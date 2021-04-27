Jumpers and Jazz builds promise of tourism boom

Mother-daughter duo Jenny and Jazz Lane from Warwick at the Stroll and Swing during Jumpers and Jazz 2019.

The annual Jumpers and Jazz in July Festival is one of Warwick’s biggest events and tourist attractions this year, and it has just secured another major boost for this year’s event.

Following the festival’s devastating cancellation amid last year’s coronavirus restrictions, Jumpers and Jazz media co-ordinator Bette Bonney said planning was in full swing for an even bigger comeback.

“It’s really fabulous to be back, because it was the community and businesses that expressed their deep sorrow that it wasn’t happening (last year),” Mrs Bonney said.

“We’re certainly building up for a great festival. All the bands are in place, and the events are growing … and the yarnbombers have been busy for months now and are producing the most amazing artworks this year for the art gallery installation.”

Jumpers and Jazz in July organisers Pam Burley and Bette Bonney at the 2019 event.

The quirky event has proven already proven a major tourist drawcard, with The Merry Muster announcing on Sunday it would be bringing at least 100 visitors from Brisbane and the Gold Coast to this year’s Jumpers and Jazz festival.

“A chance to rug up in your favourite winter woollies, grab your friends, and immerse yourself in the festivities of Warwick’s famous Jumpers and Jazz festival, followed by a delicious Christmas in July lunch at … Heritage Estate (Wines),” the statement read.



The busload of bush tourism enthusiasts will then stop off at the renowned Granite Belt Christmas Farm to complete their trip.

Mrs Bonney said the Jumpers and Jazz committee would also be encouraging visitors to make the most of their time on the Southern Downs, with off-side events such as the Killarney Bonfire Night and Granite Belt tours.

Justine Morgan and Shelle Campbell were just two of hundreds of Merry Muster shoppers who hit Warwick in December, 2020.

Even with Warwick accommodation already booking out, Mrs Bonney said the event still had plenty of room for more food vendors, volunteers, and local producers.

“We would love to bring some more producers in for our Celebration of Local Flavours Day … last year was such a downer for so many people in so many ways, so we’d love to give them the opportunity to put themselves out there,” she said.

“(The Merry Muster) is really exciting, because they’re so generous and supportive of this region, and we know they’re going to enjoy themselves immensely.

“We just can’t wait to see that really fun vibe come back across the town.”

Jumpers and Jazz in July is scheduled for July 15 – 25, 2021. If you would like to participate in or volunteer at the event, click here for details.

