Donald Trump will soon release his final list of pardons and commutations, with some wild names believed to be in the mix.
Joe Exotic and Lil Wayne among those who could be pardoned

by David Aidone
20th Jan 2021 1:56 PM
Rumours are swirling over who will be granted a pardon or commutation from outgoing US President Donald Trump, with speculation the list could include everyone from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to star of the big cat docuseries Tiger King, Joe Exotic.

Several US media outlets have reported that Mr Trump will grant clemency to about 150 people in the final hours of his term, with the list of names expected to drop at around midnight Washington time (3pm AEDT).

It will be Mr Trump's final slate of pardons and commutations.

In recent days, it emerged that rapper and a supporter of Mr Trump, Lil Wayne (real name Dwayne Carter) - who faces up to 10 years prison after recently pleading guilt to possessing a handgun two years ago when his chartered jet landed in Miami - could be pardoned, according to sources who spoke to Reuters.

Limousines have also been spotted outside a prison in Fort Worth, Texas, where Joseph Maldonado-Passage (Joe Exotic from Netflix's Tiger King) is locked up on 17 federal charges of animal abuse.

His lawyer, Eric Love, told BBC News he's "confident" Exotic would be freed.

"We are 100% sure that today is our day," Mr Love told the BBC

"The first thing he wants to do is get his hair done... He wants his appearance to be on-point and once that's on-point I'm sure we'll be grabbing some fast-food," he added.

Australian and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange - who is currently jailed in the UK and fighting US attempts to extradite him to face espionage charges - was originally thought to be on Mr Trump's radar for a pardon, but is believed to have not made the cut.

There is also uncertainty over whether he will grant clemency to his former adviser, Steve Bannon.

It's also believed that Mr Trump will not issue himself, his children, and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani pre-emptive pardons due to the risk of sparking anger among pro-Trump Senate Republicans ahead of his impeachment trial.

