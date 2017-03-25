Jobs, trade potential unlocked in landmark agreement

THE region's agriculture sectors are set to boom following a new Federal Government agreement with China, opening up trade pathways for the Darling Downs' meat industry.

The government yesterday signed a Joint Statement with China which will deliver market access for Australia's red meat and live animal export industries.

The signing has been heralded a key outcome of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to Australia, with the joint statement potentially delivering more than $400 million for the nation's meat industry.

The Darling Downs is home to four processors with access to China via Wellcamp airport.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said the Joint Statement would expand the nation's meat market access in China, allowing more meat and live animal exporters access to China thereby progressing, and opening, new trade opportunities.

"Through the Joint Statement on Enhancing Inspection and Quarantine Cooperation , we are helping more Australian meat exporters expand access to China, including more chilled meat," he said.

"Industry has estimated that the trade this Joint Statement will facilitate could be worth in excess of $400 million per year to our meat industry, which could lead to significantly improved farmgate returns across the nation."

Chinese Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr Wang Yi, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources Barnaby Joyce.​ Contributed

For operators on the Darling Downs such as Oakey Beef Exports, the signing means more jobs and opportunities for producers to expand and broaden operations in China.

"We will now be taking a strategic approach in ensuring our growth is aligned with this new development," Oakey Beef Exports general manager Pat Gleeson said in a statement.

"This is a great opportunity for our immediate business and will secure jobs for locals on the Darling Downs but it is also a great opportunity for regional producers.

"Our vision of sending portion controlled, shelf ready product to China via Brisbane West Wellcamp Airport is one step closer today."

Groom MP John McVeigh heralded the day as a "fantastic opportunity" for the region.

He said delegations with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Mr Gleeson had proven fruitful in highlighting the importance of the trade deal, outlining the "significant potential" it would mean to business operations and the wider Darling Downs.

"One of the key components of this is chilled beef which Oakey Beef is focussed on exporting through the Wellcamp airport directly into Asia," he said.

"Oakey Beef has already signalled a major upgrade of its facility and this is yet another vote of confidence in their decision to expand.

"China is already Australia's largest sheep meat market, worth $240m in 2016, and is our fourth largest beef market worth $670m in the same year.

"Southern Queensland has the potential to continue to grow offerings in both these sectors and provide China with quality, green, high-end produce."

The clean, high-end product message will form a major aspect of the Food Leaders Australia joint trade delegation to Hong Kong later this year with Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise.

FLA CEO Dr Ben Lyons said market access was a core strength of the Darling Downs region, and removing trade barriers with chilled beef would boost the local industry.

"This is also significant news for our weekly freighter service with Cathay Pacific able to hub out of Hong Kong and into 22 mainland China destinations," he said.

"The ability to sell chilled as compared to just frozen produce adds to the premium export capacity.

"There are a number of importers and customers in China that have been waiting for this announcement."

There are currently 47 meat processors and 23 cold stores which can export meat to China, but approval had been given to only 11 to export chilled meat.

The Joint Statement will approve an additional 15 frozen meat establishments and process approvals for chilled meat export for other processors that meet strict Department of Agriculture and Water Resources standards.

Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Keith Pitt said the signing was a chance to grow the meat industry in regional areas, and create more jobs.

"The majority of meat production and processing facilities are located in regional areas, so this will have a flow-on effect also to suppliers for these businesses including equipment, feed stock, infrastructure and transport," he said.