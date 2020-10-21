Journey from adrenaline junkie to educator

Matthew McCurdy was a textbook “good student” – he was a competitive cyclist, he completed a biochemistry degree, achieved success in team-racing human-powered vehicles and worked for 10 years in bike shop sales and management.

He graduated from the University of Sunshine Coast and earned a University Medal for his excellent grade point average of 6.88 out of 7.

But his true calling was waiting right back where his success all started: at school.

Mr McCurdy, 35, is the new science and maths teacher at Warwick State High School, and said his passion for teaching only grew stronger as he gained more and more life experience.

“I’d always loved maths and science and thought teaching would be the perfect avenue to embrace that passion, but I didn’t have the confidence to pursue it straight out of school,” he said.

Mr McCurdy along with his wife and two young children have embraced regional life in Warwick after moving from the Sunshine Coast where he completed his combined degree in Secondary Education and Science, majoring in Mathematics.

“I enrolled at USC because I wanted to be able to look back on my life and be proud of my career and the people I helped,” the former Landsborough resident said.

“I felt my life skills and maturity would set me up to come back to tertiary education as a mature-aged student and make the most of all of my opportunities.”

One of the most rewarding parts of teaching young students was mentoring them and allowing them to see the potential in themselves.

He said one of his most rewarding moments was taking a student from an E to a B in science, and watching his confidence grow from there.

A jack of all trades, the new teacher, whose team won the Australian and International Pedal Prix in South Australia in 2011, plans to continue racing human-powered vehicles when opportunities arise.

Most recently, his team won the 2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge charity race.

