JOBS JOBS JOBS: 25 jobs available in Warwick right now

25 jobs available in Warwick right now

IT'S a great time to be looking for work in Warwick, with a huge and varied range of employment opportunities available for the eager jobseeker.

Check out the list below and get applying:

1: Farm staff

EMPLOYMENT opportunities available on an intensive livestock facility located approximately 17 kilometres from Warwick.

They are seeking motivated, hardworking, reliable staff. Ongoing positions available for the right applicants. No previous farmhand experience is required, although may be advantageous.

If interested please send resume and short cover letter to gainemployment1@gmail.com

2: Qualified Painter

WANTED Warwick area

Must be clean, tidy and own vehicle.

Have basic tools

No addictions please

Smoke free environment

Must be reliable and punctual

Mostly repaints

No timewasters please.

Only genuine tradespeople considered. May consider experienced brushhand.

Could lead to further employment for the right person.

Please call Mick on 0412 646 547.

3: Food van staff wanted

PHAT Foods are looking for some staff to work at Warwick Rodeo to work in a food van from October 26-29.

If interested please send resume to info@phatfoods.com.au.

4: Qualified hairdresser

HAIR Kreations are looking for another qualified hairdresser to join our team.

To apply please bring your resume to our salon in Fitzroy Place or email hairkreations@outlook.com

5: Wait/bar staff

CLIPPERS are seeking a casual wait/bar staff.

Applicants must have RSA and be available for immediate start.

Email Trisha Roberts at clippersbg@bigpond.com

6: Furniture removals

WANTED: a driver for furniture removals truck for Saturdays and some Wednesdays, more work available for the right applicant.

.Must hold at least a HR license

.Will require some heavy lifting

.Must be reliable, flexible and prepared to work long hours and early starts for the two days that are required.

If you are semi-retired or feel like you may not be able to do any heavy lifting please do not hesitate to consider this job as two offsiders can be supplied for the right person.

If you are interested and feel like this position could be for you please contact Michael on 0455833770 for more information.

7: Qualified nail technician

SOUTHERN Downs Skin & Laser clinic currently has a space to rent in their new, expanded premises on Palmerin Street.

Interested - or know someone who would be? - please give them a call on 46611342.

8: Casual cleaner wanted

PLEASE drop resume into office at Warwick Motor Inn to Shannon. Average 20+ hours a week. Weekend work required. School hours.

9: Sales/retail

IF YOU have retail experience (of any shape or form), this might be for you.

If you are looking for a part time role with minimal hours, this job is for you! Be based in Warwick and use your retail experience to add value to a top international brand.

Required:

- Drivers Licence

- Own transport

- Open to flexible work hours

- Willingness to learn

Send Llewellyn Fennell a message with some info about yourself.

10: Sales associate

EB Games is currently looking for a Christmas casual Sales Associate.

This is a Christmas casual position ending in mid-late January.

You must be able to work anytime Sunday-Saturday between the hours of 8am - 9pm.

They are looking for anyone 17 years or older, this is the minimum age due to legal requirements in regards to second hand goods, but it is absolutely open to any age 17yrs +.

Gaming/pop culture knowledge is preferred but not essential, however a willingness to learn is a must.

If you think you are the person we are looking for and genuinely like people and helping customers, please apply within the store with your resume.

11: Cleaner

SEEKING an experienced cleaner to clean in pub in Warwick Qld. Long term positon, 7hrs per day, 1am-8am , 7days a week. If you are interested pls contact Robin 0434427652.

12: Boners/Slicers/Knife Hands/Packers/Process Line Workers

JOHN DEE Warwick is actively seeking individuals to join their production teams based in Warwick Queensland.

Immediate start following successful recruitment process.

. Full-time permanent employment

. Stable, ongoing work - Monday to Friday

. Australian family owned company

. Above award rates $$$

. Able to do early morning starts (AM Shift) or late night finishes (PM Shift)

If you are a hard-working, flexible and reliable individual who would like to work for a successful and reputable company, please e-mail your application, available on the John Dee website to employment@johndee.com.au

13: Mathematics Teacher - Full time (Permanent position) Scots PGC College

FOR further information , please visit out employment page of our website www.scotspgc.com.au

or contact us on : 46669811

14: Air conditioning and refrigeration mechanic required - Stanthorpe/Warwick

BORDER RAC require the service of a qualified refrigeration mechanic to provide excellent service to their clients.

They carry out a wide variety of refrigeration and air conditioining works from minor domestic repairs to large projects.

