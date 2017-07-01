17°
JULY 1 CHANGES: What you need to know

Jonno Colfs
| 1st Jul 2017 3:19 PM
Changes to superannuation rules may impact your ability to make non-concessional contributions.
Changes to superannuation rules may impact your ability to make non-concessional contributions.

TODAY marks the start of a new financial year and with it comes a raft of changes that will affect most Queenslanders.

First home buyers will have less of a boost to help them enter the property market, motorists will face higher registration and licensing fees and retail and hospitality workers will feel the sting of reduced penalty rates.

Penalty rates

The Fair Work Commission's reductions to penalty rates also come in effect today.

Retail full-time workers will have penalty rates reduced from 200% to 150%, while part-time workers will have penalty rates reduced from 200% to 175%.

Hospitality workers will have Sunday penalty rates reduced from 175% to 150%.

Public holiday penalty rates will be reduced from 250% to 225% in the retail, hospitality, fast food and pharmacy industries.

More reductions to penalty rates are expected in 2018.

Superannuation

The biggest changes to super in over a decade also come into effect today.

People who wish to contribute more to their superannuation funds when nearing retirement will no longer have that money tax exempt.

Additional funds are set to be taxed at 15% and those earning more than $250,000 a year will face a contribution tax rate of 30%.

From today superannuation fund will also be capped at $1.6million.

Annual contribution limits will also be reduced from $30,000 to $25,000 for people under 50 years old, and from $35,000 to $25,000 for people over 50 years olds.

For more detailed information visit the Australian Taxation Office website.

Licensing and registration

Queensland motorists will face a 3.5% increase in fees for licensing and registration from today.

This means a more than 10% increase on these essential charges in the past three years.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said these rises were almost double the rate of inflation.

"We called on the State Government to ease the financial pressures on drivers by putting the brakes on vehicle registration charges on private-use vehicles for three years,” she said.

"From 2019-20 increases to registration and driver licence fees will be capped at CPI but for many this is a case of too little, too late.

"The affordability of motoring is absolutely vital to Queenslanders, particularly for those living in rural or regional areas, with little access to reliable public transport alternatives.”

In 2016 a six-month registration for a four-cylinder vehicle cost $352.30, this year drivers will have to pay $364.65.

First home buyers

It's bad news for anyone looking to enter the property market as the Queensland Government reduces first home-buyer grants from $20,000 to $15,000.

The grant only applies to new homes purchased and given significant changes already over previous years, the future of such grants remains uncertain.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  ato july 1 changes licensing penalty rates registration fees superannuation changes

