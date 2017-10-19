JOBS JOBS JOBS: 23 jobs available in Warwick right now

There are at least 23 jobs available right now in Warwick.

ONCE again, there are a large amount of jobs up for grabs in Warwick this week.

Polish up your resume and start applying, your new career could be just around the corner.

1. Cabinet maker

Golden West apprenticeships are seeking budding cabinet makets to apply for apprenticeships in the Warwick area.

Go to www.goldenwest.org.au to apply

2. Resturant staff

Char-belas are seeking three enthusiastic people to join their team.

They are looking for two senior staff members and one junior.

Hours will be mainly evening and weekend work at about 10-15 hours a week.

Please send resumes to matthewkairouz@gmail.com

3. Funeral assistant

Warwick Funerals has a position for a casual funeral assistant.

The position will be on an as-needed basis.

The applicant must be able to work nights and weekend.

Head here to apply.

4. Mechanic

There is a permanent position for mechanic or diesel mechanic in Warwick.

Please contact Magda Van Jaarsveld here to apply

5. Nail technician

Southern Downs Skin and Laser Clinic are seeking a qualified nail technician.

If interested phone them on 46611342 or find them on Facebook.

6. Boners/Slicers/Knife Hands/Packers/Process Line Workers

John Dee Warwick is actively seeking individuals to join their production teams based in Warwick.

Immediate start following successful recruitment process.

. Full-time permanent employment

. Stable, ongoing work - Monday to Friday

. Australian family owned company

. Above award rates $$$

. Able to do early morning starts (AM Shift) or late night finishes (PM Shift)

If you are a hard-working, flexible and reliable individual who would like to work for a successful and reputable company, please e-mail your application, available on the John Dee website to employment@johndee.com.au

Auto mechanic working on a car in his garage

7. Maths teacher

Scots PGC College is seeking a Mathematics Teacher for a full time (permanent position)

For further information , please visit their employment page of our website www.scotspgc.com.au or contact the school on 46669811

8. Air conditioning and refrigeration mechanic

Border RAC require the service of a qualified refrigeration mechanic to provide excellent service to their clients.

They carry out a wide variety of refrigeration and air conditioining works from minor domestic repairs to large projects.

The right applicant will need to be exceptional in their field with at least two years experience and have great customer service skills.

The right applicant will be rewarded with a vehicle, phone, uniform and above award wages depending on experience.

Please apply via email - office@border-rac.com.au or phone 46810275

9. Administration officers (Warwick)

The Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service requires a number of administration officers.

Salary rates $38.63 - $43.17 p.h. (AO3) (Several casual positions. Applications will remain current for 12 months). Job Ad Reference: DD1710256987.

The right applicant will provide a high standard of administrative support to the different functional areas of the Darling Downs hospital and Health Service. This position is accountable for promoting good public relations with the general community and both internal and external customers of the Hospital/Health Centre.

Apply here.

10. Electricians wanted

Inselec are currently looking for experienced Electricians to join the team for large projects with work currently available in Warwick, Allora and Toowoomba Qld.

Paying $40 p/hr + penalties + allowances and doing some good overtime, this will be a good project.

They are commencing the recruitment and onboarding for these projects immediately.

The right applicant will be working in teams of 5 - 20 and coming on board at the start of these solid projects.

Apply here.

11. Owner drivers wanted

ANC are seeking owner drivers in the Warwick area.

They have a number of exciting opportunities available for Owner Drivers with later model vehicles to join their fleet, servicing an iconic Australian hardware retailer.

They have opportunities for the following vehicles:

Crane Trucks

Vans (1 or 2 Tonne)

Utes

The successful Drivers will have previous experience in transport deliveries, proven exceptional customer service skills and an ability to communicate fluently with varying levels of customers.

The right applicant will/be:

Have experience in a similar transport role, with your own vehicle.

Excellent communication skills. You will need to engage and provide a friendly service to our client's customers.

Proven experience with "going the extra mile" for our customers.

Strong problem solving abilities.

