Julius gets a ride on a Harley all for fun

Warwick cyclist Julius Peters and rider Fay Gregory at the morning tea stop in Warwick as part of Cruise for Cancer.

A RIDE across the Darling Downs as part of Cruise for Cancer reminded Julius Peters of his career as one of the state's best young cyclists.

The Warwick branch of Cancer Council Queensland was offered a free ride to raffle or give away as part of Rotary Club of Toowoomba City and Darling Downs Harley Owners Group Cruise for Cancer on Sunday.

Branch president Jan Byrne said they decided to give the ride away to a young person who had experienced a battle with cancer.

"The branch offered the ride to a young boy who had experienced cancer but he was too young to be part of it due to insurance requirements and he suggested me,” Mr Peters said.

"The ride was really good, it made me feel vulnerable and I haven't felt like that for three years.

"I was riding on the Harley on many of the same roads I rode as a cyclist.”

Mr Peters was an promising cyclist who was involved in many state-wide events when he ended up in intensive care in a Melbourne Hospital for two weeks.

"A benign brain tumour was diagnosed,” he said.

He is now working at Warwick Friendly Society Pharmacies as a delivery driver and has been back cycling since his illness.

The ride attracted 120 riders who each took a pillion passenger on their Harley-Davidson who paid $125 for the thrill.

The Warwick branch catered for morning tea at Eastern Suburbs Junior Rugby League Club.

One of the passengers who supported the cause was Toowoomba Mayor Cr Paul Antonio.

The ride started and finished in Toowoomba. All money raised goes to Cancer Council Queensland.