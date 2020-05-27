JOBS, JOBS, JOBS: Businesses hiring now

JOBS AVAILABLE: There are a number of job opportunities available on the Southern Downs at the moment.

JOBS AVAILABLE: There are a number of job opportunities available on the Southern Downs at the moment. Emily Clooney

AS CORONAVIRUS restrictions continue to ease and the likelihood of regaining some semblance of normality increases, so do the job opportunities across the Southern Downs.

Pocket Admin CEO Dani Logan has developed five strategies for people looking to get back into the workforce post virus lay-offs.

From train drivers to school guidance councillors, here are 10 businesses hiring on the Southern Downs.

Casual train drivers

WATCO is looking to expand their team and are looking for a "highly skilled and motivated casual locomotive driver".

Those looking to apply should hold a current locomotive driver's qualification, be customer focused, have a dedicated commitment to safety and the ability to pass a category 1 rail pre-employment medical and alcohol and other drug tests.

For more information, click here.

Applications close June 5.

In-home support worker

Registered provider of in-home care, Candice Care are looking to expand into regional communities and are seeking experienced support workers for aged care and disability support in Warwick.

The desired candidate will be available to work 24/7 shifts, have experience in providing in-home care, and be passionate about providing excellent person-centred care and support.

This is a casual role however, successful candidates have the ability to "grow into the team".

If this is the job for you or you'd like more information, click here.

Grader crew supervisor

Southern Downs Regional Council is searching for a candidate to "co-ordinate and supervise a crew" in the construction of roads and take responsibility for the project outcomes.

This full-time role includes benefits of supported professional development and study assistance programs, salary sacrifice provisions, and generous leave and superannuation entitlement.

To apply, click here.

Applications close Monday June 1 at 9am.

Farm supervisor

Carr Farming Trust is on the hunt for a farm supervisor to assist the farm manager in ensuring production duties are completed to a high standard.

The small team is looking for someone who is self-motivated, committed to the role and flexible to assist in achieving company objectives.

The successful candidate will be required to live on site and will be able to monitor systems and procedures to ensure efficiency.

If farming is your passion and you are interested in career change, click here for more information.

Sales assistant

If you have a passion for real estate, then a transition to Westbuilt Homes might be for you.

The Warwick-based business are looking for a sales assistant to work with sales and marketing teams.

A suitable candidate will be able to manage general admin duties, appointment booking, managing live chat, managing social media platforms, and other general sales support duties.

For more information, click here.

Senior sales assistant

BrightEyes are searching for a proactive senior sales assistant who has "outstanding retail selling skills in a fashion environment".

The successful applicant will love the thrill of making a sale, a great work ethic, a strong commitment towards achieving sales, and a passion for providing top customer service.

Experience in a fashion sales environment is desired but not essential.

If this is the job for you, click here.

Department manager

Bunnings are searching for a department manager to organise the day-to-day operations within the Warwick warehouse, and ensure staff help customers reach their DIY dreams.

If you're a natural born leader who doesn't settle for second best, loves working in a team environment, and have led a team of 30 plus people before, this might be the job for you.

A flexible workplace environment creates camaraderie among employees, which supports flexibility, diversity and inclusion.

If Bunnings sounds like the place for you, click here.

Sheet metal tradesman / welder

Start-up business Bromarc is searching for a welder to join their team.

The small team pride themselves on offering quality sheet metal fabrication, welding, folding and laser cutting to a broad range of customers across a variety of markets.

The ideal worker will have sheet metal qualifications and experience, manufacturing/ workshop experience and CNC machinery operation.

To apply, click here.

Traffic controller

Traffic Management People are looking for dedicated workers to fill the casual position of a traffic controller.

A successful candidate will be able to stand for extended periods of time, hold signs up to 1.8m tall, the ability to use a two-way radio and a valid driver's licence.

To apply, click here.

Administration officer

Are you self-motived and have strong reception skills?

Killarney Memorial Aged Care is looking for a skilled admin officer who will be the first line of contact for resident's families, staff and visitors.

An ideal applicant will have strong communication skills, be able to prioritise jobs, and take pride in customer service.

This full-time role is best suited to someone who is customer service focused, has experience in reception and administration, and a willingness to learn new things.

To apply, click here.

Applications close Monday June 1.

Note: at the time of publishing, all details were-up to-date.