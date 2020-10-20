JT MANIA: Thurston meets Stanthorpe students to break mental health stigma

ALL SMILES: Students from St Joseph's secondary were able to ask the former rugby league player how to overcome adversity.

STANTHORPE students were given an insight into the importance of looking after their minds and overcoming adversity today from a future rugby league immortal.

Former North Queensland Cowboys' captain Johnathan Thurston toured Stanthorpe State School, St Joseph's and Stanthorpe State High empowering students to find confidence within themselves.

It's a message the Queensland Maroon and Australian halfback said was important for young adults, particularly during the challenging times of drought and the pandemic.

"Hopefully the students took on board some of the positive messaging that we talk about," Mr Thurston said.

"Making sure they're looking after their wellbeing, and that they're being kind and respectful to themselves and those around them.

"It's about making sure they are aware of how they are feeling, and like my story, are seeking help if they need it. There's no shame in asking for help or talking to someone."

Rugby league legend Johnathan Thurston spoke with students at Stanthorpe schools about building self-confidence.

Students were shown strategies for finding self-worth while hearing stories from Mr Thurston's 16-year football career during the hour-long workshops.

It's a session St Joseph's principal Andrew Kendall said re-emphasised conversations parents and teachers were having with students.

"He's an ordinary guy who has done fantastic things but shares those stories of being confident and amazing so that our kids can go away knowing what we say is the same as him," Mr Kendall said.

"You can see how every kid knows who JT is, and every kid wants to be JT in some way but more importantly, he comes here and says he's done all these things but this is how you can be a great person."

While students were given lots to consider during session, Mr Thurston hoped all would remember his simple self-affirmation.

"I am strong, I am confident, I am amazing," he said.