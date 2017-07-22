18°
Jumpers and Jazz brings Warwick to life

Elyse Wurm | 22nd Jul 2017 5:00 AM
RAD: Lisa Burgess inside her labour of love - a yarn-bombed Kombi called Spike.
RAD: Lisa Burgess inside her labour of love - a yarn-bombed Kombi called Spike. Jonno Colfs

IT'S the festival Warwick has been waiting for all year.

Jumpers and Jazz has turned the town into a knitted wonderland, with smooth jazz tunes flowing from every nook and cranny.

Now in its 14th instalment, Jumpers and Jazz in July Inc committee chairman Michael Dwan said it had been exciting to watch the festival "string together”.

"We offer just about everything, as long as it involves textile and jazz,” he said.

"There are over 120 events and it has grown on previous years.

"Nearly all of our trees are full yet again.

"There's some amazing artworks, it's getting better and better each year.”

Being set in the icy cold weather of winter adds a festive feel to the 10-day event, when visitors travel from trhoughout Australia to view the quirky craft creations on display.

Workshops, artist talks, performances, exhibitions and more have filled the program.

"I enjoy seeing Warwick alive,” Mr Dwan said.

"People engaging with public art in town is really lovely to see.”

Browsing the tree jumpers lining Palmerin and Fitzroy Sts is one of the highlights of Jumpers and Jazz, created by community groups from Warwick and beyond.

Mr Dwan said this year jumpers had been sent from as far as Melbourne, Sydney and London.

"They come from far and wide,” he said.

An art installation titled the Travelling Ravellers was also unveiled on Thursday at the Warwick Art Gallery, created by the gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians.

A knitted gypsy wagon acts as the centrepiece.

Set against the backdrop of a sunset comprised of 714 knitted squares, the wagon sits on a bed of grass made of more than 1000 green pom-poms.

"Visually it just gets better,” Mr Dwan said.

"It gets more colourful and more detailed.

"This year I'm amazed by our meadow, it looks great made out of pom poms.”

The Queensland Music Festival running tomorrow at Warwick Town Hall is another highlight, according to MrDwan, featuring renowned cellist Louise King and percussionist and educator John Morrison.

"It's an outdoor stage so people are more than welcome to grab a seat,” Mr Dwan said.

"It's pretty awesome to have nationally renowned jazz artists in town.

"This year we thought we'd do it free and give it to everyone.”

The unique charm of the festival has caught the attention of the media, with Channel 7, WIN News and the Today Show all paying a visit in the past week.

Presenters from Better Homes and Gardens will also make an appearance this weekend.

"I think that shows a lot of respect for the festival we have,” Mr Dwan said.

"It sets Warwick in a good limelight for that national media to want to come out and experience what we have.”

This is the first year the festival has been organised entirely by the community, led by a committee comprised of 35 dedicated volunteers, including a management team of nine members.

"It's been a lovely journey for us involved to see Jumpers and Jazz warrant becoming its own body,” Mr Dwan said.

"Two years ago we did fear what might happen, but it's been great to see it stand on its own two legs.

"Having it run as its own company has been the best result.”

A few fresh faces have joined the organising team, bringing many new ideas to the table.

"It's a large portion of those committee members that are new to the festival,” he said.

"Previously they may have been a volunteer, but now they have come on board.

"It's lovely that people who have been involved can now add their flair to the festival.”

Getting involved in the festival is no light undertaking, with many participants preparing for months in advance.

"Ten days takes a lot of manpower and planning,” MrDwan said.

"There are a lot of people who make a huge commitment.”

Mr Dwan said the core values of the festival had remained in place throughout its history.

"We have our core focuses - that's the jazz, the visual art and textile, and our country, quirky theme,” he said.

"Events have come and gone over that time and committees have changed, but the core structure of the festival has stayed the same.

"It's lovely to see that an idea has been able to hold its own integrity for 14 years and still be successful.”

Plenty of events will also be held outside Warwick, in nearby communities such as Killarney and Allora.

"What's not to look forward to?” Mr Dwan said.

For a full outline of events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery at 49 Albion St.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  jumpers and jazz 2017 jumpers and jazz festival jumpers and jazz in july michael dwan tree jumper whatson yarntopians

