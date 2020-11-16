Menu
Magistrate Bevan Manthey flipped off a defendant who he’d just suspended in court today from driving to let his feelings be known on unlicensed drivers.
Judge’s gesture in court to defendant surprises onlookers

Jacobbe Mcbride
16th Nov 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:53 AM
A GLADSTONE Magistrate flipped off a defendant before him for a drug driving offence to demonstrate his feelings on unlicensed drivers.

While handing down penalty to 26-year-old Tiffany Ann Allwood on Monday morning, Magistrate Bevan Manthey use the gesture to seemingly prove his point.

"If you take the punt to drive and these fellas (the police) get ya, we are talking about jail time," Magistrate Manthey said.

"Basically you are flipping the bird *raised rude finger* at the court if you drive while court disqualified."

Allwood was intercepted by police driving on the Dawson Highway in Calliope at 1.55pm on September 1.

She submitted to a roadside drug screening in the form of a saliva test, which subsequently returned a positive result for a relevant drug.

Further screening of the saliva sample revealed the drug present in Allwood's saliva was cannabis.

The defendant made admissions to smoking a joint containing cannabis and was travelling to her Mum's.

Magistrate Manthey took into consideration the failed roadside drug test was Allwood's first offence and she had no prior criminal history.

Allwood was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months, with the suspension harsher due to Allwood holding a provisional license at the time of offending.

