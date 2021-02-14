JOBS JOBS JOBS: Top 10 Warwick vacancies up for grabs

CASH IN HAND: Here’s 10 jobs up for grabs in Warwick right now. Picture: file

CASH IN HAND: Here’s 10 jobs up for grabs in Warwick right now. Picture: file

Whether you’re looking for a total career switch or just a change of scenery, there are plenty of fresh jobs up for grabs in Warwick right now.

From retail to hospitality, healthcare, and more, there are plenty of new positions up for grabs right here in the Rose City.

Check out our list below of the top 10 vacancies available:

1. Store manager

Warwick’s newest retail giant in Surf Dive n Ski is currently looking for a store manager to join the Rose City team.

Key responsibilities include coaching and mentoring the team daily, ensuring all KPIs are met with a focus on customer service, and managing inventory.

The ideal candidate will bring proven experience in the industry, a passion for the surf lifestyle, and excellent communication skills.

Click here for the full job ad and to apply.

2. Chief financial officer

The Warwick Credit Union is on the hunt for an experienced professional to take on their chief financial officer role.

Applicants must have tertiary qualifications in accounting/commerce and be a certified practising accountant.

Experience in the credit union/member-owned sector will be highly regarded, with an estimated salary of $180,000 per annum on offer.

Click here to apply.

3. Retail merchandiser

Saleslink Group is searching for an experienced merchandiser to work across stores in Warwick, Stanthorpe, Killarney, Goondiwindi, and Clifton.

Key duties include managing a client base, building relationships at all levels of the business, and innovative use of display material and promotions.

Previous experience in a similar role and general knowledge of the industry would be advantageous.

For the full job ad or to apply, click here.

4. Personal carer

BlueCare is seeking personal carers to join the Warwick team, delivering in-home personal care and daily living assistance to their clients.

Applicants must have a Certificate III in Aged Care/Home and Community Care/Disability Support, Blue and Yellow Cards, and a current Australian driver’s licence.

For more information or to apply, click here.

5. Supervisors

Zarraffa’s Coffee in Warwick has two supervisory positions available, to be filled by confident, outgoing, and hardworking candidates.

Key duties include supervising fellow staff, reconciling the till, stock control, responding to customer feedback, and opening and closing the store.

Previous hospitality and supervisory experience is preferred but not essential.

For more information or to apply, click here.

6. Purchasing assistant

Vorstrom Vacuum Equipment is on the hunt for a purchasing assistant to join their Warwick team.

The successful candidate will be responsible for monitoring stock levels, researching potential vendors, and conducting market research, among other duties.

Applicants should bring a professional, fast-paced, and organised approach to work.

For the full job ad or to apply, click here.

7. Primary/secondary HPE teacher

The School of Total Education in Warwick is seeking a health and physical education teacher to work four days per week.

Primary-level HPE lessons include a daily exercise program for each grade plus a weekly sports session, while secondary students focus more on fun and sports development skills.

Applicants must be tertiary-qualified educators with current registration.

For more information or to apply, click here.



8. Library officer

Southern Downs Regional Council is looking for a library officer to join their team in Warwick on a permanent part-time basis.

Ideal candidates will bring strong organisational skills, attention to detail, and a commitment to excellent customer service to the role.

For the full job description, click here. For the application form, click here.

9. Senior care worker

BlueCare is also looking for a senior personal carer to lead the Warwick team in delivering care to clients across the community.

The role would suit an experienced personal carer, assistant in nursing, or support worker with excellent leadership qualities.

Candidates must be fully qualified with all necessary certificates, as well as experienced in using technology.

For more information or to apply, click here.

10. Building certifier

SDRC is also searching for a building certifier to work across the Warwick and Stanthorpe areas, providing technical advice and inspecting building works.

The ideal applicant will bring accreditation as a building certifier, industry experience, and a comprehensive knowledge of Queensland building codes and standards.

For more information or to apply, click here.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

CHEERS TO THAT: Warwick’s first craft brewery approved

WARWICK’S FUTURE: 2021 school leaders revealed

RANKED: Warwick’s 10 worst drink drivers