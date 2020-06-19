JOBS JOBS JOBS! Opportunities abound in Warwick

APPLY NOW: Here are eight jobs you can apply for in Warwick this week.

COMING out of the pandemic, there’s several jobs up for grabs in Warwick right now.

Dust of your resumes and cover letters and have a look at what’s on offer.

You never know what it might lead to.

1. Bridge worker

Queensland rail are currently looking for a bridgeworker to join their Warwick team full-time.

The candidate will need to have a background in either bridgework, timber work or carpentry.

They will need experience in performing labouring duties outdoors, demonstrated experience working effectively and efficiently within a team and flexibility to work varied hours including weekends and overtime.

Backhoe or other machine tickets and a current ‘MR’ drivers licence are highly desirable.

Apply via the SEEK advertisement by 9am on June 30.

2. Casual Waitstaff

The Warwick Hotel are looking for casual waitstaff in their restaurant.

Applicants will need to be available to work week days and weekends for lunch and dinner.

To apply call Jules on 4661 7772 or info@warwickhotel.com.au.

3. Chef, junior, bartender

The Killarney Hotel are looking to expand and fill several positions in their team.

They are looking for part-time or casual workers who are reliable, honest and can handle a fast paced environment.

If interested call Millie on 4664 1313 or drop your resume in at the hotel.

5. Accounts payable officer

A permanent full-time position for an Accounts Payable Officer is available with the Australian manufacturing company based in Allora.

The applicant will be responsible for co-ordination and actioning of invoices, account reconciliations, building payments batches for review and payment, monitoring accounts to ensure payments are up to date and managing supplier queries.

An immediate start is required and this position will be become permanent after a six month probationary period.

To apply, email your resume and cover letter to admin@satake.com.au.

6. Primary teacher

School of Total Education a looking for teacher for four days per week on contract for terms three & four with a potential for permanency.

Applications should include a full CV, photo and the names and contact details of two professional referees.

Apply for this job through the Seek website.

7. Customer service officer

The Warwick branch of Heritage bank are looking for a new customer service officer employed on a part-time basis.

The right applicant will be a confident communicator and have a passion for people.

Apply through the Seek website.

8. Excavator operator

Rosehill Sandstone at Yangan are looking for an experienced excavator operator.

However, they will provide training for the right applicant.

This casual position may lead to full time.

Email your resume to rosehillsandstone2012@gmail.com