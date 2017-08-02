20°
News

July 2017: Warmest Warwick July on record

Jonno Colfs
| 2nd Aug 2017 8:39 AM
SUNNY DAYS: Michelle Guo and David Kong making the most of the warm weather at Queens Park.
SUNNY DAYS: Michelle Guo and David Kong making the most of the warm weather at Queens Park. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK has just experienced its equal warmest July on record.

The mean temperature for the month was 19.6 degrees, 1.6 degrees above average and equals the mark set in 1995, also 19.6 degrees.

The mean temperature for July 2016 was 18.8 degrees.

The coldest morning and warmest day in Warwick for July both fell on Sunday, July 30 with a start of -4.6 degrees and a top of 24.1 degrees, a temperature variation of 28.7 degrees.

The coldest daytime temperature was 14.7 degrees on July 19 and the warmest minimum temperature for the month was 10.6 degrees on August 16.

As far as rainfall goes, Warwick recorded 19mm over three rainy days in July, below the historic average of 25.7mm for July.

The statewide mean maximum temperature was also the highest on record and overnight temperatures were the tenth-warmest on record.

The records weren't just confined to Qld though, daytime temperatures during July were above to very much above average over almost all of mainland Australia. T

The mean maximum temperature for Australia as a whole was clearly the highest on record for July, at 2.62 °C above average.

 

Sun sunny sky weather weatherzone warm weather
Sun sunny sky weather weatherzone warm weather Michael Nolan

Looking ahead to August, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued the following release outlining their predictions.

  • August to October rainfall is likely to be below average for most of southern mainland Australia.
  • August rainfall is very likely to be below average for the southern half of mainland Australia, while Tasmania is likely to be wetter than average.
  • Daytime and night-time temperatures are likely to be warmer than average for most of Australia. Chances are highest in northern and southeastern Australia, where there is a greater than 80% chance of warmer than average days and nights.
  • August is very likely to see warmer days nationwide, with most of the country having a greater than 80% chance of higher than average maximum temperatures.
  • Both of Australia's major climate drivers at this time of year, the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), remain neutral. This means more localised influences such as moderate shifts in the location and strength of the subtropical ridge, local sea surface temperatures and even soil moisture levels are likely to be affecting this outlook.

July 2017 records for Queensland

Hottest day - 35.0 °C at Kowanyama Airport on the 19th

Warmest days on average - 32.7 °C at Kowanyama Airport

Coolest days on average - 15.9 °C at Applethorpe

Coldest day - 10.2 °C at Applethorpe and at Stanthorpe Leslie Parade, both on the 19th

Coldest night - -6.5 °C at Stanthorpe Leslie Parade on the 26th

Coolest nights on average - 0.1 °C at Stanthorpe Leslie Parade

Warmest nights on average - 24.5 °C at Coconut Island

Warmest night - 25.6 °C at Coconut Island on the 3rd and the 11th

Warmest on average overall - 27.4 °C at Coconut Island

Coolest on average overall - 8.3 °C at Stanthorpe Leslie Parade

Wettest overall - 151.3 mm at Tully Sugar Mill

Wettest day - 71.6 mm at Bingil Bay on the 3rd

Strongest wind gust - 76 km/h at Double Island Point Lighthouse on the 12th

and 76 km/h at Brisbane Aero on the 19th

July records for Australia -

Hottest day 36.3 °C at Bidyadanga (WA) on the 27th

Coldest day −4.1 °C at Thredbo AWS (NSW) on the 20th

Coldest night −12.1 °C at Perisher Valley AWS (NSW) on the 16th

Warmest night 25.7 °C at McCluer Island (NT) on the 5th

Wettest day 71.6 mm at Bingil Bay (Qld) on the 3rd

Warwick Daily News
Firecrews called to Warwick residence this morning

Firecrews called to Warwick residence this morning

Crews were quickly on scene and worked to make the scene safe

  • News

  • 2nd Aug 2017 8:08 AM

Walking the halls once more

FROM LEFT: Slade Campus Past Students Association archivist Helen Moloney, school liaison officer Peter Ramsay, secretary Jenny Schonfisch, newsletter editor Joan White, vice-president John Bayliss and special projects officer Jacque Baxter at the 20-year reunion.

Past students from Slade School and St Catharine's are reunited

Not slowing down yet

SPIN KING: Don Liriges, 86, is the eldest table tennis player at the Monday over 55s group.

Sprightly seniors serve with spin at a weekly table tennis club

Bringing beauty to town

SPECIAL SKILL: Jeanna Brose is bringing years of experience to her own practice at the Southern Downs Skin and Laser Clinic on Palmerin St.

Lasers shine in new Warwick skin clinic

Local Partners

Pub couple races into town

Meet the couple that are looking to bring their managerial style to the Horse and Jockey.

Cockatoo gets plenty of attention at J and J

Ellie Compton with her black cockatoo Cuddles at Picnic in the Park on the last day of Jumpers and Jazz in July.

Best business in four years at Picnic in the Park

Rose City a top pick for retirees

FRIENDLY COMPETITION: Kay Bloomfield, Pam Kerr and Sue Valentine getting ready to play at the Warwick Bowls Club at Leslie Park.

Kicking off Seniors Month on the Southern Downs

Still time to nominate best in business

PROUD RESULT: 2016 Business Excellence Awards winners Lake Leslie Tourist Park owners Adam and Caroline Bennett with Heritage Bank manager Jennyfer Rowley.

Get your nominations in for the 2017 Business Excellence Awards

What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Sunday

LAST DAY: Enjoy jazz in the park and peruse market stalls to round out the festival.

LAST DAY: Listen to jazz in the park while perusing market stalls

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 $264,000

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 REASONABLE OFFERS...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Great Value Inspect Today

7 Hope Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $175,000

This tidy 2 bedroom plus sleepout timber home with eat in kitchen/dining, separate lounge and front sunroom. Wood heater, r/c airconditioning, solar power, garden...

Investor Alert!

19 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 2 1 $379,000

Two 2 bedroom brick units with good return. Both units feature 2 built-in bedrooms, ensuite, open plan air conditioned kitchen and meals area, separate lounge...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Where Gold Coast's second casino will be built

Early artist impression of the proposed Star of the Sea development planned for Southport. Source: DBI Design

Three potential sites have been identified by city leaders

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014