Punctual and reliable - you will be working 6 days per week - we want a strong work ethic. If you have the work ethic, we have the work!

ABN registered

Apply here.

12. Media and communications officer

The Southern Downs Regional Council is seeking a Media and communications officer.

The Media and Communications Officer will provide high level, accurate, timely and strategic corporate communications advice and support to the Mayor and Chief Executive Officer. Key responsibilities include managing Council's media relationship, preparing media releases, maintaining Council's online media presence and developing media and corporate communications strategies.

To be successful in this role you will need to have knowledge of the role of communications and media in a corporate environment and well-developed interpersonal skills. You will need to have excellent time management skills and demonstrated ability to deliver and evaluate communication strategies.

Directorate: Executive Services

Status: Permanent Full-time

Pay Level: $64,737 - $70,295 per annum (Level 4 - 5), rate dependent on relevant skills and experience. In accordance with council's enterprise agreement and the relevant award.

Hours of Work: 72.5 hours per fortnight, 9 day fortnight or as negotiated

Employment Base: Warwick

How to Apply: Access the Information packages at http://www.sdrc.qld.gov.au or call 1300 MY SDRC (1300 697 372).

You must supply all the information requested on the Vacancy Coversheet in your application.

Closing Date: 5pm Friday 3 November 2017

13. Machine operator

A Warwick business is seeking a machine operator.

Casual position with shifts across Monday to Sunday, days, afternoons and nights.

The company is a global leader in their industry, manufacturing top quality products.

They are currently recruiting an additional Process/machine operator for day, afternoon and night shifts. This is a casual position in a fast-paced environment, Monday to Sunday shifts.

The positions

Machine Operator duties:

Machine operation and trouble shoot problems

Some general warehouse duties

Quality checking

Loading conveyors with product/material

Apply here.

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

14. Postie

Australia Post are seeking a pushbike postie in the Warwick area.

As one of their PDOs, the right applicant will start their days sorting mail - before either hopping on a pushbike provided by Australia Post or walking to deliver that mail to customers.

To do that, the applicant will need:

- To successfully pass our practical riding skills assessment

- To be fit enough to lift up to 16kg of mail repeatedly each day.

- Meet our pushbikes' safe working load limit (so you'll need to weigh 115kg or less when fully clothed)

The applicant will need:

- A friendly, reliable and considerate personality - with a real knack for communicating and interacting with others (after all, you'll be constantly talking with our customers)

- Someone who enjoys early morning starts, and can be counted on to deliver mail to where it needs to go

- A commitment to Australia Post's Occupational Health and Safety standards

- The flexibility to stay until the job's done if need be - and a real desire to help the team.

Apply here.

15. Maintenance Fitter

Riverina is currently seeking an experienced, self motivated maintenance fitter for our Warwick facility. The position is responsible for ensuring production equipment is maintained to a high standard.

The role is critical to our manufacturing process and will report to the production manager.

The position offers above award wages whilst providing a great opportunity to build a rewarding career with a well respected and stable company.

Please contact Gerhard Oberholzer on 0439004917 for all enquiries regarding this position.

Apply here.

16. Labourer - road maintenance

Protech SEQ are currently seeking experienced Road Maintenance Labourers to maintain and service the Warwick region.

Experience in TMR network would be highly regarded. This role will be working in a crew involving heavy manual handling tasks and familiar with brush cutters, mowers, power and hand tools.

To be the successful candidate for this role, it is essential that you meet the following criteria:

Current QLD C class licence - Mandatory

MR Truck licence - Desirable

Excellent Road & Safety awareness

Available to work day and night shifts

White or Blue Construction card

Pass a DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST and pre-employment medical

Must be willing to participate in manual handling activities

Must be AVAILABLE TO START ASAP

Apply here.

17. Dump truck driver

Workforce Express is seeking applications from dump truck drivers with HR license, loader experience preferred, for a temporary position to start in three weeks. Accommodation is supplied, 4 days a week roster for a three month contract.

To be successful for this role, the right applicant will require the following.

