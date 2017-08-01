John Dee announcement big win for region

21°
Elyse Wurm | 1st Aug 2017 5:00 AM
BIG BOOST: (Back, from left) Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, John Dee chief executive officer Warren Stiff, John Dee director John Hart, Southern Downs Regional Council chief executive officer David Keenan, (front) Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie.
BIG BOOST: (Back, from left) Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, John Dee chief executive officer Warren Stiff, John Dee director John Hart, Southern Downs Regional Council chief executive officer David Keenan, (front) Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie.

WARWICK will soon benefit from hundreds of new jobs, following an announcement of a $4.97m federal funding boost for John Dee, one of the region's biggest employers.

The money was secured through the Building Better Regions Fund and is due to be put towards a $15mdevelopment of a new cold-storage building.

The expansion is set to deliver an extra 143 on-site jobs and 80 jobs during the construction phase of the project, while also securing employment for the current 630 staff members.

An additional 138 jobs will also be created within the beef supply chain.

John Dee chief executive officer Warren Stiff said the project would break an existing storage bottleneck to allow the company to grow to a "greater scale".

"It's a real leg-up to go into a big project," he said.

"It's satisfying for everyone to be recognised for the value of our businesses to the Downs and Queensland generally.

"We've never asked for any government help before and it's appreciated to be selected from all of Australia to be supported."

Mr Stiff said the $15m project would also involve implementation of a robotic system, but stressed this would not replace the jobs of skilled workers.

"It'll allow us to strea line our stock control," he said.

"That allows us to head to automatic sorting and order picking, which will be more accurate and timely than the current process.

"The funding allows you to bring on an investment decision by several years."

Mr Stiff said the storage facility and robotics would be phase one of a broader redevelopment expected to cost in excess of $30m.

It will allow the company to take production to 3500 cattle each week,a 40% increase on their current weekly figure of 2500.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the funding accounts for over half the $9.36m allocated to the Maranoa region through the BBRF.

Mr Littleproud said he "pushed hard" for the investment, which he believed was the biggest made by the Federal Government in the region for job creation.

"This is one of the biggest single investments we've seen in Warwick," he said.

 

"There's a lot of opportunity for someone who wants to put the shoulder to the wheel and have a go."

Mr Littleproud said the project would deliver a diversity of jobs.

"We can build roads and phone towers, but this will create real jobs," he said.

"It's as raw as it gets and we're trusting a well-regarded company to deliver it as quickly as possible."

Mr Stiff said John Dee worked alongside Southern Downs council officers to put together the application.

The construction and fit-out of the cold-storage facility will take 12 months, with work expected to commence in late September.

Jobs across the board

WORK opportunites at meat processing plant John Dee will be created for the entire production process and

will include entry-level positions as well as retraining opportunities

for staff.

John Dee chief executive officer Warren Stiff said openings would be available for skilled slaughtermen, boners, slicers, packers and meat industry trainees.

Tradespeople will also be required to build a new cold-storage facility, and for ongoing maintenance.

"(We will need) engineering services. For example, the refrigerated rooms we've got need to maintain refrigeration," Mr Stiff said.

"There's a whole range of jobs across what we already offer but there'll be more of them on a greater throughput basis."

Mr Stiff said positions would become available as building began and infrastructure "comes online" over the next year.

As the company moved to robotics, more technical support would also be needed, he said.

The installation of the company's first on-site robot is due to be completed in

six weeks to palletise products.

"Robots will not replace our skilled workforce when it comes to meat processing," Mr Stiff said.

"Our workforce is highly skilled and robots could not replace what they do."

A further 138 jobs will be created as John Dee ramps up production of high-quality, angus and wagyu beef, requiring more cattle from the supply chain.

"They'll either be from our own production systems or those of our contract operators such as Rangers Valley and Stockyard," Mr Stiff said.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  building better regions employment job creation john dee member for maranoa

