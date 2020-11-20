Menu
Kmart introduces new ‘K Hub’ stores to replace Target outlets. Source:Supplied
JOBS: Warwick, Stanthorpe Kmart Hub opening dates revealed

Tessa Flemming
20th Nov 2020 5:00 PM
SHOPPERS have been teased with more information about the highly-anticipated Kmart revamp as job ads circulate for the company across the Southern Downs.

A Kmart spokeswoman revealed opening date estimates to the Warwick Daily News for both Warwick and Stanthorpe stores today.

“Conversion works for Warwick are due to begin January 18 and we plan to open the store beginning of February,” she said.

“Conversion works for Stanthorpe will begin Feb, with an end of month store opening.”

It comes as Target Country Goondiwindi advertised for Kmart Hub jobs on their Facebook page this week.

The “expressions of interest” are for varying positions from stock control to customer service.

The spokeswoman said similar roles were now available for Warwick and Stanthorpe.

“All Target team members have been given the opportunity to join our growing Kmart family and we hope to recruit some additional team members within the local community,” she said.

The total number of positions is being finalised with more in-depth coming to the community from January.

92 of the 167 closed Target Country stores will be converted into Kmart Hubs.: GIZELLE GHIDELLA
In August, Kmart revealed the regional Target Country stores being revamped would take the form of a Kmart Hub stores.

These stores were created with a quick conversion in mind and will be smaller sized with a click and collect focus.

Guaranteed job security was a further relief for many, with Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi initially concerned when Wesfarmers announced the move.

“When I heard about it, the first thing that came to mind was these guys will lose their employment but when I found out a new store was going in there, well that’s fantastic,” he said in May.

To apply for the positions, head to https://quiz.weirdlyhub.com/talent/target/

