher to join their team on a full-time basis.

The role’s primary duties include working closely with an assistant to plan engaging child-focused curriculums that incorporate indoor and outdoor environments, along with some excursions.

Applicants must have an Early Childhood or equivalent ACECQA-approved qualification, Blue Card, and a First Aid certificate.

For more information or to apply, go to the online job ad.

18. Secondary teacher

Assumption College in Warwick is advertising for a high school teacher specialising in English and Drama subject areas.

The role will be on a fixed contract until December 4, 2020 and will be full-time at 30 hours per week.

Applications should include a resume, cover letter, two references, and the Role Description, Suitability Declaration, and Application for Teacher Employment found in the Seek ad.

Both experienced and graduate teachers are encouraged to apply.

Applications close Friday, July 17.

19. College chaplain

Assumption College is also on the lookout for a college chaplain to join their team.

The position will be over two split fixed contracts, working 26 hours a week from an immediate start until December 2020, and then nine hours per week from 2021-2022.

Applications should include a resume, cover letter, two references, and the Role Description, Suitability Declaration, and Employment Collection Notice found in the Seek ad.

Applications close Wednesday, July 22.

20. Registered nurse

Rose City Medical Centre in Warwick is searching for a registered nurse to join their small team.

Key duties include assisting medical practitioners in a number of areas, daily co-ordination of the treatment room, management of chronic patient care, and assisting with reception duties when necessary.

A current RN registration, excellent communication skills, and time management will be essential, and general practice or best practice experience will be highly regarded.

If this sounds like the job for you, submit your application via Seek.