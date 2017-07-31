John Dee announces huge boon for region

HUGE BOOST: (Back, from left) Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, John Dee chief executive officer Warren Stiff, John Dee director John Hart, Southern Downs Regional Council chief executive officer David Keenan, (front) Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie announce $4.8m funding for John Dee through the Building Better Regions fund.

WARWICK is set to benefit from hundreds of new jobs, following an announcement of a $4.8m federal funding boost for John Dee, one of the region's biggest employers.

The funding was secured through the Building Better Regions Fund and is due to be put towards a $15mdevelopment of a new cold-storage building for sorting and storing 48,000 cartons of meat.

The expansion is set to deliver an extra 143 on-site jobs and 80 jobs during the construction phase of the project, while also securing employment for the current 630 staff members.

An additional 138 jobs will also be created within the beef supply chain.

John Dee chief executive officer Warren Stiff said the project would allow the company to grow to a "greater scale”.

"It's a real leg-up to go into a big project,” he said.

"This company is continuing to re-invest but to go to this level it's a capital requirement.”

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the funding accounts for over half the $9.2m allocated to the Maranoa region through the program.

Mr Littleproud said he "pushed hard” for the investment at John Dee, which he believed was the biggest made by the federal government in the region in the past 18 years.

"This is one of the biggest single investments we've seen in Warwick,” he said.

"This is a new era for the Southern Downs.

"There's a lot of opportunity for someone who wants to put the shoulder to the wheel and have a go.”

Jobs are due to be created through every level of the production process.

The company is currently installing its first on-site robot, which is due to create additional positions in engineering and technical support.

More updates to follow.