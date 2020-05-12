JOBS LIST: Business boom expected to ease unemployment rate

UNEMPLOYMENT WOES: Warwick jobseekers could soon be in luck as restrictions ease.

EASING restrictions could soon also ease the strain on Warwick budgets as employment experts remain hopeful for the future of business post-pandemic.

MAX Employment Warwick placement consultant Amanda Trinh said her caseload has increased by almost 100 job hunters since the pandemic begun.

“It hasn’t been a good start to 2020 for many,” she said.

“We’ve had fire, floods, drought and now this. Hopefully it will be the last because in a small town it can be a little bit harder finding employment, and especially specific employment.”

But as businesses slowly reopened, Ms Trinh said she expected industries such as farming, retail and hospitality to increase their demand for staff.

“There’s businesses looking for employees in the background that we’ve been referring clients to but we’re just waiting for the pandemic to go,” she said.

“Right now, most can’t even walk into a shop and hand in a resume like they usually would.”

However, some Warwick business adaptations look set to stay.

According to financial experts, virtual meetings, cleaning supply stores, and delivery services will continue to be popular service long after the virus threat is gone.

At Warwick’s own food delivery service, Allow Us, owner Bec Page said, despite being around for two years, it was coronavirus which had led to a new-found demographic for the business.

“I think we will see contactless delivery here to stay,” she said.

“I don’t think it will be in the way it has been during lockdown, because people like to go and experience things but it has forced upon us a new form of convenience.”

If you’re still on the hunt for a position, here are five jobs to apply for now:

Farm Hand – Canning Downs

There is a current vacancy on the boutique thoroughbred stud for a full-time position.

A successful candidate will have farm maintenance knowledge, basic horse handling skills, and at least 7-8 years experience in a similar role.

For more information, click here.

Casual Senior Sales Assistant – Bright Eyes

The eyewear store is looking for a senior sales assistant with previous fashion/retail experience.

The Warwick is looking for experience in a similar role, impeccable store presentation and the ability to work public holidays, weekends and late nights.

For more information, click here.

Marketing Manager – Vorstrom

The vacuum equipment business is looking for the right someone to fill this marketing position.

The role includes social media management, website maintenance, video marketing and SEO management.

For more information, click here.

Spare Parts Interpreter – Wickham Freight Lines

The trucking company is after a spare parts interpreter. at the Warwick depot.

The work would involved five days per week, and the chance to assist in servicing the entire fleet and depot vehicles, with internal training provided.

For more information, click here.

Farm Supervisor – Carr Farming Trust

The Elbow Valley poultry farm is looking for a farm supervisor to assist the manager.

Tasks include overseeing the production of batches of 500,000 broiler chickens, which will involve following intensive farming guidelines.

The position also requires the successful candidate to live on site.

For more information, click here.