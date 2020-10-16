Journos out, kiddies in at Daily’s former office

The former Sunshine Coast Daily office may soon turn into a childcare centre should a development approval be granted. Picture: Patrick Woods

The former Sunshine Coast Daily office may soon turn into a childcare facility if plans submitted to Sunshine Coast Council are approved.

Montville resident Pam Maclean is part of the team of directors behind Marmac Childcare Pty Ltd which plans to provide a 134-place childcare centre at the Newspaper Pl address.

The company was registered four months ago - about the same time Daily staff moved out of the building.

According to her LinkedIn page, Mrs Maclean specialises in the design of early childhood services, natural outdoor spaces and indoor play space development or renovations.

She currently operates two childcare centres and runs Child's Play Consultancy and EYLF Made Easy.

An assessment report for the Maroochydore building proposes a retrofit of 1336sq m of the nearly 3000sq m space.

Plans are to refurbish the inside and establish outdoor play areas adjacent to a nearby lake and Dalton Dr.

The report said there was an unsatisfied demand for a childcare centre in the area.

"The large working and resident population in Maroochydore (is) envisaged to grow," it read.

"It is logical that many of those employed within Maroochydore may choose to place their children in a centre within the suburb in which they work rather than close to their home."

There are currently eight long day care centres in the major catchment supplying 667 licenced places.

The report stated that although their findings showed the current supply largely met demand, the additional centre would service future growth and associated expectations of choice, quantity and amenity.

It forecasts the average daily demand for long day to grow by 57 to 96 places by 2025.

The centre is proposed to operate between 6am and 7pm.

The other directors of Marmac Childcare Pty Ltd are Graceville's James Arthur Macdonell and Kangaroo Point's Mark Stephen Holmes.

Public consultation will form part of the council's decision making.

Mrs Maclean declined to comment for the story.