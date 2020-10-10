Judge’s family speaks day after tragic find

The family of Federal Circuit Court judge Guy Andrew have spoken about his death.

The family of Federal Circuit Court judge Guy Andrew have spoken about his death.

The devastated family of Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew has thanked search crews who gave them "strength and hope" as they spent five days scouring Brisbane's bushland to find him.

The body of the missing judge was found in Brisbane's D'Aguilar National Park on Thursday afternoon, after he went missing on Sunday.

His death has prompted legal figures to call for greater awareness of the extraordinary pressures placed on the profession and associated mental health impacts.

Close friend and solicitor Nick Dore yesterday issued a statement on behalf of Judge Andrew's wife Nicole and two daughters.

"On behalf of Nicole, Morgan and Bridget they have asked me to express their thanks and gratitude to all the friends, family and volunteers who took the time and travelled far to look for Guy," Mr Dore said.

"Knowing there was so many people helping to look for him gave them strength and hope."

Judge Andrew was found on the southern side of Link Track, which begins about 3km from the street where his Toyota HiLux was found on Sunday.

Police say they will prepare a report for the coroner.

Judge Andrew was appointed as Townsville's FCC judge last year but was relocated to Brisbane after criticism in relation to his treatment of a Queen's Counsel and solicitor.

Chief Judge of the Federal Circuit Court of Australia and Chief Justice of the Family Court Will Alstergren said Judge Andrew would be remembered as a "fine, highly respected barrister and a diligent and determined judge who lived a life of service to others and to the law".

Defence personnel were called in to join the search for Guy Andrew after he went missing last weekend. Picture: Peter Wallis

"He was loved and admired by many during his long career at the bar and he made many good friendships in his short time on the bench," he said.

"The esteem in which he was held was evident by the large number of judges, barristers, solicitors, associates and other court staff who took an active part in the search for him.

His death was a reminder of the "extraordinary pressure on all who practice in the often highly emotive family law jurisdiction", Justice Alstergren said.

"This pressure can be exacerbated by appointment," he said.

"Whilst his Honour's transition to the bench presented saw some initial, unforeseen challenges, Guy, with the support and encouragement so freely offered by his colleagues was navigating his way through these challenges with all the determination that marked all that he did and especially marked what he did in the service of others."

Australian Lawyers Alliance spokesman Greg Barns SC said "Judge Andrew's death is another reminder that we still have a long way to go in the legal profession when it comes comprehensively dealing with mental illness among lawyers".

Police divers were involved in the search for Judge Andrew. Picture: Josh Woning

"There has been some improvement and greater awareness in recent years but we need to recognise the rates of mental illness among lawyers are far too high," he said.

"Mental health and support for mental illness have to become front and centre for all lawyers. This is a very stressful occupation and reaching out for support is still far too uncommon."

Law Council President Pauline Wright extended her "sincere condolences" to Judge Andrew's family, friends and colleagues and said the FCC was one of the busiest courts in Australia.

"Its judges undertake important and enormous workloads to serve the Australian community and the administration of justice in a difficult environment," she said.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636



Originally published as Judge's family speaks day after tragic find