July 2017: Warmest Warwick July on record

SUNNY DAYS: Michelle Guo and David Kong making the most of the warm weather at Queens Park.

WARWICK has just experienced its equal warmest July on record.

The mean temperature for the month was 19.6 degrees, 1.6 degrees above average and equals the mark set in 1995, also 19.6 degrees.

The mean temperature for July 2016 was 18.8 degrees.

The coldest morning and warmest day in Warwick for July both fell on Sunday, July 30 with a start of -4.6 degrees and a top of 24.1 degrees, a temperature variation of 28.7 degrees.

The coldest daytime temperature was 14.7 degrees on July 19 and the warmest minimum temperature for the month was 10.6 degrees on August 16.

As far as rainfall goes, Warwick recorded 19mm over three rainy days in July, below the historic average of 25.7mm for July.

The statewide mean maximum temperature was also the highest on record and overnight temperatures were the tenth-warmest on record.

The records weren't just confined to Qld though, daytime temperatures during July were above to very much above average over almost all of mainland Australia. T

The mean maximum temperature for Australia as a whole was clearly the highest on record for July, at 2.62 °C above average.

Looking ahead to August, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued the following release outlining their predictions.

August to October rainfall is likely to be below average for most of southern mainland Australia.

August rainfall is very likely to be below average for the southern half of mainland Australia, while Tasmania is likely to be wetter than average.

Daytime and night-time temperatures are likely to be warmer than average for most of Australia. Chances are highest in northern and southeastern Australia, where there is a greater than 80% chance of warmer than average days and nights.

August is very likely to see warmer days nationwide, with most of the country having a greater than 80% chance of higher than average maximum temperatures.

Both of Australia's major climate drivers at this time of year, the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), remain neutral. This means more localised influences such as moderate shifts in the location and strength of the subtropical ridge, local sea surface temperatures and even soil moisture levels are likely to be affecting this outlook.

July 2017 records for Queensland

Hottest day - 35.0 °C at Kowanyama Airport on the 19th

Warmest days on average - 32.7 °C at Kowanyama Airport

Coolest days on average - 15.9 °C at Applethorpe

Coldest day - 10.2 °C at Applethorpe and at Stanthorpe Leslie Parade, both on the 19th

Coldest night - -6.5 °C at Stanthorpe Leslie Parade on the 26th

Coolest nights on average - 0.1 °C at Stanthorpe Leslie Parade

Warmest nights on average - 24.5 °C at Coconut Island

Warmest night - 25.6 °C at Coconut Island on the 3rd and the 11th

Warmest on average overall - 27.4 °C at Coconut Island

Coolest on average overall - 8.3 °C at Stanthorpe Leslie Parade

Wettest overall - 151.3 mm at Tully Sugar Mill

Wettest day - 71.6 mm at Bingil Bay on the 3rd

Strongest wind gust - 76 km/h at Double Island Point Lighthouse on the 12th

and 76 km/h at Brisbane Aero on the 19th

July records for Australia -

Hottest day 36.3 °C at Bidyadanga (WA) on the 27th

Coldest day −4.1 °C at Thredbo AWS (NSW) on the 20th

Coldest night −12.1 °C at Perisher Valley AWS (NSW) on the 16th

Warmest night 25.7 °C at McCluer Island (NT) on the 5th

Wettest day 71.6 mm at Bingil Bay (Qld) on the 3rd