Jumpers and Jazz adds to Belle Vue vibrancy

JUMPING INTO GEAR: Belle Vue's Eliza McNicol with Rosie and Mark Favero.

JUMPERS and Jazz has provided a number of local businesses with increased opportunities annually in July.

What isn't as commonly stated is the character and substance that the unmatched festival brings to town.

Owner of Belle Vue Cafe Mark Favero said that Jumpers and Jazz adds depth to the rose city.

"It's a great thing for the town, and really provides a boost for business,” Mr Favero said.

"It brings a lot of people into town, and gives businesses a chance to take advantage of that.

"It also adds another dimension to our business through the unique nature of the event.

"Our involvement with the festival has steadily grown, and hopefully continues to grow in the future.

Mark's wife Rosie said the atmosphere at the cafe during Jumpers and Jazz was one to behold.

"The feeling in the place is amazing,” she said.

"The cafe is pumping throughout the course of Jumpers and Jazz.

"We pack the place out during events, and there's a really relaxed atmosphere.

"Jazz music allows people to enjoy themselves in a laid-back environment.”

"Normally when people come for lunch they are rushed for time as they have to get back to work.

"During Jumpers and Jazz, people tend to sit back, enjoy their meal, and really take in their surrounds without having to worry about time.”

This year will be Belle Vue Cafe's sixth Jumpers and Jazz festival, and Mrs Favero said they've been blessed with tremendous support.

"We've been fortunate enough to work with a number of great bands during the years of the festival,” she said.

"Most of our functions are booked out, and we've been given the chance to open next Thursday night as well with the Sleeping Dogs performing.”

J&J: Warwick band Sleeping Dogs will return to the Belle Vue next Thursday for Jumpers and Jazz.

Warwick comes to life during the 11 days of the festival, and Mrs Favero said she was in awe of the hard work put in by the town.

"The vibes around town are just fantastic.

"The colour in the streets is phenomenal, and it is just great to see the town come alive on the weekend.”

Belle Vue has included the phrase 'come eat, drink and be lairy' in their promotion of events, and Mrs Favero said that is indicative of the ambience they are hoping to continue.

"We want people to come down and have a good time,” she said.

"People are at their best when they're laughing and enjoying themselves in good company.”

Belle Vue Cafe hosts a number of events during Jumpers and Jazz, commencing with the Creole Inspired Banquet this Saturday night, featuring a performance from Freud Squad.