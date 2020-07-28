Jumpers and Jazz makes surprise appearance

HEARTWARMING CRAFTS: Daphne Cross, and Rosie the poodle, enjoyed seeing the heart of the festival come alive at the Oak Tree Retirement Village.

THE spirit of Australia's quirkiest festival, Jumpers and Jazz in July, lives on in the streets of the Oak Tree Retirement Village in Warwick, where trees and mailboxes are adorned with the wild and woolly creations of its highly-skilled residents.

Missing seeing tree jumpers this year? You just need to know where to look!

When coronavirus restrictions forced the cancellation of the popular annual event, The Oaks craft group put on their thinking caps, picked up their needles and got crafty.

Together, the community knitted enough squares to keep several 'trees' warm throughout the village, and some ambitious residents even entered the mailbox competition.

Resident Daphne Cross said it was a great motivator to work together and socialise, particularly after the extended lockdown period.

Oak Tree Retirement Village held its own Jumpers and Jazz competition.

"The (tree jumpers) are knitted in squares, then stitched together, so everybody can get involved," she said.

"We were really missing the festival this year."

The letterbox competition inspired a series of creating entries, with winning entries including everything from a blooming letterbox of knitted flowers to a playful take on 'airmail' (pictured).

"One woman even put lights in her mailbox," Mrs Cross said.

"I had a (statue of a) cat and a dog, and I dressed them all up in warm clothes and put them out on a rug with a sign that said, 'Keeping warm waiting on the mail to come'.

"People went to a lot of trouble."