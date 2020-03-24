JOBS: Who is hiring in the Southern Downs?

There are a number of jobs currently available for jobseekers in Warwick.

DUE TO the ongoing fallout of coronavirus, many Southern Downs residents fear losing employment.

To help keep households and businesses afloat, the Morrison Government has rolled out multiple stimulus packages but if you’re still on the hunt for new work, here are 10 places currently hiring:

1) Personal Care Worker, Killarney Memorial Aged Care

KILLARNEY Memorial Aged Care (KMAC) is a not-for-profit, community-owned and run aged care organisation.

It is seeking a motivated casual personal care worker who is available to relieve permanent community staff for day shifts as required in the Killarney community and deliver services to clients’ home.

Applicants must have Certificate III in Aged Care or studying this qualification a current first aid certificate, clear police check and an Australian Driver’s Licence.

for more information.

2) Librarian, Assumption College

ASSUMPTION college is on the hunt for a new librarian.

Candidates with proven experience will be highly regarded and the ability to teach Digital Technologies and either English or Humanities would be an advantage.

for more information.

3) National Salesperson, Thompson Longhorn

THE Goomburra livestock handling equipment company, Thompson Longhorn, is looking for an agricultural salesperson to actively consult with clients in the design of yards and maximise performance in feedlot, sale yard and beef producing sectors.

Previous cattle handling and rural experience is essential.

for more information

4) Team Leader, Candice Care Inc.

THE aged care and disability support service is looking for someone to run their People We Support (PWS) program.

A successful applicant will be responsible for PWS and employees and ensure a safe working environment

They should have a minimum of five years working in care support services or a similar environment.

for more information.

5) HR Truck Driver, JJ’s Waste & Recycling

THE waste company are seeking an experienced heavy vehicle driver for the commercial waste collection business.

Hours will include full days with early starts and applicants will need to be an experienced vehicle operator with a current HR licence.

for more information.

6) Community Services Coordinator, Southern Downs Regional Council

THE SOUTHERN DOWNS Council is looking for someone to co-ordinate the delivery of community development programs and initiatives across the Southern Downs Region.

Experience in similar roles is essential.

for more information

7) Dental Nurse/Receptionist, Warwick Smiles Dental Clinic

THE WARWICK dental clinic is looking for a friendly and observant new staff member.

Successful applicants must have demonstrated experience in managing dental reception as well as chair side assisting.

for more information.

8) Medical Receptionist, Clifton Community Health Services

CLIFTON Medical Practice are currently looking for an experienced casual medical receptionist.

Duties include greeting patients, booking appointments and being responsible for data entry and billing.

for more information.

9) Finance and Insurance Manager, Cassels Automative

THE local business is on the hunt for a Finance and Insurance Manager to work new and used Vehicle department.

for more information.

10) Personal Carer / Support Worker, Blue Care

THE Queensland support service are looking for someone who can deliver individualised help to clients by providing services that promote quality of life.

Applicants should have a Certificate III Aged Care, Home and Community Care or Disability Support, current First Aid Certificate and CPR Certificate, digital competency, and a Queensland driver’s License and vehicle.

for more information.

Source: Seek.com.au.

Note: All job were advertised as open at the time of publication