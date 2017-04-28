Join in Warwick's merry May Day tradition

FUN FOR ALL: St Mark's Anglican Church is hosting a pre-May Day Merriment event, including medieval costumes and maypole dancing this Sunday.

HEAD along to St Mark's Anglican Church this Sunday for a bit of traditional fun as part of the Southern Downs Heritage Festival.

Join the Canton of Stegby members as they dress in medieval outfits and demonstrate the ancient tradition of the maypole. Parish member Sue Nalder said visitors were more than welcome to give it a go, though it was not as easy as it seems.

"In addition, members of the East Street Singers the Strolling Minstrels will be dressed in their colourful medieval outfits and entertain with a repertoire of heritage-themed music,” Mrs Nalder said.

There is the option to have lunch in the Hall's Heritage Tea Rooms (open 9am-4pm) before with a family friendly priced menu with vegetarian and gluten-free options available.

St Mark's will also be hosting guided tours of the historic church building with its famed stained glass windows beginning today.

Visitors can also enjoy heritage tea, organ music and pick up some preloved treasures on all three days.

Gold coin donations will be appreciated and all funds raised during the weekend are contributed to the St Mark's 150 Restoration Fund.

For full program details, go to warwickanglican. org.au or phone Sue on 0427962281.