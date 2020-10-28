Jockey’s Inside Information lands $41 winner

TURF CHAT

Brett Kitching

FORMER Ipswich Cup winner and premier jockey Michael Cahill did the unexpected in the first two races at Ipswich today.

To kick the day off, Cahill won on the $41 chance Inside Information for Chinchilla trainer Mark Goodwin. The only runner rougher in the betting at $151 was Deep Fine Leg who finished out of a place.

It was a strong 12 horse field over the 1666m trip as Inside Information collected his first career win at his 11th race start.

Jockey Michael Cahill positions outsider Inside Information into a winning position at the Ipswich track. Picture: Claire Power

The longer distance may have been the key for the galloper as the trip back to Chinchilla was made more satisfying from the $19800 prize for first place.

In the second race, Cahill was expected to collect another win as he moved on to the track with betting favourite Queen Dazzler from the Tony & Maddysen Sears stable.

A Cahill double in the first two races was not to be however as Jim Orman guided home second favourite Mishani Epic for Brisbane trainer Les Ross.

Michael Cahill did get his double later on and this time on a favoured runner as Divine Diva won the fourth for Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn.

Ipswich race winner Divine Diva, ridden by Michael Cahill. Picture: Claire Power

Orman to the top with winning double

JIM Orman jumped above four fellow jockeys to the top of a tightly packed Jockey's board as he claimed a winning double at Ipswich today.

After Mishani Epic won the second of the day, Orman collected a race to race winning double as Don't Waiver won the next.

That gave Orman seven season winners, the same number as both Larry Cassidy and Ben Thompson on a closely packed list, but with Orman ahead on second placings countback.

Ben Thompson hit back in the fifth race aboard Dominant King to take a clear lead on the ladder as the tussle continued.

Superb racing surface as rain gods smile

THE weather could barely have been better for the race meeting today at Ipswich.

After a total of 33mm of rain on Saturday and yesterday, the track raced with a soft five rating. This was despite a further fall of 4mm which delayed the start of the fourth race.

All in all, the track raced in superb fashion as agreed by all jockeys on course.

While there were many nearby areas of much heavier rain over the previous five days, the total of 37mm at Bundamba was perfect for the racing surface and much welcomed after a few dry months.

There were eight races lost between Doomben and Gold Coast on Saturday. However the new drainage system at Ipswich meant there was never a doubt of the meeting progressing.

This was clearly not understood by many of the racing fraternity as 29 runners were scratched for the meeting with connections of those scratched probably kicking themselves as they saw how things panned out.

These scratchings were resultant from memories of the previous poor draining Ipswich track losing meetings from as little as 12mm rain. However, the works of last summer have greatly improved drainage leaving no doubt over whether racing would continue.

Fabulous Flemington's whirlwind week

WHILE patrons will not be attending for the first time in a century and a half, there is sure to be great racing at Flemington over the next week and a half.

The VRC Derby Day, Melbourne Cup Day, VRC Oaks Day and Stakes Day are all contested during a whirlwind carnival week.

Next meeting

IPSWICH'S November racing program commences on VRC Oaks Day next Thursday.

The next cluster of meetings are Wednesdays 11th, 18th, and 25th.

There is also a Melbourne Cup betting meeting at Bundamba next week on the first Tuesday in November.