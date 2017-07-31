24°
JOBS JOBS JOBS: 21 jobs up for grabs now in Warwick

Jonno Colfs
| 31st Jul 2017 10:37 AM
Jobs.
Jobs. Michaela O'Neill

IF FINDING a job is proving difficult, check out this list for some local options.

Get your resume ready, write a cover letter out and get applying.

 

1. Customer service officer

Coachman's Inn are looking for a customer service officer.

The right applicant will be handy with a computer, fabulous with people, experienced with sales and customer service as well as have a love for the hospitality industry.

This is a full time position with some evening and weekend shifts.

Send your resume and cover letter to office@coachmans.com.au

2. Apprentice painter

Someone is needed to fill this Warwick position.

Phone Keith Smith on 0429 490 364.

3. App maker

A young Warwick entrepreneur is looking for someone to help her develop an app for a business idea.

Contact Joanne Reilly on Facebook.

A leaked image of the iPhone 8 sent the internet into a frenzy. Picture: Supplied
A leaked image of the iPhone 8 sent the internet into a frenzy. Picture: Supplied

4. Barista wanted

An experienced casual barista is needed to join the Coffee Club team in Warwick.

The right applicant must be able to work in a team environment and be hard working, flexible and reliable.

Please hand in resume at the Coffee Club - corner of Percy and Albion Sts, Warwick.

5. Hairdresser/Barber

A hairdresser/barber is needed to become part of a team in Warwick.

Must have knowledge in cutting hair. Minimum 20 hours a week.

Please contact Vicky Matanovic on Facebook.

6. Barista

Zaraffas has a position available for a barista.

Full training is provided.

Email cover letter and resume to : warwick@zarraffas.com

Botanical Gardens Caf Barista Melanie Johnstone.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
Botanical Gardens Caf Barista Melanie Johnstone.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA241015COFFEE

The Southern Downs Regional Council is seeking a works inspector.

The position is temporary up to 12 months full time.

The focus will be on inspecting Main Roads contract works with the region and ensure expected standards are achieved.

To apply or for more information head to www.sdrc.qld.gov.au or call 1300 MY SDRC (1300 697 372)

Applications close Friday, August 11 at 6pm.

8. Slasher operator

The Southern Downs Regional Council is seeking a slasher operator.

This is a permanent full time role and will focus on performing slashing duties in the region and other labouring jobs as required.

To apply or for more information head to www.sdrc.qld.gov.au or call 1300 MY SDRC (1300 697 372)

Applications close Friday, August 11 at 6pm.

9. Construction ganger

The Southern Downs Regional Council is seeking a construction ganger.

This is a permanent full time role located in Stanthorpe.

The focus will be assisting the supervisor in the daily co-ordination of the works team and resources within the works area.

To apply or for more information head to www.sdrc.qld.gov.au or call 1300 MY SDRC (1300 697 372)

Applications close Friday, August 11 at 6pm.

10. Catering assistant

Scots PGC College is seeking a catering assistant.

This is a permanent part time position.

For more information, call 4666 9811 or go to scotspgc.com.au

11.Modern history teacher

Scots PGC is seeking a modern history teacher for a full-time, fixed-term maternity leave replacement position.

For more information, call 4666 9811 or go to scotspgc.com.au

Thinkstock

12. PE Teacher/Assistant Director of Co-curricular Activities

Scots PGC is seeking a PE teacher and director of co-curricular activities for a full-time, fixed-term maternity leave replacement position.

For more information, call 4666 9811 or go to scotspgc.com.au

13. Part time pharmacy assistant

Discount Drug Store Warwick is seeking an enthusiastic committed person, with attention to detail for the position of part time pharmacy assistant.

The position will be approximately 30 hours per week and pharmacy experience is preferred, along with an ability to work well in a structured team environment.

Ongoing training will be provided to the successful applicant.

Please apply in person to Kylie Boyce Retail Manager with your resume to

Discount Drug Store Warwick
Rose City Shopping World
Grafton Street, Warwick

14. Duty manager

The Horse and Jockey Hotel is seeking a duty manager.

Must be able to work flexible hours, including weekends. Applicants must possess previous bar and gaming experience, excellent customer skills and be a team player.

Must hold current RSA, RSG qualifications, and applicants with RMLV & Approved Managers Licence will be highly regarded.

Immediate start for the right applicant. For further enquiries please phone 0438 975 758 or 0409 526 979.