The right applicant will need to be exceptional inin their field with at least 2 years experience and have great customer service skills.

The right applicant will be rewarded with a vehicle, phone, uniform and above award wages depending on experience.

Please apply via email - office@border-rac.com.au or on 46810275.

15: Social Worker Senior - Child Protection Liaison Officer (Warwick)

SALARY rates $51.28 - $55.18 p.h. (HP4) (Permanent part time, 38 hours p.f. Applications will remain current for 12 months).

Job Ad Reference: DD1710250890.

Purpose of the Role:

Provide clinical advice and leadership to enhance the DDHHS response to child protection concerns, and to contribute to the planning, development and implementation of child protection initiatives within the Southern Downs area.

Apply at https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobtools/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingle?in_organid=14904&in_jnCounter=221630693&in_jobDate=All&in_searchbox=YES&in_site=Seek&in_summary=S

16: Front End Sales Loader Operator

BRAESIDE Quarries requires a front end sales loader operator for immediate start due to growth in the market.

Excavator experience an advantage

Familiar with quarry operations both fixed and mobile plant.

Permanent and long term employment offered to the right candidate.

Apply at https://www.seek.com.au/job-apply/34614171

17: Assistant Site Manager

THIS is an exciting opportunity for an experienced assistant site manager to join BP Warwick who can help them drive a culture of delivering wow moments in-store, and ensure their team are energised to deliver a great food and coffee experience to customers.

As the assistant site manager, the right applicant will support the site manager in all aspects of store operations from stock management to P&L accountability whilst driving their values, behaviours and leadership expectations to all team members.

The ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate previous retail leadership experience along with a passion for driving customer experience excellence and the ability to drive safety standards in store.

BP Australia is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in the workforce. BP Australia encourages women and people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage to apply.

Apply here: https://secure.dc2.pageuppeople.com/apply/454/aw/applicationForm/initApplication.asp?lJobID=868471&sLanguage=en&sSourcePointer=aw&lJobSourceTypeID=525

18: Sales assistant

TOTAL Eden Warwick are currently offering a great opportunity for a driven Sales Assistant to join their Warwick team.

Reporting to the Branch Manager the right applicant will perform over the counter and telephone based sales across a range of water product categories including pumping, irrigation & filtration. They will respond to customer queries and resolve issues to ensure customer satisfaction. In addition they will negotiate with suppliers to ensure customer needs are met, and perform data entry of purchase orders, generating quotes and job order documentation whilst maintaining a welcoming, friendly and well-presented store environment.

The role is multi-faceted and also includes strong elements of inventory management & logistics.

Apply here: https://www.seek.com.au/job-apply/34611602

19: Disability support worker

ENDEAVOUR Foundation are looking for people who share their values, who are able to provide an excellent customer experience and have a genuine passion to help people with a disability live their best life.

We are an independent 'for purpose' community organisation partnering with people with a disability to make their possibilities a reality.

As a disability support worker at Endeavour Foundation the right applicant will join a team of passionate, caring, and imaginative people who thrive on helping others in their local community.

About the role:

-Casual position

-Warwick location

-Rewarding opportunity to help people with a disability live their best life!

Apply here: https://clientapplications.myrecruitmentplus.com/applicationform/?jobAdId=7145832

20: Nurse educator (Warwick)

REMUNERATION value up to $11,127 p.m, comprising salary between $4132.10 - $4486.00 p.f., employer contribution to superannuation (up to 12.75%) and annual leave loading (17.5%) (Nurse Grade 7) (Temporary full time up to 30 June 2018 with possibility of extension. Applications will remain current for the duration of the vacancy). Job Ad Reference: DD1710256261.

Purpose of Role

The nurse educator is a registered nurse who is accountable at an advanced practice level for the design, implementation and assessment of nursing education programs, managing educational resources and providing nursing expertise relating to educational issues within the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service. This role has a rural focus located in Warwick servicing other facilities in the Southern Downs as required including travel and educational service to Millmerran on a regular basis.

How to Apply:

For full details of this position, please ensure you download the Role Description and Information Package for Applicants (at the links in the boxed area above) for instructions on how to apply for this role. If you have difficulty viewing this role description in .pdf format, please contact Recruitment Services on (07) 4699 8310 to request it in .doc format. Please note that if the information requested in the 'how to apply' section is not provided you may not meet the requirements for further consideration of your application. The Information Package for Applicants outlines pre-employment checks that will be undertaken for successful applicants.

