Judge to hand down verdict in baby death case

A decade after a family turned off the life support keeping their baby boy alive, the boy’s father will learn if he is to be convicted over the death.

A JUDGE is set to hand down his decision in a case against a Townsville father accused of killing his newborn baby.

Justice David North reserved his decision after a Two-and-a-half week trial in Townsville's Supreme Court in March.

The Townsville Bulletin understands Justice North will present his verdict tomorrow.

The little boy was rushed to hospital limp, struggling to breathe and unresponsive. Three days later the machines keeping him alive were turned off after doctors concluded the infant had suffered fatal brain damage.

It is the second time Baxter has faced a trial over the boy's death.

A jury acquitted him of Matthew's murder but found him guilty of the lesser change of manslaughter in 2017. This conviction and the nine-year jail sentence were overturned at appeal. His second trial where he faced a single charge of manslaughter was before a judge alone.

Justice North was told that Matthew suffered serious injuries including brain haemorrhages, bleeding behind the eyes and swelling to the brain.

While the prosecution argued the "perfectly healthy" baby died of non-accidental trauma inflicted by the hands of his father, Baxter's defence counsel say the serious haemorrhaging in the brain was caused when the newborn suffered a hypoxic seizure and his brain was starved of oxygen.

Defence barrister Lincoln Crowley QC said that it would be unjust for the court to rely on a "lack of evidence" of any other cause of death as proof Baxter killed his son.