 

New liquor and lockout laws come into affect tomorrow meaning bars have to stop serving shots after midnight. Barman at The Post Office bar in Maroochydore Jason Roper. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
New liquor and lockout laws come into affect tomorrow meaning bars have to stop serving shots after midnight. Barman at The Post Office bar in Maroochydore Jason Roper. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily John McCutcheon

 

15. Technical sales

Warwick company Environdata is seeking a technical salesperson.

This role is based in our Warwick Head Office and will require you to work closely with the Sales & Marketing Manager to:

  • Respond to customer enquiries by phone and email
  • Deliver quotations and information to meet customer needs using a solution providing approach
  • Follow up with customers, build relationships and finalise sales
  • Attend relevant trade shows and generate new leads
  • Achieve sales targets, monthly.

As a minimum, you:

  • Value & deliver great customer service at all times
  • Have excellent communication skills
  • Can identify customer needs and issues then advise on suitable solutions
  • Have above average problem solving skills
  • Have a high level of computer literacy

To apply or for more info please click here

16. Employment consultant

APM Employment Services is seeking an experienced employment consultant to join the team in Warwick three days per week.

This role would ideally suit someone who has had exposure to either the DES or JA contract and can demonstrate their ability to create employment opportunities for jobseekers.

Core duties of this role include:

  • Case management of DES job seekers
  • Ownership of the entire ES process from initial appointment through to post placement support
  • Business development and networking activities to strengthen relationships with local business
  • Create employment opportunities for jobseekers
  • Working to placement targets and KPI's

To apply for this position or more info click here.

17. General labourers

Hays have ongoing positions for labourers in Warwick.

You will be assisting in labouring work on a fast paced construction site in Warwick.

Your daily duties will include clean up, assisting tradesman, shovelling bulk earth and carrying equipment when delegated by the foreman.

On a daily basis you will also be liaising with the site Foreman and providing support to your team

If you're interested in this role forward an up-to-date copy of your CV to john.langridge@hays.com.au

18. Administration officer

St Vincent de Paul is seeking an admin officer for their Warwick office.

The right applicant will have exceptional organisational skills and will provide professional assistance and operational administration support to the Warwick and Roma Commonwealth Home Support Program and Transport Services.

As a valued member of the Toowoomba Diocese, the applicant will provide much needed administrative support in areas such as reception services, compiling bookings and run sheets, volunteer training, data entry and collection, WH&S and general administration.

For more info go to www.vinnies.org.au. or to apply click here

19. Concrete truck driver

Programmed Skilled Workforce require and experienced heavy rigid truck driver to start immediately in Warwick.

Suitable candidate must be flexible with working Monday - Saturday, working various shifts- day / early morning & night shift when required. Driver training will take place with operating the concrete truck.

Essential requirements and experience for this role are as follows;

-Heavy Vehicle Truck Licence & Experience

-Construction Site Safety Induction card (blue / white card)

-Clean Driving record (police check will be taking place for suitable applicant)

-Positive attitude towards safety

The successful candidate will also be undertaking a Full Pre-Employment medical, Drug & Alcohol Testing.

Please email Programmed Skilled Workforce resume and experience to be considered for this role toowoomba@skilled.com.au

Please also call 4614 6600 for more information.

 

Heavy Yellow Concrete Truck
Heavy Yellow Concrete Truck aguirre_mar

 

 

20. Chaplain

Warwick Christian College is seeking a chaplain to work across the school's two campuses.

A great communicator and team-player, the successful candidate will engender a love of God's Word, build capacity of students to find and fulfil their purpose and confidently engage students and lead student ministry teams.

Warwick Christian College has two sites: one mainstream P-12 for approximately 110 students, and another campus (approx. 1km away) catering to disengaged students (about 25) from the region.

The minimum educational requirement is a certificate IV in Youth Work/Pastoral Care.

Further enquiries can be directed to the college office: 07 4661 7554

Applications should be emailed to the principal, Michael Freudigmann   The subject-line should be marked "Application for chaplain position."   ALL applications are required to also have completed the application form on our website   21. Trade trainer

AllTrades Queensland are looking for a trade current carpentry trainer to be available to deliver a Certificate I in Construction to a cohort in Warwick. 

The successful candidate needs to hold the following qualifications to be considered for this role.

·         CPC30211 Certificate III in Carpentry (or equivalent)

·         TAE40110 Certificate IV in Training and Assessment (current)

·         Current Driver's Licence and Transport

To apply click here.

Topics:  employment positions vacant warwick

