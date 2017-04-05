22°
Join in fun at Southern Downs Youth Exhibition

5th Apr 2017 4:48 PM
INFLATABLE FUN: There will be plenty of fun activities to enjoy at the Southern Downs Youth Expo today.
INFLATABLE FUN: There will be plenty of fun activities to enjoy at the Southern Downs Youth Expo today. File

A WEALTH of information will be on display at the Southern Downs Youth Expo tomorrow.

Held at WIRAC from 2-8pm, the expo will give young people on the Southern Downs a one-stop-shop to access a range of youth services and activities.

There will be health, sport and recreation, education, and training and employment stalls.

The day program will also include inflatables to play on, a hip hop dance demonstration, food stalls, and free access to the pool and rock wall.

A two-hour concert from 6pm will end the event and features the Fern Brothers and band Chasing The Fence and more.

Entry to the expo is free, with an admission of $5 for the concert. Young people (aged 12-25) have the opportunity to gain free entry to the concert by visiting five stalls or activities at the expo during the day.

For more information phone Hailey Cosh on 1300697372.

Topics:  events national youth week whatson wirac youth expo

