18°
News

Julius gets a ride on a Harley all for fun

Gerard Walsh | 28th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Warwick cyclist Julius Peters and rider Fay Gregory at the morning tea stop in Warwick as part of Cruise for Cancer.
Warwick cyclist Julius Peters and rider Fay Gregory at the morning tea stop in Warwick as part of Cruise for Cancer. Gerard Walsh

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A RIDE across the Darling Downs as part of Cruise for Cancer reminded Julius Peters of his career as one of the state's best young cyclists.

The Warwick branch of Cancer Council Queensland was offered a free ride to raffle or give away as part of Rotary Club of Toowoomba City and Darling Downs Harley Owners Group Cruise for Cancer on Sunday.

Branch president Jan Byrne said they decided to give the ride away to a young person who had experienced a battle with cancer.

"The branch offered the ride to a young boy who had experienced cancer but he was too young to be part of it due to insurance requirements and he suggested me,” Mr Peters said.

"The ride was really good, it made me feel vulnerable and I haven't felt like that for three years.

"I was riding on the Harley on many of the same roads I rode as a cyclist.”

Mr Peters was an promising cyclist who was involved in many state-wide events when he ended up in intensive care in a Melbourne Hospital for two weeks.

"A benign brain tumour was diagnosed,” he said.

He is now working at Warwick Friendly Society Pharmacies as a delivery driver and has been back cycling since his illness.

The ride attracted 120 riders who each took a pillion passenger on their Harley-Davidson who paid $125 for the thrill.

The Warwick branch catered for morning tea at Eastern Suburbs Junior Rugby League Club.

One of the passengers who supported the cause was Toowoomba Mayor Cr Paul Antonio.

The ride started and finished in Toowoomba. All money raised goes to Cancer Council Queensland.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  cancer council queensland cancer council queensland warwick branch cruise for cancer cyclist darling downs harley owners group eastern suburbs junior rugby league julius peters rotary club of toowoomba city warwick

Freezing end to Southern Downs winter forecast

Freezing end to Southern Downs winter forecast

As spring approaches the Southern Downs can look forward to temperatures beginning to rise, but not before a little more sting in winter's tail

  • News

  • 28th Aug 2017 7:41 AM

No bail for rape accused as new charges loom

BAIL DENIED: A lack of formal evidence was behind a Gladstone magistrate's rejection of bail.

Police are expected to lay a further charge of rape against the man.

Cyclist from Cairns pays to fly bike to Killarney ride

FUN RIDE: Adam Spencer, Ediz Kulan and Melissa Kulan from Cairns at the Killarney Wadde, Saddle and Pedal which attracted 180 participants.

Waddle, Saddle and Pedal numbers maintained but less water this year

Major award winners announced at the business awards

THE BEST: Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg congratulates the overall trophy winners from the 2017 Heritage Bank Warwick Business Excellence Awards, Josh and Katie Hay from The Physiotherapy Centre.

Two businesses honoured twice at the business awards night

Local Partners

Winds prompt bushfire warnings for Southern Downs

Region facing very high fire danger

Festival to honour man in black

LEGENDARY J.R: Johnny Cash walked the line of Maryland St in August of 1982 when he and his wife, June, visited the Granite Belt.

Cash fans Walk the Line to Stanthorpe

Two 16 lap races for superbikes on Sunday

Cru Halliday and his CHR Yamaha team after securing pole position for the superbikes after qualifying on Saturday. There are two races on Sunday.

Shock top qualifier in superbikes adds to excitement

Eight semis in biggest day of season for the WDJRL

Tom Bell in possession for Collegians in the Warwick and District Junior Rugby League this season.

See eight pages of photos of the teams in Saturday's Daily News

Eight pages of junior league photos in Saturday Daily News

MIT Jets leaguetag for Saturday's semi final: Team members are Ella Ramsay, Amelia Stevenson, Molly Coventry, Molly West, Maggie Cater, Mikeely Scott, Indiah Loy, Katie Medding, Madalyn La Rosa-Robertson, Caroline Mayers, Holly Parker, Chantel Peterson, Bonnie Mayers, Lucinda Lydement, Kayla Belford, Shaylee Elks-Packer, Ruby Wright, Charlotte Spooner, Michaela Dauth and Amy McCosker.

See which team is playing when in semis at Eastern Suburbs

The major GoT character who needs to die

IT’S almost game over for season, and it’s time for Game of Thrones to finally deliver on its promises to make our jaws drop in shock

Latest Survivor exit a shock

Kent Nelson has been eliminated from Australian Survivor. Supplied by Channel 10.

SPOILER ALERT: The luck has run out for South Australian Kent Nelson

Surprising truth about being a high class escort

High class escort Samantha X.

There are three questions I get asked all the time

Clint and Hannah's emotional Block triumph

WINNERS: Clint and Hannah finally find their design mojo.

DETERMINED Queenslanders finally score a win on reno show.

‘Basically paying her to f*** my husband’

Katie Price has opened up about her husbands’ affair with their nanny.

KATIE Price heartbroken after husband admitted to affair with nanny.

What's on the small screen this week

Pedro Pascal in a scene from season three of the TV series Narcos.

LITTLE Big Shots debuts and Offspring season seven draws to a close.

Kylie Jenner bares all for first 'super nude' shoot

Kylie Jenner 'super nude' photoshoot

Her sexiest photoshoot ever

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

Renovate n&#39; Cash In

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $139,999

You finish and save money! Opportunity close to Warwick Hospital which needs renovations completed. Timber home has 2 built in bedrooms, open living, kitchen...

Country Residence

6 Glengallan Street, Hendon 4362

House 3 1 1 $ 225,000

Built 7 years ago is this air conditioned 3 bedroom hardiplank home on 1922 m at Hendon with 5,000 gallons of rain water tanks. Full length windows and doors have...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $345,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Fantastic Views Over Killarney

7 Daisy St, Killarney 4373

House 3 1 4 $199,000

Three bedroom home with fantastic views over the town of Killarney. Air conditioned combine lounge and dining area with wood heater. Spacious kitchen with electric...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $259,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Home Business Opportunity

93 Horsman Road, Warwick 4370

Commercial Previously Glennie Heights Corner Store, has a three bedroom residence at the ... $ 285,000

Previously Glennie Heights Corner Store, has a three bedroom residence at the back. Renovated kitchen has gas stove, rangehood, dishwasher and good cupboard space.

Home Business Opportunity

93 Horsman Road, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $ 285,000

Previously Glennie Heights Corner Store, has a three bedroom residence at the back. Renovated kitchen has gas stove, rangehood, dishwasher and good cupboard space.

GREAT OUTLOOK OVER GOLF COURSE

110 Weewondilla Rd, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $297,000

This 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in a sought after area of Warwick with views over the golf course. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite and...

Renovated Home Handy To Town Centre

1 Frank Ave, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $195,000

This 3 bedroom plus office home has been completely renovated throughout. Features include 3 bedrooms plus office, renovated bathroom, lounge room with wood heater...

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.