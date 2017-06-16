Jumpers and Jazz program hot off the press

EXCITED: (From left) John and Kathy Payne, and Julie and Carol Peterson celebrate the launch of the Jumpers and Jazz program.

THE air buzzed with excitement at the Warwick Art Gallery on Wednesday night as the Jumpers and Jazz program was officially launched.

Smooth jazz tunes filled the air courtesy of singer Susan Feeder and many jumped at the opportunity to flick through the festival program for the first time.

Jumpers and Jazz program and events sub-committee coordinator Loretta Grayson said the event was a "thank you” to the sponsors and partners who had shown support for the festival.

"We've got a really great range of events and had a lot of businesses come on board to support us,” Mrs Grayson said.

"Many of those partners and supporters were at the launch.”

Mrs Grayson believes festival goers will not be short of entertainment over the 10-day event.

"Locals and visitors will find plenty of things to do,” she said.

"There are a lot of things mid-week and on the weekends.”

A few new events will be featured this year.

Onlookers can watch art created before their eyes through the First Coat Satellite Mural.

The team from First Coat festival in Toowoomba will paint a large-scale mural on the brick wall outside the Warwick Art Gallery, inspired by the creativity of Jumpers and Jazz.

The Saturday jazz lounge will also be moving into the Town Hall.

Jumpers and Jazz management committee chairman Michael Dwan said it will add a cosy touch to the event.

"It will showcase local cheese and Brown Brothers wine for a concert-style event,” he said.

Live displays will not be in short supply, as Mrs Grayson said many local cafes and restaurants would put on live bands.

Workshops, artist talks, exhibitions and performances also feature heavily in the jam-packed program.

Anticipation has been building for the program reveal, as Jumpers and Jazz marketing and communications coordinator Karina Devine said many people had been enquiring about when it would be available.

"People have wanting the program for months,” she said.

The program can be purchased for $2 from the Warwick Art Gallery and Visitor Information Centre.