Apply here: https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobtools/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingle?in_organid=14904&in_jnCounter=221629724&in_jobDate=All&in_searchbox=YES&in_site=Seek&in_summary=S

21: Sales field representative

WE ARE currently seeking an enthusiastic and motivated retail select field representative to join our team. Our retail select division merchandise our iconic brands servicing Bunnings stores nationally in the hardware and gardening departments. The right applicant will work with our products across Dulux, Selleys, Yates and Cabot's. They will be an in store ambassador for the business and be expected to develop strong relationships with both the Bunnings and the DuluxGroup teams. In becoming a part of our Retail Select team in this role, the right applicant will work autonomously and gain exposure to a variety of senior stakeholders within the DuluxGroup business

Please note: Due to the nature of merchandising, this position can be somewhat physically challenging from time to time, it will service the Bunnings store in Warwick, for 5.75hours per week and assist with holiday and sick leave cover when needed, flexibility is vital in this role .

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Developing and maintaining key customer relationships

Ordering, merchandising and stock presentation

Maintaining in-store displays

For further information about our Retail Select business please visit our website www.duluxgroup.com.au or contact Yasmeen on 92635694.

22: Retail store manager Warwick

STORE management opportunity at our new Warwick Bed Bath and Table store opening in November.

As a Store Manager, the right applicant will be passionate and driven in leading the store to achieve success while motivating and inspiring the team to achieve their full potential.

Store operations and achieving financial targets is a strength.

The ideal candidate will have:

-Experience as a store manager in a fast paced/ high turnover retail environment.

-A passion for retail, our products & providing an exceptional customer experience.

-Experience managing the performance and training and development of a medium sized team

-Personal drive in achieving store & individual sales budgets and KPI's

-Outstanding communication & leadership skills

-High visual merchandising standards & experience working with weekly visual merchandising plans

Managers work a rotating fortnightly roster with one whole (Sat&Sun) weekend rostered on then the following whole (Sat&Sun) weekend rostered off. This is in addition to one week day rostered off each week.

Apply here: https://www.seek.com.au/job-apply/34597832

23: RACQ team member

RACQ store Warwick have a fantastic opportunity to join the friendly team at their Warwick Store. They are looking for a team member that will build relationships with their members (face to face and via our phone channel). The right applicant must have strong interpersonal skills and the desire to deliver outstanding customer service.

Work within a fast-paced, goal-oriented team and assist RACQ members in a role where RACQ members needs comes first!

-Warwick Store, located in Rose City Shopping World

-Part time role (25 hours per week), availability required between the store hours of Monday to Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm

-Commencement rate is $25.96p/h + super, increasing to $28.21p/h + super once competent

-Opportunity to earn monthly + 6 monthly sales bonuses as a result of sales outputs

-Full time training for up to 8 weeks (not necessarily consecutive)

The successful applicant must be available to attend three weeks of training in Brisbane (accommodation and travel expenses will be compensated).

Appy here: https://racq.taleo.net/careersection/racq_externalm/jobdetail.ftl?job=170000IL&lang=en&media_id=42539&src=Seek

24: Traffic controller staff

Immediate start

Must have Queensland Traffic Control licences level RIIWHS205D and RIIWHS302D

Applicants must be able to work flexible work hours including nights and weekends

Successful applicants will be able to work well with others, have a positive attitude, ensure a safe working environment is maintained at all times.

Be compliant to MUTCD and company policy and procedures

Have a manual drivers licence and reliable transport.

Must have a SMART PHONE for confirmation of jobs and timesheets

Please forward your resume including relevant experience and employment availability.

Apply here: https://www.seek.com.au/job-apply/34570467

25: Retail store manager

Join the BrightEyes team in an exciting new store in Warwick, Qld .

BrightEyes Sunglasses has been in business since 1985. They have a genuine passion towards enhancing Australia's Active Lifestyle.

BrightEyes Sunglasses Warwick is one of their exciting new concept stores, selling headwear and open toed footwear alongside our extensive sunglass range.

They want to hear from you if you have:

-At least 3 years' experience in a Retail Store Managers position

-Consultative selling experience and love the thrill of making a sale

-Stock Management experience (MYOB Retail Manager experience highly regarded)

-A proven Retail Sales record

-A great work ethic

-Enjoy working in the retail and fashion industry.

-Previous experience in retail Sunglasses would be an advantage but not necessary as product training will be provided to the successful applicants.

-To apply for this exciting newly created position please e-mail your cover letter and resume attention to The Retail Manager .

Apply here: https://www.seek.com.au/job-apply/34555478