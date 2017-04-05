Join in fun at Southern Downs Youth Exhibition

INFLATABLE FUN: There will be plenty of fun activities to enjoy at the Southern Downs Youth Expo today.

A WEALTH of information will be on display at the Southern Downs Youth Expo tomorrow.

Held at WIRAC from 2-8pm, the expo will give young people on the Southern Downs a one-stop-shop to access a range of youth services and activities.

There will be health, sport and recreation, education, and training and employment stalls.

The day program will also include inflatables to play on, a hip hop dance demonstration, food stalls, and free access to the pool and rock wall.

A two-hour concert from 6pm will end the event and features the Fern Brothers and band Chasing The Fence and more.

Entry to the expo is free, with an admission of $5 for the concert. Young people (aged 12-25) have the opportunity to gain free entry to the concert by visiting five stalls or activities at the expo during the day.

For more information phone Hailey Cosh on 1300697372.