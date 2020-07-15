Menu
The Queensland Government will build 21 new social housing home in the Darling Downs. Photo: Brett Wortman
JOBS: State to build Darling Downs homes to support tradies after COVID

Staff Writers
15th Jul 2020 3:30 PM
THE Queensland Government announced today that it would build 21 social housing homes in the Darling Downs to stimulate the local construction sector.

But first it has asked builders come forward with ideas on where to put the new homes.

The government wants to buy house and land packages in suburban development projects that are already under way, to get the money circulating in the local economy as soon as possible.

The 21 homes are part of an estimated 215 to be built across Queensland at a cost of $100 million, under the Works For Tradies program.

"We're looking for new homes across the state, and tradies to build them," Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said.

"We want to have contracts signed to commence construction of the homes in priority regions across the state over the next 12 months," he said.

The stimulus is focused on securing work for the 240,000 people employed in the Queensland building and construction sector.

"The construction of new social housing will directly support 240 jobs for Queensland tradies," Mr de Brenni said.

"That means jobs for a range of trades involved in the residential construction industry such as electricians, plumbers, carpenters, bricklayers, concreters and landscapers, as well as a wealth of new opportunities right through the supply chain."

Along with 21 homes in the Darling Downs, the program will see 70 built in Southeast Queensland, 25 in Central Queensland, 30 in Far North Queensland, 20 in the Mackay and Whitsunday area, 25 in Townsville and 24 in the Wide Bay region.

The number of homes is based on the current need for social housing.

Registrations close on July 22.

Click here for more details.

 