HR License

White card

Loader experience preferred

Fit for work and right attitude

Ability to pass a pre-employment drug and alcohol test

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to apply via seek and register on our website www.workforceexpress.com.au

18. Community Support Worker

Warwick Corps is looking for a Community support worker who will facilitate needs-based community support programs to engage the community with the local corps and build support for the achievement of The Salvation Army mission.

To be considered for this role, ideally we are looking for:

- An appreciation of and the ability and willingness to promote and support the values and ethos of The Salvation Army.

- Tertiary qualifications in Community Services or a related field - minimum certificate level.

- Experience in community engagement on behalf of a religious institution or not-for-profit organisation would be well regarded.

- Ability to identify community needs and develop corresponding activities and programs.

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills

- Excellent organisational and time management skills

- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision, and as a team member.

- Demonstrated high level consultation and communication skills with a variety of stakeholders, and individuals and groups from diverse cultures and backgrounds.

- Good computer skills.

- Highly developed interpersonal skills.

- Sound analytical and problem solving skills.

- Current Drivers' License.

- Willingness to undergo a National Criminal History Check.

Applications close 3 November 2017

Apply here.

19. Social Worker Senior - Child Protection Liaison Officer (Warwick)

Darling Downs Hospital & Health Service are seeking a Social Worker Senior - Child Protection Liaison Officer.

Salary rates $51.28 - $55.18 p.h. (HP4) (Permanent part time, 38 hours p.f. Applications will remain current for 12 months). Job Ad Reference: DD1710250890.

Purpose of the Role:

Provide clinical advice and leadership to enhance the DDHHS response to child protection concerns, and to contribute to the planning, development and implementation of child protection initiatives within the Southern Downs area.

Apply here.

20. Clinical Nurse (Adult Mental Health) (Warwick and Millmerran)

Darling Downs Hospital & Health Service are seeking a Clinical Nurse (Adult Mental Health) (Warwick and Millmerran).

Remuneration value up to $107 262 p.a., comprising salary between $87 796 - $94 010 p.a., employer contribution to superannuation (up to 12.75%) and annual leave loading (17.5%) (Nurse Grade 6 (1)) (Applications will remain current for 12 months). Job Ad Reference: DD1710256650.

Purpose of Role

The Clinical Nurse using a multidisciplinary team approach provides a high quality community based mental health service to adults, and provides leadership in the delivery of contemporary, evidenced based nursing care to support recovery and rehabilitation of mental health consumers.

In consultation with the Team Leader the Clinical Nurse is responsible and accountable for the effective management of a quality portfolio and associated supportive activities designed to facilitate the achievement of care standards prescribed within the National Safety and Quality Health Service Standards and National Mental Health Standards.

Apply here.

21. Assistant Site Manager

THIS is an exciting opportunity for an experienced assistant site manager to join BP Warwick who can help them drive a culture of delivering wow moments in-store, and ensure their team are energised to deliver a great food and coffee experience to customers.

As the assistant site manager, the right applicant will support the site manager in all aspects of store operations from stock management to P&L accountability whilst driving their values, behaviours and leadership expectations to all team members.

The ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate previous retail leadership experience along with a passion for driving customer experience excellence and the ability to drive safety standards in store.

BP Australia is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in the workforce. BP Australia encourages women and people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage to apply.

Apply here:

22. Sales assistant

TOTAL Eden Warwick are currently offering a great opportunity for a driven Sales Assistant to join their Warwick team.

Reporting to the Branch Manager the right applicant will perform over the counter and telephone based sales across a range of water product categories including pumping, irrigation & filtration. They will respond to customer queries and resolve issues to ensure customer satisfaction. In addition they will negotiate with suppliers to ensure customer needs are met, and perform data entry of purchase orders, generating quotes and job order documentation whilst maintaining a welcoming, friendly and well-presented store environment.

The role is multi-faceted and also includes strong elements of inventory management & logistics.

Apply here:

23. Hairdresser

Hair Kreations are looking for a qualified hairdresser for their Warwick store.

To apply, take your resume in and see them on Fitzroy St.